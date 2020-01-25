Gordo's All-Star Blog: Kane shrugs off Enterprise Center boo birds

That recovery chronicled in a new documentary, “Whatever it Takes.”

“I’m a 22-year-old kid at the time and you never want to miss a season and you never want to go through a surgery that — I’m not going to call it risky or anything like that, but there’s lots of questions,” McDavid said. “It’s not like it’s an ACL where doctors can do that almost in their sleep. It’s a PCL and that’s a surgery that only a few people can do and it’s not been real mastered.”

McDavid not only made it back on time, he returned to his usual Hart Trophy form.

“I feel real good. I don’t think I’d be sitting here at the all-star game if I wasn’t,” he said. “I feel good on the ice and I’m happy with how I’ve been playing.”

THESE KIDS TODAY

Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington takes some social media heat for being cocky, but confidence is a good thing in his job. And it's not like he is the only NHL All-Star with a personality.

Matthew and Brady Tkachuk are not shy and rising stars like Mitch Marner and Mathew Barzal are comfortable with their prominence.