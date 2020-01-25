Gordo's All-Star Blog: Binnington holds up under All-Star assault

ON THE OTHER HAND, RELEVANCE IS FUN

One the better stories so far this season is the Vancouver Canucks, who have moved on from the Sedin Era quite nicely. Young stars Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes and Brock Boeser have the their team in the Western Conference playoff hunt and their city buzzing.

"It's super exciting times in Vancouver," goaltender Jacob Markstrom said. "It's never fun to be in a kind of rebuild process, and, as a goalie too, it's frustrating -- you want to win hockey games. Now we've got a little flash, and people are excited around town and at the rink. You definitely want to be a part of something in a Canadian market and be a successful team."

SHOOTING STAR SUCCESS

Shooting pucks from a platform in the stands toward targets on the ice – yep, that’s a winner. The consensus of player reaction seemed positive and some tweaks could make the event even better.

During the first time around the players had to figure out how to hit the big 10-point target.