Missouri, Illinois and SIU Carbondale stayed on course this week on the region’s college basketball scene. SIU Edwardsville got back on track with some last-second dramatics.

But SLU had a terrible week. Any hopes the Billikens had of earning at-large consideration for the NCAA Tournament ended.

Painful losses at Fordham and at home to Atlantic 10 leader VCU snapped their six-game winning streak and moved them further from the bracket bubble.

Their only hope now is to win the A-10 Tournament – and they will need to play a whole lot better than they did last week.

Missouri, Illinois and SIU Carbondale split their games this week, winning easy games at home but losing tough assignments on the road. The Illini led at Iowa in the second half Saturday before their 16 fouls in the last 20 minutes doomed them.

“We gifted them by being undisciplined and fouling them,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood told reporters afterward. “You can’t give up a free-throw block out when they do miss one and you can’t not get on the floor for a loose ball in a scrum that leads to ultimately the game-defining 3. Those are plays we always make, and we didn't make them.”

Both Missouri and Illinois remain in good shape for at-large tickets to the Big Dance, but both face heavy lifting ahead in league play. The Tigers play at Southeastern Conference power Tennessee Saturday while the Illini host Rutgers that day.

Meanwhile SIU Carbondale remained tied for the Missouri Valley Conference lead in the fight for one of the top seeds at Arch Madness.

SIU Edwardsville resumed its record-setting regular season by handling UT Martin at home and winning at Little Rock in Ohio Valley Conference play – with Ray’Sean Taylor swishing a 70-foot shot at the buzzer of the latter game.

Lindenwood also posted a two-victory week in the OVC, defeating Eastern Illinois and UT Martin at home. The victory over Eastern Illinois made national headlines when Panthers star Kinyon Hodges took a swing at a Lindenwood fan sitting courtside.

So, yeah, the Lions have built a home-court advantage during their first year at the Division I level.

SEMO split their games in the OVC last week despite getting crazy production – 66 points and 18 assists -- from point guard Phillip Russell, the former Vashon standout and SLU walk-on.

“He's just he's hard to deal with because he's a three-level guy,” Redhawks coach Brad Korn told semoball.com. “He's a one-man press break, makes good plays, is very crafty off a ball screen. He can make 3s, can make pull-ups, can get to the rim. So just being a multi-faceted three-level guy and a very high basketball IQ, there's just not a whole lot you can do with him.”

Here is how the region’s Division I teams stack up:

Missouri (17-6): Beating LSU at home Wednesday was easy enough. The Tigers rained 3-pointers on the Bayou Bengals during the first half and then survived a sloppy finish to win 87-77. Kobe Brown had another all-SEC performance (26 points, eight rebounds, five assists) and Noah Carter (14 points), DeAndre Gholston (14) and Isiaih Mosley (12) added offensive depth. But then the wheels came off at Mississippi State against one of the nation’s best defensive teams. Mohamed Diarra and Mosley hit the only 3-point shots they tried, but their teammates combined to shoot 4-for-21 from beyond the arc. Diarra had his second straight 10-rebound game, which was a huge development for a team desperate for stronger inside play.

Illinois (16-7): The Illini stepped on Nebraska 72-56 Tuesday with Matthew Mayer (16 points, six rebounds), Terrence Shannon Jr. (13 points, five assists, three steals), Jayden Epps (12 points, three assists) and Coleman Hawkins (10 points, eight rebounds, three assists, two steals) all doing their thing. In the 81-79 loss at Iowa Saturday, the Illini built a 37-29 rebound advantage. But they got beat at the free throw line, where the Hawkeyes made 26-of-30 shots. Mayer (21 points, five rebounds, four assists), Dain Dainja (17 points, nine rebounds) and Epps (16 points, five assists) all had strong games. But Shannon fouled out after scoring 11 points in 33 minutes.

SLU (15-8): The Billikens’ bad week started with a 75-65 loss at Fordham Tuesday. The dogged Rams defense held Yuri Collins to one assist and hounded him into four turnovers. Francis Okoro muscled up inside for 21 points and 11 rebounds, but he also committed five of the team’s 16 turnovers. Then SLU fell to VCU Friday at home despite getting a season-high 24 points from resurgent Gibson Jimerson and 12 points off the bench from Jake Forrester. The Billikens really missed injured defensive stopper Fred Thatch Jr. as Adrian Baldwin tore them up for 37 points on 12-for-15 shooting.

SIU Carbondale (18-7): The Salukis suffered their second straight MVC loss while falling 62-52 at Bradley. The tenacious Braves defense held SIU Carbondale star Marcus Domask to five points. Xavier Johnson and Lance Jones each scored 13 in the loss. Then SIU Carbondale bounced back Saturday to rout Missouri State 73-53 and pull into a four-way tie for the MVC lead at 10-4, Jones scored 18 points and had four steals, Troy D’Amico scored 15 points off the bench and Domask had 12 points, seven assists and four steals.

SIU Edwardsville (16-9): Taylor lifted the Cougars out of their four-game losing streak with a 27-point, 10-rebound performance against UT Martin. DeeJaun Pruitt (11 points, 13 rebounds), Damarco Minor (16 points, three assists) and Shamar Wright (15 points) also starred in the 89-75 victory Thursday at home. Then Taylor’s winning shot from deep in the backcourt gave the Cougars their 84-81 victory at Little Rock Saturday. Minor scored 23 points, Taylor had 21 points and six rebounds, Pruitt scored 13 and Wright had 12.

SEMO (13-12): The Redhawks ran their OVC winning streak to four games with a wild 99-98 victory over Little Rock at home Thursday. Russell delivered one the best individual performances in school history (37 points, 10 assists) while tying SEMO’s single-game point record for the second time this season. Chris Harris added 16 points in the victory. Russell (29 points, eight assists) and Harris (21 points, nine rebounds) also starred at Tennessee Tech Saturday, but SEMO fell 82-80 on a buzzer-beating shot by Brett Thompson.

Missouri State (12-12): The Bears got past MVC also-ran Valparaiso 76-67 in overtime at home Wednesday with Alston Mason pouring in 27 points and dishing nine assists. Jonathan Mogbo had 17 points, 10 rebounds and two blocked shots and Chance Moore scored 16 points off the bench. But Missouri State struggled offensively during their 20-point loss at Carbondale. The Bears turned the ball over 16 times and earned just seven assists. Mason and Moore scored 14 points each to pace Missouri State’s scoring.

Lindenwood (9-16): Kevin Caldwell Jr. led the Lions to their 80-67 victory over struggling Eastern Illinois Thursday with 19 points, five rebounds and six assists. Keenon Cole had 16 points and eight rebounds and Cam Burrell added 12 points and two blocked shots. Then the Lions rallied from a 16-point first half deficit to defeat UT Martin 80-75 Saturday with Tommie Williams coming off the bench to score 21 points. Cole had another strong game (18 points and seven rebounds) and Brandon Trimble added 16 points.