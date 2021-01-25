Gordo ranks area hoops: Tigers soar after hallmark victory over Vols

Another tough game awaits them at Auburn, then the Tigers will have a chance to do some damage at home during their back side of their Southeastern Conference schedule.

Here is how the area’s Division I teams stack up:

Missouri (10-2): The Tigers simply had to dispatch COVID-crushed South Carolina at home Tuesday night to keep their NCAA Tournament express running at full speed. And they did just that, rolling to an 81-70 victory over the Gamecocks. Tilmon continued his roll with 19 points, 10 rebounds, three blocked shots and three steals. But the big story was the simultaneous success of guards Mark Smith and Dru Smith, who combined for 34 points. Both struggled earlier in Southeastern Conference play. Dru Smith carried confidence from that victory to Tennessee where he knocked down 18 points to support Pinson’s outburst.

SLU (7-1): Finally the No. 25 Billikens are back to work. They will belatedly open Atlantic 10 play Tuesday night by hosting Dayton for their first game since Dec. 25. Given the amount of Top 25 carnage this weekend, they could move up in the Associated Press Top 25 despite their inactivity. But the Flyers, 8-4, will provide a firm test for a team that may need time to regain its game conditioning, defensive edge and midseason offensive execution.