Gordo's area hoop rankings: Illini tumble while Billikens march on

Things were really looking up for the Illini . . . and then they weren't.
They appeared ready to overpower Missouri in the Braggin' Rights game after their victories over Michigan and Old Dominion. All signs were pointing in the right direction for Illinois.
Then very little went right for the Illini against the Tigers. Sure, they held former Illini guard Mark Smith and former Illini recruit Jeremiah Tilmon to a combined four points, to the delight of their fans.
But they failed to push the game's pace and they seldom got into any offensive flow. As a result, they took a tumble in our regional rankings and their NCAA Tournament hopes took a hit.
Power forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili produced more turnovers (six) than points (five) in this game. His frustration became palpable.
Super-sized center Kofi Cockburn managed to score 13 points, but he pulled just two rebounds. Back-up Mizzou center Reed Nikko did a solid job defending him during his 16 minutes on the court.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood did not have a pleasant afternoon in Enterprise Center, but he tried to keep the loss in perspective.
“Forty minutes in a long season with 18 Big Ten games to play,” he told reporters afterward. “I don’t put any more emphasis on one game. They were better tonight. It’s 40 minutes in a long season.”
Here is how the area's Division I programs stack up:
1. SLU (10-2)
The home date against Division II Maryville gave coach Travis Ford a chance to rest banged-up center Hasahn French and give key recruit Terrence Hargrove Jr. an opportunity to establish himself. Mission accomplished: Hargrove's 27 points and seven rebounds gave him and the Billikens a big boost. Hargrove scored 10 points in 13 minutes off the bench as Billikens scored a big 66-63 victory over Kansas State in Kansas City.
On the down side, the loss to long-range shooter Gibson Jimerson to a season-ending broken foot was a huge blow. Will SLU have enough perimeter shooting to get back to the NCAA Tournament?
2. Illinois (8-4)
The good news for the Illini against the Tigers was the play of star guard Ayo Dosunmu, whose 21-point performance featured many NBA-ready plays. He has the length, explosiveness and offensive craftiness to excel at the next level. In his second college season Dosunmu seems ready to take over games at critical junctures and help the Illini score some precious Big Ten road victories.
3. Missouri (7-4)
The big story for the Tigers against the beefy Illini was junior forward Mitchell Smith, who led the way with tenacious defense and rebounding. Who would have imagined this a year ago or even back in November? Smith started the season on the edge of the playing rotation and worked his way into the starting lineup. He always offered offensive promise with his ability to play out on the floor, but Mizzou fans did not see this gritty interior play coming. Another big plus for the Tigers was Javon Pickett, who has 46 points in his last three games.
4. SIU Carbondale (6-7)
Earlier this season, Hampton got clowned 120-71 up Interstate 57 at Illinois. So the Salukis had a favorable home-court matchup Wednesday and they made the most of it, stepping on Hampton 75-53 with five players scoring nine or more points. Freshman forward Marcus Domask bounced back from his tough game against Mizzou with 19 points, six assists and two steals. Redshirt freshman Sekou Dembele played a season-high 14 minutes and produced 10 points (on 5-for-5 shooting) and five rebounds.
Then the Salukis went into their holiday break with a 64-45 victory over neighboring SEMO with Our Town's Karrington Davis scoring 12 points in 14 minutes off the bench. After missing six games while continuing his recovery from Achilles tendon surgery, this former Nebraska recruit has gradually gotten his career back on track. He has 30 points in his last three games.
5. Missouri State (6-7)
The Bears closed out their disappointing non-conference play with an 82-72 loss at Oral Roberts. Missouri State took care of the ball for a change, turning it over just 10 times, but top gun Keandre Cook was held to two points on 1-for-8 shooting. Once again the Bears struggled at the defensive end while allowing 51 points in the second half. So the Missouri Valley Conference's preseason favorite will limp into league play in disarray.
6. SEMO (3-9)
The Redhawks paid some bills while absorbing a 80-48 thrashing at then-No. 5 Ohio State Tuesday night. Freshman guard DQ Nicholas and junior forward Isaiah Gable each managed to score 10 points in the blowout loss. Oh, and walk-on Evan Morrison knocked down a late three-pointer for his first college points. SEMO's suffering continued with the lopsided loss in Carbondale. The one bright spot was senior guard Skyler Hogan, who scored his season-high 15 points.
7. SIU Edwardsville (2-10)
The Cougars figured to be in trouble against Winthrop, which upset then-No. 18 St. Mary's earlier this season and hung around against both Duke and TCU. And such was the case as SIU Edwardsville fell 93-73 Tuesday in Rock Hill, S.C. despite solid efforts from Our Town's Zeke Moore and Cameron Williams, who scored 15 points each. From there the Cougars ventured up to Detroit Mercy to take an 81-55 beating. "We have to change things. We have to fix some things," first-year coach Brian Barone said afterward. "I am a positive person. I have a great job. But I am not going to sit here and say this is acceptable, because it isn't. We have to make changes. We have to do better. The good thing is that we have that opportunity moving forward."
On the bright side, senior forward Anselm Uzuegbunem scored his career-high 16 points.