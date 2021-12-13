Gordo ranks area hoops: Underwood fumes after near-miss against Arizona

Mind you, Underwood’s fire roared after a four-point loss. Imagine how he would respond after losing by 37 points to an historical rival – as Missouri did with its epic fail against Kansas.

Elsewhere on the area hoops scene, SLU and Missouri State had some nice bounce-back victories as they prepared for league play

Here is how the region’s Division I teams stack up:

ILLINOIS (7-3): The Illini just missed an opportunity to score a big resume-building victory against Arizona. But that loss brought some good news: The dramatically improved play of Frazier, who poured in 27 points, made five steals and committed zero turnovers in the loss. This came on the heels of his 18-point, eight-rebound game in the victory over Iowa. Prior to that, Frazier scored just 13 points in his previous four games. The Illini are still feeling their way in the backcourt with Ayo Dosunmu off to play for the Chicago Bulls and Andre Curbelo on the injured list. Frazier isn’t a point guard by trade, but he can help with the ballhandling while still looking to score.