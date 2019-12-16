After suffering near-misses against Miami and Maryland the week before, the Illini broke through with victories against then-No. 5 Michigan (71-62) and Old Dominion (69-55) last week.
Super-sized freshman center Kofi Cockburn was a load against the Wolverines (19 points, 10 rebounds, four blocked shots) while sophomore Alan Griffin scored 15 points off the bench against Old Dominion.
“He’s an elite shooter,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said of Griffin. “I’m telling you. We’ve sat and watched in practice where he can make 20 to 30 threes in a row. He can get on a heater that’s fun to watch.”
Griffin could add depth to the Illinois attack this season. So could a productive second half from wing player Tevian Jones, who recently returned from his team suspension and is working back into the flow.
Lengthening their playing rotation could help the Illini survive the Big Ten grind, but Underwood is making guys earn their minutes -- especially at the defensive end.
“I think my philosophy is about winning, putting the best players on the court however we have to do that,” Underwood told reporters after the Old Dominion game. “If it’s winning time, we’re going to put the best guys out there that give us the best opportunity. That may include a short bench. It may include having to play a few more guys.”
Here is how the area's Division I programs stack up:
1. Illinois (8-3)
With their upset over Michigan, the Illini served fair warning to the rest of the Big Ten. They are back. That victory, the best this season by a school in this region, vaulted them past the Billikens in the regional rankings. They appear primed to inflict more pain on Mizzou in the Braggin' Rights game Saturday. How will befuddled Tigers center Jeremiah Tilmon fare against Cockburn and talented power forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili?
2. SLU (8-2)
The Billikens looked like an NCAA Tournament-caliber team Saturday in Birmingham, Ala., while taking a good run at No. 12 Auburn. They fell 67-61 despite their strong team defensive effort and productive games from Jordan Goodwin (15 points, 12 rebounds). Javonte Perkins (16 points, six rebounds) and Jimmy Bell Jr. (nine points, six rebounds). They held up well against Auburn's physical defense.
Now the Billikens have two easy games (Division II Maryville and Bethune Cookman) and one tougher challenge (Kansas State) before getting into A-10 play.
3. Missouri (6-4)
Mark Smith opened Sunday's game against SIU Carbondale by turning the ball over the first two chances he got. Tilmon immediately muffed a pass into the low post to set the tone for still another baffling no-show (two points, one rebound) this season. So what did it take to get the woeful Mizzou half-court offense going? A couple of sharp assists by back-up center Reed Nikko, of all people. He played just six minutes and he had the same number of assists as point guard Dru Smith earned in 27 minutes.
Finally Mark Smith settled in to hit seven three-pointers and the Tigers found Javon Pickett (13 points) on multiple cuts to the basket during their 64-48 victory over the Salukis.
But this team does NOT look ready to take on Illinois at Enterprise Center.
4. Missouri State (6-6)
The Bears muscled up as expected against Arkansas State, with six players scoring eight or more points in the 75-53 rout in Springfield. But they still finished with more turnovers (14) than assists (11). Then the Bears turned the ball over 16 times in the first half -- and 26 times overall -- at VCU during their 61-51 loss. Freshman forward Isiaih Moseley scored a season-high 15 points coming off the bench.
Missouri State has one more chance, at Oral Roberts on Saturday, to get its offensive act together before starting Missouri Valley Conference play.
5. SIU Carbondale (4-7)
Mizzou outmuscled the Salukis on the boards, getting 15 offensive rebounds while building a 37-21 edge overall. While standout freshman forward Marcus Domask struggled (four points, all from the free-throw line) against the physical Tigers, redshirt freshman Karrington Davis scored nine points off the bench in his first notable outing since landing in Carbondale. The former Nebraska recruit, who spent two seasons at Chaminade, is on the comeback trail from an Achilles tendon injury. He could make a big difference by working his way into the playing rotation.
6. SEMO (3-7)
The road-weary Redhawks suffered a groggy start against Youngstown State on Sunday and staggered to a 65-50 loss. Junior forward Isaiah Gable hit a trio of three-pointers off the bench in the first half but that wasn't enough to keep SEMO in range. JUCO transfer forward Darrious Agnew (17 points, six rebounds) had his best game since coming to the Redhawks. Next up for the schedule: Ohio State in Columbus. Yikes!
7. SIU Edwardsville (2-8)
The Cougars returned to work with their fundraiser at Northwestern on Sunday. Their outcome was predictable. They hung around for a while before taking a 72-54 beating in Evanston, Ill. Our Town's Zeke Moore scored 18 points against the Wildcats, giving him 46 points in his last two games. Senior guard Tyreese Williford (12 points) and senior forward Brandon Jackson (10 points, three blocked shots) also held up well against the Big Ten competition.