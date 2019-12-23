Gordo's area hoop rankings: Illini tumble while Billikens march on

6. SEMO (3-9)

The Redhawks paid some bills while absorbing a 80-48 thrashing at then-No. 5 Ohio State Tuesday night. Freshman guard DQ Nicholas and junior forward Isaiah Gable each managed to score 10 points in the blowout loss. Oh, and walk-on Evan Morrison knocked down a late three-pointer for his first college points. SEMO's suffering continued with the lopsided loss in Carbondale. The one bright spot was senior guard Skyler Hogan , who scored his season-high 15 points.

7. SIU Edwardsville (2-10)

The Cougars figured to be in trouble against Winthrop, which upset then-No. 18 St. Mary's earlier this season and hung around against both Duke and TCU. And such was the case as SIU Edwardsville fell 93-73 Tuesday in Rock Hill, S.C. despite solid efforts from Our Town's Zeke Moore and Cameron Williams, who scored 15 points each. From there the Cougars ventured up to Detroit Mercy to take an 81-55 beating. "We have to change things. We have to fix some things," first-year coach Brian Barone said afterward. "I am a positive person. I have a great job. But I am not going to sit here and say this is acceptable, because it isn't. We have to make changes. We have to do better. The good thing is that we have that opportunity moving forward."