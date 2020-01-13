Gordo's area hoop rankings: Illini step forward, SLU keeps rolling, Mizzou surprises

5. Missouri State (8-9)

Keandre Cook stepped up with 22 points to lead the Bears past Illinois State 67-63 at home Tuesday night. Cook had scored just 17 points in his previous three games. The Bears missed 40 of their 62 shots in that game, but they turned the ball over just nine times. Ah, but then came disaster – an 80-57 beatdown from Northern Iowa at home. The Bears did not defend; they allowed the Panthers to shoot 55.6 percent from the floor while making 13 of 22 shots from three-point range. The Bears turned the ball over just five times, but Cook scored just six points and Missouri State missed 41 of 64 shots.