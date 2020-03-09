Gordo's area hoop rankings: Illini, Billikens roll on, Bears fall short

Our final regional college hoops rankings look the same as the last several weeks. For better or worse, the area teams held form.
Illinois took care of business again this week, beating Iowa at home to secure their fourth-place finish in the hypercompetitive Big Ten. The Illini strengthened their seeding credentials for the NCAA Tournament and earned a double-bye in the league tournament.
SLU rolls into the Atlantic 10 Tournament with a five-game winning streak and an opportunity to build its case for an at-large berth to the Big Dance. The Billikens finished fourth in the conference to earn their double-bye.
Missouri managed to avoid the play-in round of the SEC Tournament by beating Alabama in their regular season finale. The Tigers reaffirmed their identity as a tough defensive team and they got Jeremiah Tilmon and Mark Smith back on track.
Now they get another crack at Texas A&M — a team that has beaten them twice this season with first-year coach Buzz Williams doing miraculous work.
Missouri State looked more like the preseason Missouri Valley Conference favorite when it reached Arch Madness, but the Bears’ late revival couldn’t get them past the semifinals.
Down in the basement of our rankings, Southeast Missouri State is starting over again. They school cashiered coach Rick Ray after his five-year run resulted in a dismal 51-104 record.
Ray identified some excellent recruiting finds at the high school level, but his inability to keep players like Denzel Mahoney, Ladarrius Brewer and Gabe McGlothan from transferring doomed him.
“At the end of the day, we simply haven’t had the on-court success that any of us want or feel like we can have,” SEMO athletic director Brady Barke told reporters.
Here is how the area’s Division I basketball programs stack up:
1. Illinois (21-10)
Our Town’s E.J. Liddell, a freshman forward Mizzou really, really wanted, led Ohio State past the Illini 71-63 Thursday night with a breakout 17-point, 11-rebound effort. Ayo Dosunmu (21 points, five rebounds, five assists) was great as always for Illinois, The Illini capped their regular season by edging Iowa 78-76 in a hard-fought game at home. Dosunmu (17 points, seven rebounds, eight assists) led the way as usual. Kofi Cockburn had 12 points, eight rebounds and a last-second blocked shot on Iowa star Luka Garza.
2. SLU (23-8)
With guard Demarius Jacobs sitting out with a team suspension, the Billikens still had enough to score 69-57 victory Wednesday night at George Mason. Javonte Perkins did the heavy lifting, scoring 25 points and grabbing six rebounds. Jacobs was still missing Saturday but it hardly mattered as the Billikens walloped St. Bonaventure 72-49. Hasahn French (16 points, 18 rebounds, three blocked shots) was a bit too much for the Bonnies inside and Tay Weaver (13 points in 31 minutes) held up in Jacobs’ absence.
3. Missouri (15-16)
The Tigers endured familiar struggles while falling 75-67 at Ole Miss on Wednesday night. Xavier Pinson was good again (16 points, five assists) and Tilmon contributed 23 productive minutes (12 points, seven rebounds). But Javon Pickett was held scoreless for his second consecutive game and Mark Smith struggled again (four points in 17 minutes) in his comeback from a lower-back injury. Pickett (seven points, three rebounds two steals) and Smith (13 points, five rebounds) both bounced back during the 69-50 victory over Alabama Saturday afternoon. Dru Smith (17 points, eight assists) took over with Pinson struggling offensively (1 for 9 shooting from the floor) and suffering late foul trouble.
4. Missouri State (16-17)
The Bears opened their MVC Tournament play by clobbering Indiana State 78-51 Friday. Their best players produced: Gaige Prim (17 points, eight rebounds), Tulio Da Silva (14 points, eight rebounds), Lamont West (14 points, five rebounds), Keandre Cook (13 points, five rebounds) and Isiaih Mosley (10 points, five rebounds). Then they ran into late-charging Valparaiso and suffered a season-ending 89-82 loss Saturday night in the tournament semifinal. Cook scored 26 points to lead five players in double figures, but try as they might the Bears could not check the Crusaders.
5. SIU Carbondale (16-16)
The Salukis took a good run at Bradley in the MVC Tournament quarterfinal game, but they ran out of baskets in their season-ending 64-59 loss Friday. Freshman guard Lance Jones poured in 20 points in the loss and provided much reason for future optimism. First-year coach Bryan Mullins wasted no time putting this program back on an upward track.
6. SIU Edwardsville (8-23)
Coach Brian Barone earned a few notable victories in Year 1 of his regime, but he failed to sustain success as the Cougars fell short of reaching the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament. Senior guard Tyreese Williford believes better things are coming for the program. “I was only here two years, but I can see the program heading in the right direction,” Williford told the Edwardsville Intelligencer. “We challenged the younger guys all season and it’s going the right way.”
7. SEMO (7-24)
The search to replace Ray as head coach is underway. Cape Girardeau is an excellent college town. There is plenty of good high school and JUCO basketball in the area. SEMO can recruit both the St. Louis and Memphis prep markets. But the OVC has mid-major powers Belmont, Murray State and Austin Peay at the top and just qualifying for the league tournament has become a huge challenge for the Redhawks.