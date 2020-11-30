Gordo ranks area hoops: SLU scores huge win, Illini dodge bad loss

LSU coach Will Wade fully understands how dangerous SLU could be by the time March Madness arrives.

The Billikens outgunned his big-budget SEC team 85-81 Saturday. Javonte Perkins (32 points) and Gibson Jimerson (16 points) answered LSU’s late push with some lights-out shooting of their own.

“It wasn’t a deficit we couldn’t overcome and we gave ourselves a chance to win at the end,” Wade said after the game. “We just couldn’t get the stop and loose ball when we needed it. It was a good game between two high-level teams.”

And . . .

“Perkins is a great player, (Jimerson) is a great shooter. We had a couple issues there. But I’m more concerned with the layups we gave up than the made threes.”

Besides knocking down shots from beyond the arc – after overcoming a cold start from three-point range -- SLU also executed its half-court offense and repeatedly attacked the rim against the Tigers.

For one week, at least, the Billikens sit atop our regional rankings. Here is how the region’s Division 1 teams stack up after the first week of the season: