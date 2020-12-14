Gordo ranks area hoops: Tigers lord over the region while the Illini regroup

Missouri (5-0): The Tigers had to bear down defensively in their 69-60 victory over Liberty. Chasing elusive guards through Liberty’s Mixmaster offense prepared them to defend the army of Illini perimeter shooters. NBA-bound guard Ayo Dosunmu got the best of the Tigers – racking up 36 points, five assists and five rebounds – with his relentless attacks on the rim. But Missouri contained the rest of their shooters. That was good enough to eke out an 81-78 victory that extended their winning streak against the Illini to three games. Perhaps the most encouraging development for the Tigers has been the emergence of sophomore forward Kobe Brown, who scored 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds against Illinois. He also had a 14-point, seven-rebound game against Wichita State. But after each game, Martin noted that Brown has ample room to improve. He wants Brown to drive more instinctively on offense and shore up his defense at the other end.