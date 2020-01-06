Gordo's area hoop rankings: Conference play brings road woes for Mizzou, SLU, Illinois

Here is how the area’s Division I basketball programs stack up:

1. Illinois (10-5)

Once again the Illini big men came up small, this time at Michigan State. Super-sized center Kofi Cockburn and power forward Giorgi Bezhansihvili combined for just 11 points on 5-for-22 shooting. The Illini missed 53 of 75 shots overall and 25 of 28 from three-point range.

They rebounded at home and walloped Purdue 63-37 Sunday night with Alan Griffin scoring 16 points and pulling 12 rebounds off the bench. Their defense held the Boilermakers to 25 percent shooting from the floor. That decisive conference victory vaulted them to the top spot in the regional rankings.

2. SLU (12-3)

Not much went well for the Billikens against Duquesne. Terrence Hargrove Jr. was effective off the bench, producing 11 points and six rebounds. Tay Weaver came off the bench to go 3 for 6 from three-point range, but the rest of the team missed 14 of 17 shots from beyond the arc. Oh, and the Billikens’ poor defensive play left coach Travis Ford fuming.