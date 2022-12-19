Gordo ranks area hoops: SLU, Mizzou rebound with hard-fought victories

Most of the area’s Division I teams enter the holiday season feeling a whole lot more festive.

SLU rallied for an 83-75 home-court victory over Missouri Valley Conference power Drake Saturday to get back on the right track. The Billikens trailed by six points with four minutes left before they toughened up defensively, took care of the ball offensively and made their free throws in the closing minutes.

Missouri rebounded from its ugly 95-67 loss to Kansas by winning a 68-66 thriller against UCF in Sunrise, Fla., Saturday on DeAndre Gholston’s buzzer-beating bomb. With nationally-ranked Illinois, Kentucky and Arkansas next up on their schedule, the Tigers needed that spirit-boosting victory before stepping up in competitive class.

Illinois coach Brad Underwood’s blood pressure probably spiked during the second half of his team’s game against Alabama A&M. With 10:54 left to play the Illini were clinging to a 38-37 lead in what was supposed to be a walkover game at home Saturday.

Underwood ran demanding practices after the Illini’s ugly 74-59 loss to Penn State and his team responded with a sluggish performance.

“We’ve been having really hard practices the last two days and I was voicing how I was upset about that and he was saying how we’re worried about the wrong things being worried about practice and our bodies and stuff,” forward Matthew Mayer told reporters afterward. “He’s seen what we can do and he’s just trying to push us and he knows we’re gonna beat Alabama A&M. I was upset because I was saying ‘that was too much’. He was saying: ‘Do you really think I’m worried about Alabama A&M? I’m trying to push y’all for stuff in the future.’ So, I guess that makes sense to me.”

All’s well that ends well. Illinois hit the accelerator and won 68-47 to begin preparations for its Braggin’ Right game against Missouri.

SIU Carbondale, SIU Edwardsville and Lindenwood all took care of business with victories at home. And Missouri State’s rough season finally took a positive turn with its 19-point victory over Central Michigan Sunday -- snapping the Bears’ four-game losing streak.

Here is how the region’s Division I teams stack up:

Illinois (8-3): Mayer plays in streaks, both good and bad. So at times he drives Underwood nuts. And Mayer said after Saturday’ game that the frustration goes both ways. But when Mayer gets rolling on the court, he can decide games – as he did Saturday while scoring 21 points in 20 minutes against Alabama A&M, with 15 coming in the second half. The Illini were stuck in park offensively until Mayer got loose down the stretch. Terrence Shannon Jr. had a typically strong game with 18 points, but Coleman Hawkins (five turnovers versus four assists) suffered another uneven performance. Freshman guards Skyy Clark and Jayden Epps combined for 2-for-8 shooting from 3-point range, five turnovers and just one assist. Will they bounce back against Missouri’s experienced guards in the Braggin’ Rights game?

SLU (8-4): The Billikens shot just 8-for-27 from 3-point range against Drake, but they earned some easy baskets with better half-court execution and strong offensive rebounding. Gibson Jimerson missed 5-of-6 shots from beyond the arc, but Collins found him on timely cuts to the basket. All five SLU starters scored in double figures with point guard Yuri Collins (17 points, nine assists, two steals) and center Francis Okoro (10 points, 15 rebounds) delivering especially strong games. Javonte Perkins asserted himself with 14 shot attempts while taking another step in his comeback from knee surgery.

Missouri (10-1): Playing small won’t be easy in the Southeastern Conference. So it’s notable that coach Dennis Gates started forward Ronnie DeGray III against UCF and played him 28 minutes – after giving him just 47 minutes in the team’s first 10 games. Seldom-seen 6-foot-10 forward Mohamed Diarra also made a cameo appearance, using his length to enhance the zone defense Missouri deployed effectively for stretches of the first half. The Tigers will need DeGray and Diarra to support forwards Kobe Brown, Noah Carter and Aidan Shaw as they face bigger teams the rest of the season. The Tigers shot the 3-ball well against UCF – 13-for-25 – and they got strong games from guards Nick Honor (17 points), Gholston (16) and D’Moi Hodge (15). Isiaih Mosley got back into the mix and had four just-misses from the floor, but also four assists in 10 minutes.

SIU Carbondale (8-4): The Salukis regrouped last week while winning two mismatches at home. First they stepped on Division II opponent Lincoln University 88-51 Tuesday with usual suspects Marcus Domask and Lance Jones each scoring 17 points. A dozen players got double-digit minutes in that game and they all scored. Then SIU Carbondale handled Chicago State 63-52 Friday with Jones (19 points) and Domask (17 points, eight rebounds leading the way again. Ever-hapless Chicago State is 0-10 on the road this season, but the Salukis kept the Cougars in the game by missing 20-of-29 shots from 3-point range.

SIU Edwardsville (8-4): Illinois Tech rolled into Edwardsville Sunday with what appeared to be pick-up squad from a student rec center. Technically the Hawks are a Division III team from Chicago, but their roster looked like a random collection of dudes from various backgrounds who loved to hoop. And then the game started and Illinois Tech ran a precision offense and knocked down 3-pointers. Illinois Tech coach T.J. Gray played at SIU Edwardsville and he spent four years on the staff. The man can coach. The Cougars managed to dispatch the visiting Hawks 93-78, but they had to earn it. Guard Ray’Sean Taylor came out knocking down 3-pointers and he finished with 20 points. Point guard Damarco Minor added 17 points and dished six assists.

SEMO (5-7): The Redhawks were in good shape at Arkansas State Wednesday after building a 39-28 lead early in the second half. Ah, but they could not stop Red Wolves guard Caleb Fields from attacking the rim and the game slipped away. Some egregious officiating made the situation tougher, too, as SEMO fell 68-61. The Redhawks got 19 points from lanky 6-fot-9 freshman forward Adam Larson, who knocked down 5-of-8 shots from 3-point range. SEMO’s tough week continued with a fundraising trip to Iowa Saturday. The Hawkeyes overwhelmed the Redhawks 106-75 while shooting 57.6 percent from the floor. Guard Chris Harris came off the bench to score a season-high 19 points in 22 minutes. Point guard Phillip Russell (12 points, five assists) played well but center Nate Johnson fouled out in just 15 minutes.

Missouri State (5-7): The Bears staged a second-half rally at Oral Roberts Friday but fell short in an 80-77 loss. Forward Jonathan Mogbo, a transfer from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, had his best game of the season with 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists off the bench. Georgia transfer Dalen Rignal had 13 points and seven rebounds, also off the bench. Then the Bears returned home Sunday to earned a much-needed 79-58 victory over Central Michigan. Bears coach Dana Ford got big games from Mogbo (12 points, seven rebounds, three assists, four steals, three blocked shots) and Rignal (16 points, eight rebounds) after moving them into the starting lineup.