Gordo's All-Star Blog: Matthew Tkachuk comes in peace

Our Town’s Matthew Tkachuk sounded like a diplomat Thursday when the “Battle of Alberta” topic arose during the All-Star Game media day.
You may recall that Tkachuk made himself Public Enemy No. 1 in Edmonton for his latest clash with the Oilers.
Tkachuk drew their ire with a couple of big hits on Oilers winger Zack Kassian. When Kassian challenged him to a fight, Tkachuk declined. Kassian punched away anyway, earning a two-game NHL suspension.
Now Tkachuk is on the same Pacific Division team with Oilers stars Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid.
“They’re great players,” Tkachuk said. “This isn’t an event to talk about stuff like that. This is an event where the best players in the sport are coming here and playing on the same team and going out and having some fun, putting on a show for the fans.
“I’m looking forward to doing that, just being in the same locker room with all of these guys, those guys in particular are some of the best in the NHL. So to be in the same room with them, to share the ice with them, is going to be awesome.”
Draisaitl suggested he would leave the ice rather than take a shift with Tkachuk in the All-Star Game. But Flames defenseman Mark Giordano, another member of the Pacific team, expects no issues this weekend.
“It’s such a different atmosphere here I think you will be able to put it aside,” he said. “You know how it is, I think we’re all professional, everybody is going to be professional about it . . . for the most part expect a different atmosphere, it’s a fun event to be a part of. We’ll fun with it as a team, Team Pacific.”
But . . .
“Everybody still has it in the back of our minds that we are playing each other in a few days and we have a back-to-back against that team,” Giordano said.
Pacific coach Rick Tocchet chuckled when the topic came up
“I’m staying out of it,” he said. “I’m staying out of that one. Listen, we grew up in that type of (combative) environment. At the end of the day, when you’re off the ice, it’s a different situation. But, hey, there are both competitive organizations and they are all going for the playoffs.
“So I will stay out of the way of that one.”
ALL-STAR STRATEGY WITH THE CHIEF
Blues coach Craig Berube favors a tight-checking game, as we all know. So what's his plan for dealing with all these superstars buzzing around in a 3-on-3 format?
In classic Berube form, he broke it down to the basics.
"It's going to be pretty wide-open hockey for sure," he said. "Goalies are going to have to play well."
That's it. That's all you need to know about the format.
MEDIA DAY CHAOS
Thursday’s event at the Stifel Theatre was a challenge for all involved. The NHL tried to do three things at once:
- Put on a show for the fans in the house.
- Give the big networks covering the NHL a chance to do some stand-up interviews.
- Allow the rest of the media to swarm selected players like fire ants converging on a church picnic.
So on the Stifel stage reporters stuck their recorders within inches of player faces to capture their comments over the din off the poor woman trying to work the crowd by yelling into a microphone.
Meanwhile, TV crews perched precariously on the edge of the stage to do their interviews in the midst of the bedlam.
Why not separate the media mob interviews from the poor TV guys while also giving some fans a separate show the doesn’t interfere with reporters? It's just a thought.
A favorite moment: Nathan Mackinnon explaining that he doesn’t like signing autographs on human skin, especially the skin of a baby . . . and also that he’s not really comfortable with the whole “holding a baby” thing in general.
His time will come. This reminds us just how young so many NHL superstars are.
KREIDER SHRUGS OFF TRADE SPECULATION
New York Rangers winger Chris Kreider is a person of interest for Blues fans. He is heading toward unrestricted free agency and the Rangers are in the midst of a rebuild.
Right now he could be the most attractive player on the rental trade market, assuming the Rangers shop him ahead of the trade deadline.
While Blues general manager Doug Armstrong would likely dip his toes into that water, the Boston Bruins seem like a more likely bidder if it comes to that.
"I've only ever pictured myself in a Rangers jersey, and until I'm not a Ranger, I'm a Ranger," Kreider said. "Taking it one day at a time, focusing on trying to win hockey games and punch our ticket to go to the playoffs.”
The Rangers sit 11 points out of the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, but they have shown some life lately. The management team, led by former Blues president of hockey operations John Davidson, must decide if Kreider is part of the franchise’s long-term plans.
"I'm just trying to be myself every day,” Kreider said. “I'm one of the older guys on the team. I've been around so I'm trying to carry myself like a good pro, trying to do the right things. I don't think my approach has really changed at all, just trying to get better, just like everyone on our team regardless of age or contract situation."
OSHIE’S HOMECOMING
Yes, St. Louis still has a soft spot for Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie. He was a matinee idol during his seasons in the STL and some fans left a candle burning for him,
"I think it goes to show you the loyalty of the fans here,” Oshie said. “I put in a lot of work to try and win a Cup here. I feel like they respected that, they respected my work ethic and I respect their support through thick and thin."
THE COACHING CAROUSEL
Tocchet, coach of the Arizona Coyotes, is directing the Pacific team because the Vegas Golden Knights fired coach Gerard Gallant after he earned the All-Star nod.
That was the seventh coaching change of the season.
“This year has been probably worse than most, which is unfortunate,” Berube said. “It’s hard to watch, to be honest with you.”
So what’s going on?
“More than ever, your team and the players have to be a partnership,” Tocchet said. “It’s not a dictatorship. More coaches are understanding that now. They have to make sure that they are on the same page as the players, and that the players have a say.”
MATTHEWS CARRIES A SENSE OF DUTY
Playing in Toronto’s media fishbowl can be taxing. The Maple Leafs draw massive media attention, particularly when they are struggling to meet expectations.
Auston Matthews could have been forgiven for skipping the All-Star Weekend altogether after bowing out of the game with a sore wrist. But he came to the STL to participate in the off-ice stuff including, yes, more interviews.
“Obviously, just being here, you want to compete out there and participate,” Matthews said. “Getting a couple of extra days to heal and rest is important, but I think it was also important for me to be here.
“It’s a big honor to be selected to the All-Star Game in general, so I’m happy to be here.”