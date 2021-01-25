Gordo ranks area hoops: Tigers soar after hallmark victory over Vols

Saturday was a rough day for the nation’s Top 25 teams located outside of Boone County.
No. 9 Kansas lost again, this time at Oklahoma State. No. 10 Wisconsin fell at home to No. 15 Ohio State. No. 16 Virginia Tech got drubbed at Syracuse. No. 17 Minnesota suffered a lopsided home loss to Maryland.
No. 20 Clemson fell hard at Florida State. No. 21 Oregon lost at home to Oregon State and No. 24 UCLA lost by a point at Stanford. Whew!
So, yes, the No. 19 Tigers will climb in that national polls just as they climbed back to the top our regional rankings.
Their massive 73-64 road victory over No. 6 Tennessee was the biggest in Cuonzo Martin’s tenure – and that was obvious with his celebratory postgame roar in Knoxville. He needed to move the program forward in Year 4 of his regime and he is doing just that.
Led by Xavier Pinson, the Tigers took charge from the opening tip. After struggling for two games – producing nine points more than offset by nine turnovers – he tore up the Volunteers for 27 points.
The Tigers had a few hiccups in the game, like a couple of missed dunks by Jeremiah Tilmon and a handful of breakdowns that allowed uncontested three-pointers by Tennessee.
But Mizzou stuck with it, getting Alpha Dog performances from Pinson and Dru Smith and maximum effort from the its condensed eight-man playing rotation.
Another tough game awaits them at Auburn, then the Tigers will have a chance to do some damage at home during their back side of their Southeastern Conference schedule.
Here is how the area’s Division I teams stack up:
Missouri (10-2): The Tigers simply had to dispatch COVID-crushed South Carolina at home Tuesday night to keep their NCAA Tournament express running at full speed. And they did just that, rolling to an 81-70 victory over the Gamecocks. Tilmon continued his roll with 19 points, 10 rebounds, three blocked shots and three steals. But the big story was the simultaneous success of guards Mark Smith and Dru Smith, who combined for 34 points. Both struggled earlier in Southeastern Conference play. Dru Smith carried confidence from that victory to Tennessee where he knocked down 18 points to support Pinson’s outburst.
SLU (7-1): Finally the No. 25 Billikens are back to work. They will belatedly open Atlantic 10 play Tuesday night by hosting Dayton for their first game since Dec. 25. Given the amount of Top 25 carnage this weekend, they could move up in the Associated Press Top 25 despite their inactivity. But the Flyers, 8-4, will provide a firm test for a team that may need time to regain its game conditioning, defensive edge and midseason offensive execution.
Illinois (10-5): After losing home games to Maryland and Ohio State, the Fighting Illini bounced back to dispatch Penn State 79-65 in Champaign. Super-sized center Kofi Cockburn (21 points, 12 rebounds) dominated the paint as usual while guards Ayo Dosunmu (13 points, five assists) and Trent Frazier (13 points, three steals) did nice work at both ends of the court. Since Saturday’s game at Michigan State was postponed, the next big challenge for Illinois in the COVID-plagued Big Ten is a game Friday against No. 4 Iowa.
Missouri State (9-1): The Bears have played just once since Jan. 10 – and that was a fill-in game against Division II Science and Technology. That 94-49 rout allowed the entire roster to shake off some rust, but will the Bears be ready for the resumption of Missouri Valley Conference play? The must play four home games in a six-day span, starting with back-to-back games against unbeaten Drake Wednesday and Thursday.
SIU Carbondale (7-3): We haven’t seen the Salukis since Jan. 4 due to the team’s second pandemic shutdown. They are scheduled for four MVC games this week, starting with back-to-back games at Indiana State Monday and Tuesday. Then they will host Northern Iowa for two games over the weekend. The Salukis will try to regain the momentum they enjoyed earlier this season when they beat Murray State and scored a huge road victory at Butler.
SIU Edwardsville (4-5): The Cougars are back! In their first game since Dec. 18, they earned 67-65 victory at Tennessee State. With leading scorer Sidney Wilson sidelined, Mike Adewumni (18 points, eight rebounds) and Shamar Wright (14 points, nine rebounds). But the good feelings were short-live because the Cougars played at Ohio Valley Conference powerhouse Belmont next. Uh, oh! The 16-1 Bruins administered a 114-62 beating, holding all of the SIUE starters to single-digit scoring. Iziah James scored a season-high 12 points off the bench in the massacre.
SEMO (4-9): The Redhawks took to the road in OVC play, winning 63-59 at Tennessee State before losing 76-65 at Morehead State. Chris Harris (17 points, five rebounds and three assists) led the way at Tennessee State. DQ Nicholas scored a team-high 17 points at Morehead State. Their Saturday game at Eastern Kentucky was postponed due to COVID-19 issues, but they hope to play at Tennessee Martin Tuesday.