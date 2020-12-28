Gordo ranks area hoops: Tigers survive, Salukis, Illini, Bears roll into league play

Mizzou will stay in the Associated Press Top 25 for another week after dodging a disastrous home-court loss to Bradley. That 54-53 non-defeat Tuesday also kept them atop our rankings for at least one more week.
But unless the Tigers fix their sluggish half-court offense, their lofty standing will prove temporary. Bradley provided a useful primer to every Missouri opponent on how to fluster the Tigers:
Keep them from pushing the offensive tempo, thus denying them clear paths to the basket and more comfortable looks from the perimeter. Force them to run their half-court offense. Sag in, clog the lanes and force them to either drive into heavy traffic or miss three-pointers.
SEC favorite Tennessee comes to Mizzou Wednesday and the Vols will arrive prepared to execute that defensive game plan.
Elsewhere in the region, SIU Carbondale earned a stunning 76-73 at Butler last Monday. Sure, the Bulldogs are down this season – but that’s a Big East team with a Big East budget.
Butler brought a 59-game winning streak at home against non-conference teams into that game.
That was huge victory for the Missouri Valley Conference, which nearly got another one with Bradley’s upset bid in Boone County.
The Salukis followed their non-conference breakthrough by holding off Evansville 63-57 in their league opener Sunday to move to 7-0.
Meanwhile the Illini won two more Big Ten games, Missouri State got off to a promising start in the Valley and SLU closed out its non-conference schedule with a routine victory.
Here is how the area’s Division I teams stack up:
Missouri (6-0): The non-defeat to Bradley triggered alarms about potential trouble ahead. But at least Jeremiah Tilmon accepted coach Cuonzo Martin’s halftime challenge. He bore down in the second half and delivered the winning three-point play. Maybe his 12-point, 10-rebound performance will give him some confidence. Maybe. In other positive notes, hustling Mitchell Smith had nine rebounds and three blocked shots and Parker Braun grabbed five rebounds in just eight minutes. On the negative side, Tigers not named Xavier Pinson went 0-for-14 from three-point range. Ouch.
Illinois (7-3): The Fighting Illini administered a blood pressure test on coach Brad Underwood by falling behind 19-4 at Penn State Wednesday. Then they toughened up their defense and climbed back into the game possession by possession. During the second half they turned to NBA-bound guard Ayo Dosunmu (30 points, six rebounds, five assists) to finish off the Nittany Lions 98-81 for the precious Big Ten road victory. Super-sized Kofi Cockburn dominated another team, this time scoring 23 points on 11-for-13 shooting. Freshman guard Andre Curbelo was crafty as usual while scoring 15 points and dishing eight assists. Dosunmu and Cockburn picked up where they left off at Penn State and led the Illini past Indiana 69-60 on Saturday. Dosunmu scored 30 points and earned five assists while turning the ball over just twice. Meanwhile Cockburn (15 points, 15 rebounds, two blocked shots) controlled the paint again.
SLU (7-1): The Billikens weren’t at their best against Kansas City Wednesday night in their non-conference finale. They struggled to a 28-26 lead during an ugly first half. But they finally got into gear to pull away to 62-46 victory over the Roos. Jordan Goodwin (23 points, 13 rebounds) shouldered the load as usual and Javonte Perkins overcame a cold start to score 14 points. Hashan French attempted just six shots from the floor in his 33 minutes, so getting him more involved in the offense should be high on SLU’s to-do list heading into Atlantic 10 play.
SIU Carbondale (7-0): Marcus Domask could have a record-setting career if he sticks with the Salukis for four years. The sophomore wing player lit up Butler for 26 points. Trent Brown went 5-for-6 from three-point range while scoring 21 points. Lance Jones (11 points, five assists, just two turnovers) did a capable job of running the offense on the road against a major conference foe. Then Jones took over against Evansville, scoring 19 second-half points as the Salukis trumped the Aces at home. Domask (14 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals) had a typically strong all-around game.
Missouri State (4-0): Columbia Rock Bridge products Isiaih Mosley and Ja’Monta Black combined for 52 points as the Bears raced past visiting Little Rock 85-77 last Monday. Mosley had eight rebounds, six assists and two steals to go with his 26 points. These sophomores knew how to put coach Dana Ford in the holiday spirit amid all his scheduling headaches caused by COVID-19. Mosley also went off at for 26 points at Northern Iowa Sunday as the Bears opened MVC play with a 79-59 victory over the depleted Panthers. Gaige Prim (16 points, nine rebounds, seven blocked shots) dominated down low again.
SIU Edwardsville (3-4): The Cougars remained on hold after last Monday’s Ohio Valley Conference game at Eastern Illinois was postponed. They aren’t scheduled to play again until Jan. 2 when they will host Jacksonville State.
SEMO (2-5): The Redhawks have been consistently competitive in Brad Korn’s first year, but they keep coming up just short. Their latest near-miss came with a 72-66 loss at Indiana State. Chris Harris (16 points, six rebounds) delivered his usual strong performance and freshman Dylan Branson (Mehlville) came off the bench to score 12 points and grab four rebounds.