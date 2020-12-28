Gordo ranks area hoops: Tigers survive, Salukis, Illini, Bears roll into league play

SLU (7-1): The Billikens weren’t at their best against Kansas City Wednesday night in their non-conference finale. They struggled to a 28-26 lead during an ugly first half. But they finally got into gear to pull away to 62-46 victory over the Roos. Jordan Goodwin (23 points, 13 rebounds) shouldered the load as usual and Javonte Perkins overcame a cold start to score 14 points. Hashan French attempted just six shots from the floor in his 33 minutes, so getting him more involved in the offense should be high on SLU’s to-do list heading into Atlantic 10 play.

SIU Carbondale (7-0): Marcus Domask could have a record-setting career if he sticks with the Salukis for four years. The sophomore wing player lit up Butler for 26 points. Trent Brown went 5-for-6 from three-point range while scoring 21 points. Lance Jones (11 points, five assists, just two turnovers) did a capable job of running the offense on the road against a major conference foe. Then Jones took over against Evansville, scoring 19 second-half points as the Salukis trumped the Aces at home. Domask (14 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals) had a typically strong all-around game.