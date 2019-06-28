Bring your Cards, Blues, Mizzou, SLU and MLS questions and comments, and talk to columnist Jeff Gordon in his weekly live chat.
Gordo: Read his chat Q-&-A on Cards' concerns, Blues' roster issues, other STL sports topics
Most Popular
-
BenFred: Sorry, Stan. This year has shown the world the truth about sports in St. Louis
-
BenFred: Shildt's 'State of the Cardinals' speech included some fair points, some foul tips and some whiffs
-
Shildt's roster will be easier to deploy next year with an extra player
-
Gunnarsson accepts less to re-sign with Blues; Maroon remains unsigned
-
Tipsheet: Cards feel better about missing out on Stanton