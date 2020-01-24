Gordo's All-Star Blog: Binnington wins Save Streak battle, brings down house

PATRICK KANE’S SENSE OF DUTY

Many notable NHL players skipped the All-Star Weekend, most notably Alexander Ovechkin. Sidney Crosby, arguably the face of the league during his playing era, has made just of these events.

But Patrick Kane made his ninth All-Star appearance this weekend and he had no qualms about that. He doesn’t want to sit out the one-game suspension for skipping without an injury and he figures the bye week get him the needed rest.

“I think it’s important first and foremost to represent the NHL and the Blackhawks,” Kane said. “Another thing is you don’t want to take the rest and miss a game. You want to play as many games as you can. And for me, I’m going to have four days off after this.”

Besides, all these appearances create a nice career credential.

“It’s one of those things that you’ll probably enjoy a little more after you’re done playing, saying you went to whatever number it was,” Kane said. “It’s pretty rare to see guys selected every year to come to the All-Star Game. They’ve been creating memories for me throughout my career. Every different All-Star Game has a different memory, so it’s fun to look back on them.”