Gordo ranks area hoops: The Tigers rise on the road, Illini fall at home

Missouri took another step closer to the NCAA Tournament with its 68-52 victory at Texas A&M.
Southeastern Conference road victories are precious, regardless of the aesthetics. Saturday’s grind-it-out win over the Aggies kept the Tigers in the Associated Press Top 25 for at least one more week and moved them up one notch in our regional rankings.
Jeremiah Tilmon’s long-awaited breakthrough has given the Tigers some legs in this conference race. He has scored 55 points and grabbed 27 rebounds in his last three games while creating major matchup problems for opponents.
Elsewhere on Saturday, Illinois suffered its second straight home loss in the rugged Big Ten. Given the difficult stretch of schedule looming in league play, this downturn could put the Fighting Illini in a difficult spot.
Illinois has two games against Wisconsin left on its schedule, along with a home date against Iowa and games at Michigan State, Michigan, Minnesota and Ohio State. Buckle up!
Next up for the Tigers is a potential trap game against South Carolina at home. The Gamecocks returned from their latest pandemic pause to take a good run at LSU.
The Gamecocks led for almost 34 minutes on the road before suffering an 85-80 loss. So they are dangerous, whether or not coach Frank Martin is back from his battle against COVID-19.
The Tigers need to handle South Carolina because they travel to Tennessee and Auburn for the following two games ... and that could get really dicey.
Here is how the area’s Division I teams stack up:
SLU (7-1): COVID-19 hit Billikens coach Travis Ford hard and sidelined the bulk of the Billikens roster during their extended pandemic pause. They may not play against until Jan. 26 when Dayton is expected to visit. Meanwhile their earlier success and their absence of recent failure has kept them in the Top 25 and atop our regional rankings.
Missouri (8-2): The Tigers have lots of room for improvement, especially from guard Mark Smith. After averaging 17.5 points in his first four games, Smith has scored just 6.8 points per game in the past six. He launched some ugly three-point misses at Texas A&M before finally knocking down a good-looking jumper that helped put the Aggies away. The Tigers will also need a bounce-back game from point guard Xavier Pinson after he scored just seven points and turned the ball over four times at A&M. Drew Buggs replaced him for the critical minutes of the game and did a nice job moving the basketball.
Illinois (9-5): The Illini fell into a big hole at home against Ohio State, then dug out as Ayo Dosunmu (22 points, five assists) and Kofi Cockburn (15 points, 11 rebounds) did what they do. The Illini gave themselves a chance but ultimately the Illini fell 87-81. Buckeyes forward E. J. Liddell tore them up for 26 points. This was one more reminder of why the Illini and Tigers coveted Liddell when he starred at Belleville West. Freshman Adam Miller (14 points, seven rebounds) had arguably his best game for the Illini, but they still need to find more offensive help for Dosunmu and Cockburn going forward.
Missouri State (9-1): With their games against the unbeaten Drake Bulldogs postponed this week, the Bears had Division II foe Missouri S&T come down Interstate 44 for a game in Springfield. And the Bears were not hospitable to their visitors. Missouri State rolled to an 84-49 victory with forwards Jared Ridder (23 points, six rebounds and Isiaih Mosley (22 points, two assists, two steals) leading the way. Mosley has scored 20 or more points in eight consecutive games. Missouri State’s next scheduled Missouri Valley Conference games are Jan. 26-27 against Drake.
SIU Carbondale (7-3): We haven’t seen the Salukis since they lost their two-game set with Drake back on Jan. 3-4. They are in the midst of a coronavirus shutdown that is extending through much of the month. Next up (they hope) are rescheduled games at Jan. 25-26 at Indiana State.
SIU Edwardsville (3-4): The pandemic paused Cougars have not played since Dec. 16. They have played just once since Dec. 9. They have a bunch of rescheduled Ohio Valley Conference games coming in February, so they could become a very busy team if they can get well.
SEMO (3-8): The Redhawks have been competitive this season, losing four games in overtime this season and a fifth game by just two points in regulation time. But they fell flat Saturday during their 64-50 loss to Morehead State at home Saturday. Chris Harris return to action, but he shot 2-for-10 from the floor while scoring just five points. Nebraska transfer Nana Akenten scored 14 points with another strong performance. He has scored 34 points in his last two games after scoring just 23 during his previous four.