Gordo's area hoop rankings: Illini roll on, SLU stumbles at the line, Mizzou can't finish at the rim

2. SLU (14-4)

The Billikens came up just short against the Flyers despite getting 25 points from Javonte Perkins and 17 rebounds from Hasahn French. Jordan Goodwin (15 points, 13 rebounds) got them rolling early and forced the overtime with a clutch play at the end of the second half. SLU led most of the game and would have finished off Dayton but for all the missed free throws. French and Goodwin missed 11 between them.

3. Missouri (9-8)

After their baffling 72-45 no-show at Mississippi State, the Tigers bounced back with a more representative effort at Alabama. Their free-throw shooting allowed them to hang close against the Crimson Tide before fading late. What if Mark Smith had caught fire from three-point range instead of missing eight of 11 from behind the arc? What if Javon Pickett and Xavier Pinson had been able to finish at the rim instead of missing 12 of 13 shots overall? Mizzou could have taken a pretty good team to the buzzer.

4. SIU Carbondale (9-10)