Gordo ranks area hoops: The Tigers rise on the road, Illini fall at home

Illinois (9-5): The Illini fell into a big hole at home against Ohio State, then dug out as Ayo Dosunmu (22 points, five assists) and Kofi Cockburn (15 points, 11 rebounds) did what they do. The Illini gave themselves a chance but ultimately the Illini fell 87-81. Buckeyes forward E. J. Liddell tore them up for 26 points. This was one more reminder of why the Illini and Tigers coveted Liddell when he starred at Belleville West. Freshman Adam Miller (14 points, seven rebounds) had arguably his best game for the Illini, but they still need to find more offensive help for Dosunmu and Cockburn going forward.

Missouri State (9-1): With their games against the unbeaten Drake Bulldogs postponed this week, the Bears had Division II foe Missouri S&T come down Interstate 44 for a game in Springfield. And the Bears were not hospitable to their visitors. Missouri State rolled to an 84-49 victory with forwards Jared Ridder (23 points, six rebounds and Isiaih Mosley (22 points, two assists, two steals) leading the way. Mosley has scored 20 or more points in eight consecutive games. Missouri State’s next scheduled Missouri Valley Conference games are Jan. 26-27 against Drake.