Gordo ranks area hoops: SLU rolls in A-10, Mizzou gains depth for SEC push

SLU's midseason lull left coach Travis Ford at wit’s end.

The Billikens staggered into their Christmas break with a come-from-ahead loss at home to SIU Edwardsville, then they stumbled into the New Year with a defensive breakdown at UMass during a 90-81 loss.

The loss of glue player Fred Thatch to a season-ending knee injury left us wondering if SLU would fall apart this season.

But the Billikens pulled together to win five straight games and climb into a first-place tie with VCU in the Atlantic 10.

They rolled over Loyola in Chicago Wednesday and finished off La Salle at home Saturday. The Billikens aren’t quite hitting on all offensive and defensive cylinders just yet, but they are looking more like the team we expected coming into the season.

While at-large consideration for the NCAA Tournament still seems out of reach, SLU can still earn one of the top seeds in the A-10 Tournament and a better opportunity to play its way into the bracket.

The basketball news was mixed elsewhere in the region.

Illinois saw its four-game winning Big Ten streak stop, abruptly with an 80-65 loss at home to Indiana Thursday. The Illini fell behind 14-5 and spent the rest of the night chasing the game.

Tuesday’s home game against Ohio State will give them an opportunity to climb back over .500 in Big Ten play and stay on course to the Big Dance.

Missouri beat No. 25 Arkansas at home Wednesday – leaving the Razorbacks squealing about the officiating – then they fell hard against No. 4 Alabama with Kobe Brown sitting out with an ankle injury.

But with shot-maker Isiaih Mosley back in the playing rotation and Mohamed Diarra adding length and energy, the Tigers could do more damage in the back end of their Southeastern Conference schedule.

Elsewhere in the region, SIU Carbondale ran its Missouri Valley Conference winning streak to four games while SIU Edwardsville suffered the first slump in its record-setting season.

Here is how the region’s Division I teams stack up:

Illinois (13-6): Matt Mayer took charge at Minnesota with a 19-point, 10-rebound performance. Foul trouble limited Coleman Hawkins to three points in 17 minutes, but Dain Dainja (11 points), Terrence Shannon Jr. (11 points), Jayden Epps (10 points) and Ty Rodgers (eight points, eight rebounds) added balance. Then the Illini could neither stop nor contain Indiana star Trayce Jackson-Davis, who went off for 35 points – on 15-for-19 shooting! – for the Hoosiers Thursday night. Davis also grabbed nine rebounds and dished five assists, so, yeah, he had a night. Shannon answered the challenge with 26 points, but Mayer went scoreless in 22 minutes and Jayden Epps missed 7-of-8 shots coming off the bench.

Missouri (14-5): Look, it’s Mosley! Back from his unexplained exile, the former Missouri State star chipped in eight points, two steals and an assist against Arkansas in the vital 79-76 victory Wednesday. Aidan Shaw hit a pair of 3-pointers and Diarra knocked down one as the Tigers got nice bench production despite missing Noah Carter due to health and safety protocols. But it was Brown (17 points, six rebounds) and DeAndre Gholston (16 points) who did the heavy lifting. When Brown sat out the Alabama game, the Tigers were doomed to lopsided defeat despite getting big games from Mosley (19 points) and Diarra (eight points, 12 rebounds). Shaw earned the start and played 17 sturdy defensive minutes, so suddenly the Tigers can play bigger lineups. And Mosley’s ability to create his own shots off the dribble adds a critical element to an offense that was bogging down against SEC defenses.

SLU (14-6): Here is some great news: Javonte Perkins scored 66 points in his last four games after producing just 12 points in his previous three games. He poured in 18 points at Loyola as the Billikens rolled to a 79-56 victory on Wednesday in Chicago. Sincere Parker and Gibson Jimerson scored 13 points each and Yuri Collins (nine points, six assists, two steals) returned to run the point. Parker continued his surge by scoring 20 points in the 84-71 victory over La Salle. His 33 points in two games came after he scored just 14 in his previous three. Collins (17 points, 11 assists), Francis Okoro (12 points, 20 rebounds) and Terrence Hargrove Jr. (11 points, seven rebounds, four blocked shots) all had strong games against the Explorers as well. The A-10 is pretty terrible this season, so SLU should continue piling up victories.

SIU Carbondale (16-5): The Salukis roll on. Marcus Domask poured in 31 points and J.D. Muila had 10 rebounds in 15 minutes off the bench as the Salukis dispatched Evansville 77-70 Tuesday. SIU Carbondale won despite missing 22 of 29 shots from 3-point range and turning the ball over 18 times. Domask and Lance Jones made just 7-of-24 shots from the floor at Missouri State, but the Salukis still ground out a 61-57 road victory with offensive balance. Six SIU Carbondale players scored between seven and 11 points. That his team can pull out victories without shooting well is a good sign – because at some point those shots will start falling again.

SIU Edwardsville (14-7): The Cougars suffered their first home loss in Ohio Valley play Thursday while tumbling to Morehead State 67-58. Ray’Sean Taylor scored 24 points and DeeJuan Pruitt had 11 points and nine rebounds. Then their second-half rally fell short against Southern Indiana Saturday at home. After trailing 38-22 at the half, the Cougars battled back within six points before fading to an 82-72 loss. Taylor and Shamar Wright scored 19 points each in the loss and Pruitt had 10 points and 15 rebounds. Now SIU Edwardsville is looking to catch its second wind in conference play.

Missouri State (10-10): The Bears won their sixth MVC game by taking out Drake 65-62 on the road in overtime Wednesday. Donovan Clay and Bryan Trimble Jr. scored 16 points each as Missouri State won for the sixth time in nine league games. But then the Bears failed to protect their home court against SIU Carbondale Saturday despite getting 14 points and 11 rebounds from Jonathan Mogbo. Trimble contributed 12 points and six rebounds in the four-point loss.

SEMO (10-11): With point guard Phillip Russell sidelined with an ankle sprain, the Redhawks fell 80-60 to UT Martin at home Thursday. Compounding the pain of that defeat was the loss of power forward Kobe Clark to a hamstring strain as the injury bug bit SEMO yet again. Chris Harris scored 16 points Thursday but missed 13-of-17 shots in a game that got away quickly. The Redhawks bounced back to dispatch Tennessee Tech 84-77 at home Saturday to improve to 5-3 in OVC action. Russell returned to action with 13 points and eight assists and Harris starred with 20 points and 11 rebounds. With Clark injured, Dylan Branson stepped up to grab 12 rebounds.

Lindenwood (7-14): Brandon Trimble scored 17 points off the bench and Keenon Cole added 15, but the Lions lost to Southern Indiana 81-65 at home Thursday. Kevin Caldwell Jr. poured in 20 points as Lindenwood took a good run at Morehead State at home Saturday -- but the Lions fell 72-63. Cam Burrell added 14 points and grabbed five rebounds.