Gordo ranks area hoops: SLU squanders opportunity, Illini and Tigers roll

Ah, what might have been . . .

SLU is aiming high this season, so Sunday’s game at Southeastern Conference power Auburn gave the Billikens another opportunity to perform on a bigger stage.

And the Billikens played well enough to pull the upset, too, climb into the Top 25, and gain an at-large berth credential for the NCAA Tournament. They carried a 58-53 lead into the closing stretch of the game.

“In the last four, five minutes of the game St. Louis had all the advantages in the sense that that’s an experienced team,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “That group closed out games all last year.”

But SLU’s shocking failure on the free throw line late in the game and their inability to convert shots at the rim earlier in the game doomed them to a 65-60 loss.

SLU coach Travis Ford has suffered some painful losses during his tenure in Midtown, but this missed opportunity ranks way, way, way up there. Their failure to close out this victory will reduce the Billikens’ margin for error as they go forward.

What can we say? Sports can be cruel this way.

The Illini had a slow week ahead of their first Big Ten games of the season. They put in a week of practice, then ran through Lindenwood 92-59 Friday.

Things get real for Illinois again this week with a home game against Syracuse Tuesday and a massive road challenge at Maryland Friday.

Elsewhere in the region, Missouri devoured two more cupcakes at home and SIU Carbondale, SEMO and Lindenwood each scored nice non-conference victories to keep their positive vibe going.

Here is how the region’s Division I teams stack up:

Illinois (5-1): Coach Brad Underwood needs Coleman Hawkins to settle into his role as a “stretch five” facing the basket. The big fella had a rough game against overmatched Lindenwood Friday while turning the ball over six times and failing to score in 22 minutes. On the plus side, rangy sophomore wing player RJ Melendez continued his development with 17 points and four rebounds. That performance came after Underwood brought him into to chat about his lackluster earlier performances. Melendez and freshmen guards Skyy Clark, Jayden Epps and Sencire Harris will shoulder a ton of responsibility as Illinois tries to earn an excellent NCAA Tournament seed this season.

SLU (5-2): The Billikens had an opportunity to empty their bench during their 96-53 rout of NAIA opponent Paul Quinn College Wednesday. Minutes will be hard to come by this season for the freshmen in development, so the 10 minutes each for Larry Hughes Jr. (five points, four rebounds) and Kellen James (four points, three rebounds) had value. Terrence Hargrove Jr. (10 points, four rebounds in 20 minutes) also had a nice run off the bench. Then the Billikens had their chance to knock off No. 13 Auburn with Javon Pickett (16 points, five rebounds) playing especially well. But SLU shot 4-for-14 at the free throw line and Francis Okoro missed four shots at the rim and the opportunity slipped through their hands.

Missouri (7-0): Two-time Missouri Valley Conference scoring champion Isiaih Mosley had his long-awaited breakout for the Tigers with 23 points, four assists and two steals in 22 minutes in the easy 89-51 victory over Coastal Carolina Wednesday. Forward Ronnie DeGray III escaped the end of the bench for a productive nine minutes (five points, four rebounds, one steal). Missouri will need to get bench minutes from DeGray when they face teams with stronger front courts. The Tigers completed their seven-game stretch of easy games at Mizzou Arena by stepping on outmanned Houston Christian 105-69 Saturday. DeGray got three rebounds and two steals in a season-high 10 minutes. DeAndre Gholston (22 points) and Kobe Brown (19) paced the offense this time around. The Tigers will face their first real test of the season when they travel to Wichita State Tuesday.

SIU Carbondale (4-2): Forward Marcus Domask tore it up at the SoCal Challenge, scoring 53 points, pulling 13 rebounds and dishing six assists while playing 84 minutes in two games. He is averaging 19.0 points and 7.2 rebounds as one of the early favorites for MVC Player of the Year. The Salukis lost to UNLV 56-49 Monday and defeated California Baptist 64-61 in overtime on Wednesday. Make note of that victory because California Baptist defeated Washington and suffered a one-point overtime loss to Minnesota this season. SIU Carbondale is back on the road next week for games at Evansville and SLU.

SEMO (5-2): Coach Brad Korn was able to spread playing time during the Redhawks’ 89-47 walkover victory against NAIA opponent William Woods Tuesday. After playing just three minutes previously this season, JUCO transfer Josh Mitchell scored a team-high 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in 22 minutes. Then SEMO traveled to Milwaukee for the Cream City Classic and got guard Dylan Branson off the injured list and into the starting lineup. Usual suspects Phillip Russell (21 points, six rebounds) and Chris Harris (12 points, seven rebounds) led the Redhawks past Boston College 63-52 Saturday. Then SEMO suffered a tough 73-71 loss to UC Davis Sunday despite getting 16 points each from Harris and Russell.

SIU Edwardsville (5-2): After winning the JK54 Classic at Longwood with three impressive victories, the Cougars put in a week of practice before heading back to the road to defeat Kansas City 64-54 Saturday. Shamar Wright led the way with 16 points and eight rebounds and JUCO find Damarco Minor had 13 points, six rebounds and two steals. The Cougars prevailed despite getting a rare poor shooting game from Ray’Sean Taylor (1-for-13, 0-for-6 from 3-point range). They will ride a four-game winning streak into home games this week against St. Ambrose and Troy.

Missouri State (2-3): The Bears got busy over the weekend at the Baha Mar Basketball Nassau Championship. They missed 17-of-19 shots from 3-point range during their 68-54 loss to UNC Wilmington Friday. Missouri State shot better from beyond the arc (9-for-21) against Ball State, but the Bears fell 67-64 despite a last-minute rally. Chance Moore scored 14 points in 14 minutes in that game. Missouri State regrouped to defeat Oakland 76-64 Sunday, overcoming a 24-point performance for the Golden Grizzlies by former Bear Keaton Hervey. Five Bears scored in double figures, led by Bryan Trimble Jr.’s 14 points. Missouri State starts MVC play this week at UIC and at home to Bradley.

Lindenwood (3-5): Chris Childs (23 points, 10 rebounds) and Kevin Caldwell Jr. (20 points, eight rebounds) starred again as the Lions knocked off Idaho State 77-76 in an overtime thriller at home Wednesday. Childs made a last-second OT jumper to decide the game. But then came their money-making trip to Champaign and the predictable 33-point loss to Illinois Friday. But Lindenwood’s inaugural Division I season has gone well to this point two victories earned against D-I opponents. Ohio Valley Conference opponents will have their hands full when they come to St. Charles.