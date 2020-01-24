Gordo's All-Star Blog: Yes, these guys are playing to win

Just to set aside any concerns you might have, Blues center Ryan O'Reilly insists that experience-laden Central Division team wants to win Saturday.

“You want to come home, be the champion, especially in our building,” he said. “There’s four of us. The feeling kind of rises. Let’s give the fans what they want. They want to see our division be the strongest division.”

With other division missing key players, does that give the Central an edge?

“It’s tough to look at a team and say, ‘Oh, they’re a little bit weaker’ or anything like that,” O’Reilly said. “You have the elite of the elite. It’s going to be tough.”

You know that Blues coach Craig Berube didn't show up looking to lose. Nor did fellow Philadelphia Flyers warrior Rick Tocchet, who coaches the Pacific Division team.

"I don't want to speak for (the players), but the money's pretty good," Tocchet said. "I like to play something for competition, not for nothing, I don’t want players to get hurt. I think you have to have competitive juices in there. I’m not sure that you want 3-on-0s going back and forth. Maybe 2-on-1s, that’s fine. But not 3-on-0.”

GARY BETTMAN SPEAKS