Gordo ranks area hoops: Surprising Sunday ends with Illini celebration

Illinois coach Brad Underwood did not expect to be surrounded by a mob celebrating students Sunday night in Champaign.

He did not expect lowly Nebraska to go to Wisconsin and upset the Badgers, opening the path to the Big Ten championship – OK, a tie for the regular season title – for the Illini.

But that’s what happened. Then the Illini pulled off a harrowing 74-72 victory over No. 24 Iowa, aided immensely by the Hawkeyes missing free throw after free throw after free throw.

As time ran down Kris Murray launched an open corner 3-pointer to give Iowa the victory . . . but shot rimmed out and the wild celebration began for the Illini.

“College athletics is the single greatest sport because it creates memories that last a lifetime,” Underwood told reporters afterward. “Everybody who was on that floor tonight who was a student will remember that moment for the rest of their life. We all will because we were participants, but they were there. They were a part of it.

“To me, that’s what this is all about. It’s our community, it’s our university, it’s our state. It’s a great group of guys who they actually got to see and touch. Maybe they do that already at one of the establishments on Green Street. You get to enjoy that moment and share it with them. To me, that’s what this thing is all about.”

Illinois will move on to the Big Ten tournament knowing that it has locked up a high seed in the NCAA Tournament. SLU closed its regular season with two victories, but its only sure path to the Big Dance is to win the Atlantic 10 Tournament and the automatic berth.

Missouri State and SEMO finished well in their regular season. But the Bears fell in the semifinals of the Missouri Valley Conference tourney and the Redhawks lost in the semis of the Ohio Valley Conference event.

Here is how the area’s Division I teams stack up in our final ranking of the season:

ILLINOIS (22-8): The Illini had to win ugly to get past Penn State 60-55 at home. Normally super-senior Da’Monte Williams is on the court to play defense and help keep the offense flowing, but he had to assert himself as a shooter while making four 3-pointers. The Illini also won ugly over Iowa, rallying from a 15-point first-half deficit despite an off-night from Trent Frazier (1-for-9 shooting overall, 0-for-5 from 3-point range). The Illini earned some extra rest ahead of the Big Ten Tournament, where they will get a double-bye and hold the top seed.

SLU (21-10): At the moment the Billikens sit back in the pack of teams hoping for an at-large bid. So SLU feels great urgency heading into the A-10 tourney. Its path is difficult, since the Billikens hold the No. 5 seed and face a potential Thursday through Sunday gauntlet. But the Billikens did their prep work by winning at Rhode Island 80-74 on Wednesday, then beating VCU 69-65 at home Saturday. Gibson Jimerson had a big week, scoring 41 points in the two victories while shooting 8-for-14 from 3-point range. If he can stay hot, he will give the Billikens a fighting chance to advance.

MISSOURI STATE (23-10): The Bears have suffered their share of heartache over the years at Arch Madness and this season was no exception. After dispatching Valparaiso 67-58 in the quarterfinals of the MVC Tournament Friday, Missouri State fell to Drake 79-78 in overtime in Saturday’s semifinals. Isiaih Mosley (45 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists) and Gaige Prim (37 points, 25 rebounds) had excellent tournaments, as you would expect, but the Bears came up one play short of playing for the tourney title.

SIU CARBONDALE (16-15): The Salukis seemed well-prepared for the MVC Tournament. They won four straight games, then closed their regular season by nearly knocking off Drake on the road. But after scraping out a 62-60 victory in that game, Drake came back and handled the Salukis 65-52 in the quarterfinals of Arch Madness. SIU Carbondale came out cold and stayed cold while missing 22-of-26 shots from 3-point range. Marcus Domask finished the season on a high note, scoring 25, 21, 16, 21 and 18 points in his last five games while putting his injury-marred 2020-21 season behind him.

MISSOURI (11-20): The Tigers dug themselves an early 16-2 hole against last-place Georgia before rallying to win their regular season finale 79-69. Kobe Brown scored 21 points despite battling foul trouble. Javon Pickett (12 points, nine rebounds) rallied the Tigers with a gutty second half. But perhaps the most encouraging note was struck by freshman Trevon Brazile. He produced eight points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots while flashing his elite athleticism. It will be interesting to see what he looks like after another six months of weight training. For the time being, the Tigers are focused on their play-in game against Ole Miss Wednesday at the SEC Tournament.

SEMO (14-18): The Redhawks took a step forward in coach Brad Korn’s second season. They earned a first-round bye in the Ohio Valley Tournament, then beat Tennessee State 79-55 behind Eric Reed Jr.’s 22 points to advance to the semifinals for the first time since 2005. There they fell to No. 22 Murray State 88-74 despite getting 20 points, five rebounds and four assists from DQ Nicholas. The OVC will be wide open next season with Murray State and Belmont leaving for the MVC and the Redhawks could return significant talent. If Korn can limit the defections and make a few key additions, he could have a very nice mid-major team next season.

SIU EDWARDSVILLE (11-21): Another difficult season for the long-suffering Cougars ended with a 77-62 loss to Tennessee State in the first round of the OVC tourney. Shaun Doss Jr. capped a solid season by playing the entire game and putting up solid numbers: 16 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. The loss of top scorer Ray’Sean Taylor (17.6 points per game) to another knee injury doomed SIU Edwardsville to a bleak finish.

