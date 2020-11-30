Gordo ranks area hoops: SLU scores huge win, Illini dodge bad loss

LSU coach Will Wade fully understands how dangerous SLU could be by the time March Madness arrives.
The Billikens outgunned his big-budget SEC team 85-81 Saturday. Javonte Perkins (32 points) and Gibson Jimerson (16 points) answered LSU’s late push with some lights-out shooting of their own.
“It wasn’t a deficit we couldn’t overcome and we gave ourselves a chance to win at the end,” Wade said after the game. “We just couldn’t get the stop and loose ball when we needed it. It was a good game between two high-level teams.”
And . . .
“Perkins is a great player, (Jimerson) is a great shooter. We had a couple issues there. But I’m more concerned with the layups we gave up than the made threes.”
Besides knocking down shots from beyond the arc – after overcoming a cold start from three-point range -- SLU also executed its half-court offense and repeatedly attacked the rim against the Tigers.
For one week, at least, the Billikens sit atop our regional rankings. Here is how the region’s Division 1 teams stack up after the first week of the season:
SLU (2-0): The Billikens are off and running this season after throttling SIU Edwardsville 89-52 and outlasting LSU. The latter non-conference victory could be a key credential come NCAA Tournament selection time. The Billikens won despite missing starting center Hasahn French (concussion) and hard-luck wing player Fred Thatch (sprained knee). They also survived some second-half foul trouble. Coach Travis Ford has a deeper playing rotation that he has ever enjoyed at SLU and that paid off against LSU. Former Valparaiso and North Carolina-Wilmington big man Marten Linssen is paying huge early dividends while the Billikens await French’s return.
Illinois (3-0): The Illini may have had a little too much fun while walloping North Carolina A&T 122-60 and Chicago State 97-38 to open their season. That set them up for a harrowing battle against Ohio University. As usual, the indomitable Ayo Dosunmu took over with the game on the line and Illinois escaped with a 77-75 victory. Dosunmu averaged 25.7 points per game in the three games while accumulating more NBA Draft stock. Top recruit Adam Miller (18.0 points per game) and center Kofi Cockburn (15.0 points, 11.7 rebounds per game are also off to outstanding starts. The Illini begin their quest for a high NCAA Tournament seed in earnest when they face Baylor Wednesday in the Jimmy V Classic.
Missouri (1-0): The Tigers were supposed to face some upper-tier competition at a multi-team event in Connecticut this week, but COVID-19 kept them from facing Oregon and Boston College. They had to settle for their season-opening 91-64 victory over Oral Roberts followed by more practice time. Mizzou’s veteran backcourt gives coach Cuonzo Martin’s team a fighting chance this season, as the Golden Eagles discovered as Mark Smith (18 points), Xavier Pinson (17 points, four assists) and Dru Smith (16 points, six assists, five rebounds, four steals) did their thing. The Tigers unveiled their faster tempo to generally favorable reviews.
SEMO (1-0): Guard Chris Harris was injured two games into last season and he missed the rest of the campaign. Wing player Nana Akenten sat out last season after transferring from Nebraska. First-year Redhawks coach Brad Korn is thrilled to have them now – Harris (18 points) and Akenten (17 points) led the charge in the season-opening 71-66 victory over UMKC. Junior guard Nygal Russell (14 points, seven rebounds) and senior forward Nolan Taylor (10 points, seven rebounds) also had strong games. Taylor, a transfer from Cal Poly, adds much needed beef to the lineup. The Redhawks were supposed to play Northern Colorado as well last week, but the Bears bowed out due to COVID-19 issues.
SIU Edwardsville (1-2): The Cougars opened the season with losses to SLU and LSU before beating the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis 80-45 at the Billiken Classic. The Cougars hung tough against LSU in their 94-81 loss; after falling behind 22-4 early before pulling within two points three times during the second half. Mike Adewumni (13.0 points), UConn transfer Sidney Wilson (9.7) and Cam Williams (9.0) have led the balanced attack so far. Second-year coach Brian Barone will win some games in the Ohio Valley Conference this season.
Missouri State (0-0): Coach Dana Ford hoped to get a flying start against the softest opening schedule imaginable this season. But a positive COVID-19 test on the team led to a 14-day pause and the cancellation of home games against Evangel, Ecclesia College, Central Arkansas, Mississippi Valley State and Central Arkansas. Ouch.
SIU Carbondale (0-0): Coach Bryan Mullins tested positive for COVID-19 Friday, adding to his team’s woes. Earlier the Salukis had to pull out of a multi-team event at the University of Louisville due to positive tests within the program. That cost the team three games. The Salukis hope to play SEMO Wednesday with assistant coach Brendan Mullins, Bryan’s older brother, serving as fill-in coach.
