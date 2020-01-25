Gordo's All-Star Blog: Binnington holds up under All-Star assault

In the second semifinal game Saturday night, Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington did well to escape the first period against Team Pacific tied 4-4.
Binnington made eight saves, most of them front point-blank range, for Team Central. Alas, his team collapsed in the second period and suffered an ugly 10-5 loss.
Fellow Blues David Perron (goal), Alex Pietrangelo (assist) and Ryan O'Reilly (assist) all got on the scoresheet in the losing effort.
NOT PRAISING KANE
Blues fans had to (sort of) back Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane when he was playing with their guys on the Team Central.
But during the skills competition the fans booed him at every chance.
"The boys were asking me why I was getting booed," Kane said. "And I said I shouldn't have scored those overtime playoff goals against them and maybe they wouldn't have booed me."
Zing!
"You kind of view it as, obviously it's somewhat a sign of hatred, but somewhat a sign of respect too," Kane said. "It’s fun when you play in Nashville or Winnipeg or places like that, and you hold onto the puck and they're booing you and you want to hold onto it longer.”
MCDAVID'S LONG ROAD BACK
Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid didn’t win the Fastest Skater competition Friday night, but he flew around the ice with his usual ease.
So we were reminded just how amazing his recovery from a major knee injury at the end of last season really was.
McDavid suffered a torn Posterior Cruciate Ligament, a cracked fibia and other left leg injuries when he crashed into a goal post last April 6.
But rather than undergo reconstructive surgery that could have cost him this season, he chose to follow a cutting-edge rehabilitation program that got him back to full speed.
That recovery chronicled in a new documentary, “Whatever it Takes.”
“I’m a 22-year-old kid at the time and you never want to miss a season and you never want to go through a surgery that — I’m not going to call it risky or anything like that, but there’s lots of questions,” McDavid said. “It’s not like it’s an ACL where doctors can do that almost in their sleep. It’s a PCL and that’s a surgery that only a few people can do and it’s not been real mastered.”
McDavid not only made it back on time, he returned to his usual Hart Trophy form.
“I feel real good. I don’t think I’d be sitting here at the all-star game if I wasn’t,” he said. “I feel good on the ice and I’m happy with how I’ve been playing.”
THESE KIDS TODAY
Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington takes some social media heat for being cocky, but confidence is a good thing in his job. And it's not like he is the only NHL All-Star with a personality.
Matthew and Brady Tkachuk are not shy and rising stars like Mitch Marner and Mathew Barzal are comfortable with their prominence.
"I felt confident and swaggy too, but now it's just different," Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin observed. "It's changed. That's where our game has gone, and I think it's just great. It's great. I think it needs to be. You look around at other leagues, the swag that other leagues have with the players they have. It makes their sport great and ours is definitely getting there."
WHAT’S WITH THE FEDERER LOVE?
On Media Day Thursday evening, The Hockey News surveyed players to see which athletes in other sports they most admire. The answers ranged from New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo to mixed martial arts fighters to a whole lot of love to the winner: tennis star Roger Federer.
Huh?
“He’s the best ever – don’t question me on that!” Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi said. “The way he behaves; with all the success he has had, he’s still a humble person. I’ve got to meet him a couple times and that was definitely something that impressed me.”
Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele admired how Federer made his sport look easy. “You watch him play the game and he almost floats on air,” Scheifele said. “And his track record speaks for itself. He’s probably my No. 1.”
COACHING CHANGES AREN'T FUN
Arizona Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet coached the Pacific Team Saturday because the Vegas Golden Knights fired coach Gerard Gallant after he got the All-Star nod.
Fired San Jose Sharks coach Peter DeBoer took over the Golden Knights are still reeling a bit.
"When a good person and a good coach gets fired, you take it personally," Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty said. "And you know we let him down. That being said, you have to pick everything up and adjust to a new system as quick as possible and make sure you play with that emotion every night.
"We have to recharge the batteries here during the break and come back and play the way we're capable of playing."
ON THE OTHER HAND, RELEVANCE IS FUN
One the better stories so far this season is the Vancouver Canucks, who have moved on from the Sedin Era quite nicely. Young stars Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes and Brock Boeser have the their team in the Western Conference playoff hunt and their city buzzing.
"It's super exciting times in Vancouver," goaltender Jacob Markstrom said. "It's never fun to be in a kind of rebuild process, and, as a goalie too, it's frustrating -- you want to win hockey games. Now we've got a little flash, and people are excited around town and at the rink. You definitely want to be a part of something in a Canadian market and be a successful team."
SHOOTING STAR SUCCESS
Shooting pucks from a platform in the stands toward targets on the ice – yep, that’s a winner. The consensus of player reaction seemed positive and some tweaks could make the event even better.
During the first time around the players had to figure out how to hit the big 10-point target.
“It was tough, to be honest,” Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak said. “It felt like if you just sauced it, it’s going to be too short and if you shoot it, it would be too high, so you had to find the in-between.”
LOUIE CAN FINISH
Yes, the NHL mascots played a warm-up game before Saturday night's All-Star contest at Enterprise. And yes, Louie managed to score a couple of goals to represent the STL.