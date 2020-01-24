Gordo's All-Star Blog: Binnington wins Save Streak battle, brings down house

In the Save Streak Competition, Jordan Binnington got his chance to shine and toss some color into the event was well.
Why wouldn't he?
The goal in this competition was to assemble the longest streak of consecutive saves made on shootout attempts.
And Binnington won by stopped 10 straight shots, although Edmonton Oilers star Leon Draisaitl hit the post on the 10th "save" with Binnington down and out.
Binnington's social media pal Justin Bieber was not on hand to test him. But Binnington did ask for a Bieber song to play during his competition. And Tomas Hertl donned a Bieber mark and staggered in for a Bieber-caliber miss.
Toronto's Frederik Andersen set the bar high early, going first and delivering a seven-save streak. Tampa Bay's Andrei Vasilevskiy went seventh and topped him with a nine-save streak.
Binnington went last and pulled out the victory. Our Town's Matthew Tkachuk was the only player to beat him.
This is what Binnington said afterward on TV: "You know, haven't skated in a couple days. Had a few drinks and I'm happy with this outcome."
That sounds like our guy, right?
Among the other highlights of the competition was Alex Pietrangelo beating Canucks netminder Jacob Markstrom twice on his shootout bids. Ryan O'Reilly beat Calgary's David Rittich once.
IN THE TOP GOLF, ER, SHOOTING STARS COMPETITION . . .
O'Reilly and David Perron represented the Blues
Arena workers had to temporarily clear out fans at one end of the ice to install protective netting over their seats so they would be shielded from errant shots once the competition began.
PIETRANGELO TESTS HIS SHOOTING ACCURACY
Pietrangelo represented the Blues in the Accuracy Shooting competition, which had to seem odd to fans who long lamented his high-and-wide slap shots from previous years.
Alas, he finished fourth as Carolina defenseman Jaccob Slavin took first. He was accurate, put too deliberate while knocking down his targets.
YES, THESE GUYS PLAY TO WIN
Just to set aside any concerns you might have, O'Reilly insists that experience-laden Central Division team wants to win Saturday.
“You want to come home, be the champion, especially in our building,” he said. “There’s four of us. The feeling kind of rises. Let’s give the fans what they want. They want to see our division be the strongest division.”
With other division missing key players, does that give the Central an edge?
“It’s tough to look at a team and say, ‘Oh, they’re a little bit weaker’ or anything like that,” O’Reilly said. “You have the elite of the elite. It’s going to be tough.”
(By the way, shout out to O'Reilly for coming out for warm-ups wearing a Kansas City Chiefs helmet. Remember that Patrick Mahomes caught some Cup action last year. Also, Binnington rocked a Mahomes jersey when he walked the red carpet coming into the arena.)
You know that Blues coach Craig Berube didn't show up looking to lose. Nor did fellow Philadelphia Flyers warrior Rick Tocchet, who coaches the Pacific Division team.
"I don't want to speak for (the players), but the money's pretty good," Tocchet said. "I like to play something for competition, not for nothing, But still I don’t want players to get hurt. I still think you have to have competitive juices in there.
"I’m not sure that you want 3-on-0s going back and forth. Maybe 2-on-1s, that’s fine. But not a 3-on-0.”
BARZAL EDGES MCDAVID AS FASTEST SKATER
Speed is not the Blues' thing, as you probably know. So none of the Blues participated in the fastest skater competition Friday night.
New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal edged Oilers center Connor McDavid by 0.040. Barzal blasted through his lap in 13.175 seconds.
Potential NHL trade target Chris Kreider was impressive, too, with a lap at 13.509.
HARDEST SHOT
The Blues did not have anybody in the hardest shot competition, which was won by
GARY BETTMAN SPEAKS
As is his tradition, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman gave his state-of-the-league address at the All-Star Game. There was nothing earth-shattering, but here are a few of the items he touched on:
- St. Louis sold a record-setting number of tickets to the Fan Fair, about 30,000. Does that surprise anybody?
- The NHL and the NHLPA expect to resume discussions about the next collective bargaining agreement soon.
- The NHL is still mastering its puck- and player-tracking technology. It hopes to have it operational for the playoffs, then roll it out for the whole league next season.
- While the Islanders await the completion of their new arena on Long Island, playing in Nassau Coliseum has its problems. Bettman is concerned that it is not worthy for postseason play. The Islanders are trying to phase out of playing some games in Brooklyn.
- As previously leaked, the Florida Panthers will host the next All-Star Weekend. It will be nice to see that building full for a change.
- In the wake of the Bill Peters kerfuffle, the NHL is closer to establishing its hotline for whistleblowers to report inappropriate behavior. Can you imagine if such a thing existed in Mike Keenan's time?
- Bettman still has no regrets about the NHL skipping the South Korea Olympics. Future Olympics remain in play.
PATRICK KANE’S SENSE OF DUTY
Many notable NHL players skipped the All-Star Weekend, most notably Alexander Ovechkin. Sidney Crosby, arguably the face of the league during his playing era, has made just of these events.
But Patrick Kane made his ninth All-Star appearance this weekend and he had no qualms about that. He doesn’t want to sit out the one-game suspension for skipping without an injury and he figures the bye week get him the needed rest.
“I think it’s important first and foremost to represent the NHL and the Blackhawks,” Kane said. “Another thing is you don’t want to take the rest and miss a game. You want to play as many games as you can. And for me, I’m going to have four days off after this.”
Besides, all these appearances create a nice career credential.
“It’s one of those things that you’ll probably enjoy a little more after you’re done playing, saying you went to whatever number it was,” Kane said. “It’s pretty rare to see guys selected every year to come to the All-Star Game. They’ve been creating memories for me throughout my career. Every different All-Star Game has a different memory, so it’s fun to look back on them.”
ON THE OTHER HAND
Playing in the All-Star Game is not THAT big of a deal, as Colorado Avalanche star Nathan Mackinnon told the Denver Post.
“Me not playing last year doesn’t dictate my hunger for the All-Star Game. It’s a fun event. I had fun last year, not playing,” he said. “I really didn’t miss much. You play for like 10 minutes 3-on-3 and do a hard lap in the fastest skater.
“But it’s a fun event, for sure.”
CEASE-FIRE CONTINUES
Matthew Tkachuk promised to be on good behavior and not continue the “Battle of Alberta” with his Edmonton Oilers teammates on the Pacific Division team.
That’s fine with McDavid. Outstanding grievances can be resolved with the Tkachuk and his Calgary Flames teammates in the real games.
"We’re here to have a good time, honestly.” McDavid said. “Whatever’s going on will be settled … definitely not at the All-Star Game."