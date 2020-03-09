Gordo's area hoop rankings: Illini, Billikens roll on, Bears fall short

Our final regional college hoops rankings look the same as the last several weeks. For better or worse, the area teams held form.

Illinois took care of business again this week, beating Iowa at home to secure their fourth-place finish in the hypercompetitive Big Ten. The Illini strengthened their seeding credentials for the NCAA Tournament and earned a double-bye in the league tournament.

SLU rolls into the Atlantic 10 Tournament with a five-game winning streak and an opportunity to build its case for an at-large berth to the Big Dance. The Billikens finished fourth in the conference to earn their double-bye.

Missouri managed to avoid the play-in round of the SEC Tournament by beating Alabama in their regular season finale. The Tigers reaffirmed their identity as a tough defensive team and they got Jeremiah Tilmon and Mark Smith back on track.

Now they get another crack at Texas A&M — a team that has beaten them twice this season with first-year coach Buzz Williams doing miraculous work.

Missouri State looked more like the preseason Missouri Valley Conference favorite when it reached Arch Madness, but the Bears’ late revival couldn’t get them past the semifinals.