Gordo's area hoop rankings: Illini soar, Tigers fall, SLU stays the course

As Illinois keeps climbing, Missouri keeps sinking. It seems like their latest Braggin’ Rights clash, won by the Tigers at Enterprise Center, was five years ago.
Elsewhere, SLU is holding its own, despite suffering a tough conference loss. SIU Carbondale is making noise under its first-year coach while Missouri State continues to disappoint.
There is a lot going on. But during an interesting week of college basketball in the region, the Illini were the headliners again.
They throttled Purdue at home, then banked another huge Big Ten victory at Michigan to remain tied for the conference lead.
Not only are the Illini finally headed back to the NCAA Tournament, they are making their case for a nice seed. After a so-so showing in non-conference play, their 7-2 start in league play is generating national attention.
Michigan State is still the team to beat in the Big Ten, but Illinois is finally restoring its brand name.
Here is how the area’s Division I basketball programs stack up:
1. Illinois (15-5)
Guard Ayo Dosunmu is going to have a great pro career. In the meantime, he is taking over games for the Illini and making the big shots. His well-guarded jumper just before the buzzer lifted Illinois past Michigan 64-62 in Ann Arbor. Dosunmu scored 27 points against the Wolverines after pouring in 18 against the Boilermakers. Coach Brad Underwood has challenged Dosunmu to become great this season and that’s just what he is doing.
2. SLU (15-5)
Coach Travis Ford was none too pleased after a 71-59 loss at Davidson. Juco transfer Javonte Perkins poured in 25 points and grad transfer Tay Weaver scored 15, so those were positives for a team that leans so hard on Hasahn French and Jordan Goodwin. The Billikens responded with an easy 55-39 victory against overmatched Fordham on Sunday afternoon. That game was something less than a roundball classic, but Weaver (13 points, six rebounds) played well again with Demarius Jacobs nursing a sore shoulder.
3. SIU Carbondale (11-10)
Despite losing senior guard Aaron Cook – who is seeking a medical hardship season after suffering a broken hand – the Salukis are progressing nicely under first-year coach Bryan Mullins. After edging Northern Iowa 68-66 at home, with Lance Jones scoring 20 points, they won 58-55 at Illinois State. That was the first time they won in Normal, Ill., since 2006. Freshman forward Marcus Domask took over late in the game and finished with 19 points. SIU Carbondale is 5-3 in Missouri Valley Conference play and looking more dangerous by the week.
4. Missouri (9-10)
They dispirited Tigers wandered onto their home court against Texas A&M and continued to underachieve. They turned the ball over again and again on offense and they got lost again and again on defense. The resulting 66-64 defeat left their dwindling fan base wondering if this team could win another SEC game this season. Mizzou hung around for a half at Big 12 power West Virginia on Saturday before getting pounded. Torrence Watson got hot for the second time this season; his garbage time outburst made the final score (74-51) slightly less embarrassing. And there was this: Juco oddity Axel Okongo scored his first collegiate basket by catching the ball and dunking it. And so a new era begins!
5. Missouri State (10-11)
Keandre Cook scored 27 points as the Bears handled Valparaiso 67-60 at home. But big men Gaige Prim and Tulio Da Silva, who were expected to put up big numbers in the MVC this season, combined for just 11 points for this enigmatic team. Then the Bears lost 71-69 at Drake to fall to 4-4 in MVC play. Prim muscled up (23 points, 12 rebounds), but Da Silva got ejected in the first half for throwing an elbow. Cook launched a potential game-winning shot before the buzzer but missed.
6. SIU Edwardsville (5-16)
The Cougars snapped a five-game losing streak by pounding SEMO 84-65 at home for their second Ohio Valley Conference victory of the season. Mike Adewunmi scored 23 points and Tyreese Williford added 22 to lead the way. But then the Cougars suffered a tough 79-76 loss to UT Martin at home despite a season-high 18 points from freshman forward Shamar Wright. Williford turned the ball over five times and scored just four points.
7. SEMO (4-17)
The epic Redhawks’ suffering continued with losses at Edwardsville and Eastern Illinois (61-59), despite getting 35 points from point guard Alex Caldwell. They are winless in eight OVC games and they sit at No. 342 in the latest NET rankings, ahead of just 11 other Division 1 teams.