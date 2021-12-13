Gordo ranks area hoops: Underwood fumes after near-miss against Arizona

Illinois suffered an 83-79 loss Saturday to the No. 11 Arizona Wildcats, who endured quite the adventure getting to Champaign through the devastating storms in the region.
Illini coach Brad Underwood was furious after the loss. He praised the toughness of Trent Frazier and Da'Monte Williams, but he promised to take his other players to task in practice this week.
“We’re going to grind, guys,” Underwood promised reporters. “We’re going to grind. We’ve got to get better. We’ve got to have 5-on-5, smash-mouth, tough, consequence basketball. That’s the reality of it. There’s got to be consequences for turning the ball over. There’s got to be consequences for not executing, not catching the ball in your spot. We haven’t done that.”
The Illini have three easy games ahead, against St. Francis (Pa.) at home, against hapless Missouri in the Braggin’ Rights game at Enterprise Center and then at home against blood donor Florida A&M.
So Underwood is focused on the resumption of Big Ten play Jan. 2 against Minnesota.
“I’ve got to get right and I told our team that,” Underwood said. “It’s a long season, but January is not that far away when we play Minnesota at Minnesota, who is beating the hell out of Michigan on the road. It’s not that far away. We’ve got to be tough enough to win those.”
Mind you, Underwood’s fire roared after a four-point loss. Imagine how he would respond after losing by 37 points to an historical rival – as Missouri did with its epic fail against Kansas.
Elsewhere on the area hoops scene, SLU and Missouri State had some nice bounce-back victories as they prepared for league play
Here is how the region’s Division I teams stack up:
ILLINOIS (7-3): The Illini just missed an opportunity to score a big resume-building victory against Arizona. But that loss brought some good news: The dramatically improved play of Frazier, who poured in 27 points, made five steals and committed zero turnovers in the loss. This came on the heels of his 18-point, eight-rebound game in the victory over Iowa. Prior to that, Frazier scored just 13 points in his previous four games. The Illini are still feeling their way in the backcourt with Ayo Dosunmu off to play for the Chicago Bulls and Andre Curbelo on the injured list. Frazier isn’t a point guard by trade, but he can help with the ballhandling while still looking to score.
SLU (8-3): The Billikens bounced back from home-court losses to UAB and Belmont to handle Boston College 79-68. Once again they lost their edge in the closing minutes, but this time they had enough cushion to close out the victory. Yuri Collins delivered the finest game of his career with 14 points, 19 assists (tying a team record), two steals and just two turnovers. With Marten Linssen in foul trouble, Francis Okoro took charge inside with 17 points, six rebounds and three blocked shots. After scoring just eight points against UAB, Gibson Jimerson got dialed back in with 40 points in his last two games. Now the Billikens have a week to prepare for SEC power Auburn, which comes to town Saturday.
MISSOURI STATE (6-4): Guard Isaiah Mosley got back on track with 21 points and six rebounds in an 81-55 route at Little Rock. Then he scored 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds as the Bears dispatched Oral Roberts 69-60. Mosley scored just 19 points in his previous three games. Running mate Ja’Monta Black scored 41 points in the two victories after scoring just five points in his previous two games. So order has been restored in the outstanding Missouri State backcourt. Next up are home games against South Dakota State and Central Arkansas.
SIU CARBONDALE (5-4): The Salukis took a run at Frank Haith’s Tulsa Hurricane on the road before falling 69-65. SIU Carbondale’s three-game winning streak ended despite Ben Coupet Jr.’s 27-point effort. Marcus Domask delivered another strong all-round performance with 16 points, six rebounds and seven assists. Domask hit 4-of-8 shots from three-point range but he struggled to finish around the rim. The Salukis will try to rebound with home games against neighboring SEMO and Division II Maryville this week.
SIU EDWARDSVILLE (5-6): Kansas City went to Boone County earlier this season and beat the Tigers in Mizzou Arena. But the Roos could not take down the Cougars in Edwardsville Sunday. The Cougars got double-figure scoring from four starters while winning their second game in a row. Earlier they handled Purdue Fort Wayne 80-59 at home with Ray’Sean Taylor pouring in 25 points. Taylor is averaging 18.1 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.
MISSOURI (5-5): Javon Pickett played one of this best offensive games of his career against Kansas, scoring 19 points in Allen Fieldhouse. Seldom-seen freshman Sean Durugordon had one of the better garbage time efforts in memory while scoring 11 points in just six minutes at the end of the blowout. But the Jayhawks outscored the rest of the Tigers by a 102-35 margin. The positive for Missouri, if there was one, was Trevon Brazile’s 10-point performance in 20 minutes. On a team loaded with mid-major talent, Brazile offers SEC-caliber athletic ability. He missed the first eight games of the season due to a medical issue, but he should log big minutes the rest of the way. To keep his job, if that us even possible, coach Cuonzo Martin must sell hope for 2021-22.
SEMO (5-5): After handling Evansville 75-73 at home, the Redhawks started a difficult five-game road stretch by falling 78-65 at Purdue Fort Wayne. Our Town’s Phillip Russell, a former walk-on at SLU, scored 41 points in the two games. He is averaging 13.8 points per game. After missing the Evansville game, Eric Reed Jr. scored 14 games Saturday against Purdue Fort Wayne. Reed is SEMO’s leading scorer this season with a 16.0 average.