Gordo's area hoop rankings: Illini soar, Tigers fall, SLU stays the course

They dispirited Tigers wandered onto their home court against Texas A&M and continued to underachieve. They turned the ball over again and again on offense and they got lost again and again on defense. The resulting 66-64 defeat left their dwindling fan base wondering if this team could win another SEC game this season. Mizzou hung around for a half at Big 12 power West Virginia on Saturday before getting pounded. Torrence Watson got hot for the second time this season; his garbage time outburst made the final score (74-51) slightly less embarrassing. And there was this: Juco oddity Axel Okongo scored his first collegiate basket by catching the ball and dunking it. And so a new era begins!

5. Missouri State (10-11)

Keandre Cook scored 27 points as the Bears handled Valparaiso 67-60 at home. But big men Gaige Prim and Tulio Da Silva, who were expected to put up big numbers in the MVC this season, combined for just 11 points for this enigmatic team. Then the Bears lost 71-69 at Drake to fall to 4-4 in MVC play. Prim muscled up (23 points, 12 rebounds), but Da Silva got ejected in the first half for throwing an elbow. Cook launched a potential game-winning shot before the buzzer but missed.

6. SIU Edwardsville (5-16)