Gordo's All-Star Blog: Matthew Tkachuk comes in peace

His time will come. This reminds us just how young so many NHL superstars are.

KREIDER SHRUGS OFF TRADE SPECULATION

New York Rangers winger Chris Kreider is a person of interest for Blues fans. He is heading toward unrestricted free agency and the Rangers are in the midst of a rebuild.

Right now he could be the most attractive player on the rental trade market, assuming the Rangers shop him ahead of the trade deadline.

While Blues general manager Doug Armstrong would likely dip his toes into that water, the Boston Bruins seem like a more likely bidder if it comes to that.

"I've only ever pictured myself in a Rangers jersey, and until I'm not a Ranger, I'm a Ranger," Kreider said. "Taking it one day at a time, focusing on trying to win hockey games and punch our ticket to go to the playoffs.”

The Rangers sit 11 points out of the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, but they have shown some life lately. The management team, led by former Blues president of hockey operations John Davidson, must decide if Kreider is part of the franchise’s long-term plans.