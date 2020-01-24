Gordo's All-Star Blog: Yes, these guys are playing to win

Just to set aside any concerns you might have, Blues center Ryan O'Reilly insists that experience-laden Central Division team wants to win Saturday.
“You want to come home, be the champion, especially in our building,” he said. “There’s four of us. The feeling kind of rises. Let’s give the fans what they want. They want to see our division be the strongest division.”
With other division missing key players, does that give the Central an edge?
“It’s tough to look at a team and say, ‘Oh, they’re a little bit weaker’ or anything like that,” O’Reilly said. “You have the elite of the elite. It’s going to be tough.”
You know that Blues coach Craig Berube didn't show up looking to lose. Nor did fellow Philadelphia Flyers warrior Rick Tocchet, who coaches the Pacific Division team.
"I don't want to speak for (the players), but the money's pretty good," Tocchet said. "I like to play something for competition, not for nothing, I don’t want players to get hurt. I think you have to have competitive juices in there. I’m not sure that you want 3-on-0s going back and forth. Maybe 2-on-1s, that’s fine. But not 3-on-0.”
GARY BETTMAN SPEAKS
As is his tradition, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman gave his state-of-the-league address at the All-Star Game. There was nothing earth-shattering, but here are a few of the items he touched on:
- St. Louis sold a record-setting number of tickets to the Fanfest, about 30,000. Does that surprise anybody?
- The NHL and the NHLPA expect to resume discussions about the next collective bargaining agreement soon.
- The NHL is still mastering its puck- and player-tracking technology. It hopes to have it operational for the playoffs, then roll it out for the whole league next season.
- While the Islanders await the completion of their new arena on Long Island, playing in Nassau Coliseum has its problems. Bettman is concerned that it is not worthy for postseason play. The Islanders are trying to phase out of playing some games in Brooklyn.
- As previously leaked, the Florida Panthers will host the next All-Star Weekend. It will be nice to see that building full for a change.
- In the wake of the Bill Peters kerfuffle, the NHL is closer to establishing its hotline for whistleblowers to report inappropriate behavior. Can you imagine if such a thing existed in Mike Keenan's time?
PATRICK KANE’S SENSE OF DUTY
Many notable NHL players skipped the All-Star Weekend, most notably Alexander Ovechkin. Sidney Crosby, arguably the face of the league during his playing era, has made just of these events.
But Patrick Kane made his ninth All-Star appearance this weekend and he had no qualms about that. He doesn’t want to sit out the one-game suspension for skipping without an injury and he figures the bye week get him the needed rest.
“I think it’s important first and foremost to represent the NHL and the Blackhawks,” Kane said. “Another thing is you don’t want to take the rest and miss a game. You want to play as many games as you can. And for me, I’m going to have four days off after this.”
Besides, all these appearances create a nice career credential.
“It’s one of those things that you’ll probably enjoy a little more after you’re done playing, saying you went to whatever number it was,” Kane said. “It’s pretty rare to see guys selected every year to come to the All-Star Game. They’ve been creating memories for me throughout my career. Every different All-Star Game has a different memory, so it’s fun to look back on them.”
ON THE OTHER HAND
Playing in the All-Star Game is not THAT big of a deal, as Colorado Avalanche star Nathan Mackinnon told the Denver Post.
“Me not playing last year doesn’t dictate my hunger for the All-Star Game. It’s a fun event. I had fun last year, not playing,” he said. “I really didn’t miss much. You play for like 10 minutes 3-on-3 and do a hard lap in the fastest skater.
“But it’s a fun event, for sure.”