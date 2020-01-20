Gordo's area hoop rankings: Illini roll on, SLU stumbles at the line, Mizzou can't finish at the rim

Imagine if SLU could shoot free throws like Missouri. The Tigers somehow went 31-for-31 at the line in their 88-74 loss at Alabama on Saturday.
That perfection, fluke that it was, went wasted. The night before, the Billikens were all set to knock off No. 13 Dayton before their frenzied home crowd and bolster their credentials for an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament.
But SLU missed 17 free throws in 37 tries and suffered an agonizing 78-76 overtime loss.
Oh, what could have been . . .
It was a generally rough week for the area’s major college programs outside of Champaign, where the Illini continued their Year 3 breakthrough under coach Brad Underwood by edging Northwestern 75-71.
That closer-than-expected victory kept them in second place in the Big Ten at 5-2 and it moved them a step closer to the Big Dance.
Here is how the area’s Division I basketball programs stack up:
1. Illinois (13-5)
Northwestern made it tough on the Illini with an efficient offensive road performance. The Wildcats turned the ball over just five times and hit 8 of 19 shots from three-point range to remain close the entire game. But the Illini avoided foul trouble, enjoyed double-figure scoring from five players and got their usual clutch play from guard Ayo Dosunmu late to dodge the upset.
2. SLU (14-4)
The Billikens came up just short against the Flyers despite getting 25 points from Javonte Perkins and 17 rebounds from Hasahn French. Jordan Goodwin (15 points, 13 rebounds) got them rolling early and forced the overtime with a clutch play at the end of the second half. SLU led most of the game and would have finished off Dayton but for all the missed free throws. French and Goodwin missed 11 between them.
3. Missouri (9-8)
After their baffling 72-45 no-show at Mississippi State, the Tigers bounced back with a more representative effort at Alabama. Their free-throw shooting allowed them to hang close against the Crimson Tide before fading late. What if Mark Smith had caught fire from three-point range instead of missing eight of 11 from behind the arc? What if Javon Pickett and Xavier Pinson had been able to finish at the rim instead of missing 12 of 13 shots overall? Mizzou could have taken a pretty good team to the buzzer.
4. SIU Carbondale (9-10)
First-year coach Bryan Mullins did not enjoy his trip back to Loyola to face his old boss Porter Moser and his old team. The Ramblers administered a 64-48 thrashing on the Salukis, who missed 21 of 26 shots from three-point range and reached the free-throw line just five times. The Salukis returned home to step on Drake 66-49 with Eric McGill (18 points, four assists, six rebounds) and Barret Benson (18 points, 10 rebounds) leading the way.
5. Missouri State (9-10)
Bears coach Dana Ford flipped his playing rotation, starting some substitutes and subbing with some former starters. That didn’t change much as Missouri State absorbed a 91-78 beating from Bradley at home before bouncing back to beat reeling Evansville 68-58. Freshman forward Isiaih Mosley from Columbia, Mo., scored 23 points and pulled eight rebounds in the latter game. He has 50 points and 17 rebounds in his last three games. Standout forward Tulio Da Silva didn’t make that trip due to what the school described as family issues. Point guard Tyrik Dixon has been sidelined for two games with a shoulder injury.
6. SIU Edwardsville (4-15)
The suffering continued for the Cougars in the Ohio Valley Conference as they returned home to lose to Tennessee Tech 72-69 and Jacksonville State 64-56. Zeke Moore scored 16 points in both losses; he has scored 14 or more points in seven consecutive games.
7. SEMO (4-15)
After a dreary 84-59 loss to Austin Peay at home, the Redhawks bounced back to take Murray State into overtime in Cape Girardeau. But they lost that game too, 96-91, despite getting 21 points from freshman guard DQ Nicholas — who has 53 points in his last three games. Sage Tolbert had 16 points and nine rebounds against Murray State before fouling out.