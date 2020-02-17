Gordo's area hoop rankings: Injuries impact conference races

Injuries have helped define the college basketball season in the St. Louis region. In this neck of the basketball woods, the neck is pretty sore.
When Missouri lost center Jeremiah Tilmon (foot) and guard Mark Smith (back), the Tigers lost whatever hopes they had to finish in the upper half of the SEC -- although the remaining group is finally finding player combinations that click.
SIU Carbondale has fared surprisingly well despite losing star guard Aaron Cook (hand), but SLU has clearly suffered from the loss of shooter Gibson Jimerson (foot).
Illinois nearly suffered the biggest loss of all when star guard Ayo Dosunmu crumpled to the floor after Michigan State’s Xavier Tillman threw down a game-winning dunk Tuesday as the Spartans won 70-69 in Champaign.
At first glance, that injury appeared to be season-ending. So imagine the relief of Illini fans when Dosunmu was upgraded to “day to day” after medical examinations of his knee.
He means everything to that team.
“When Ayo doesn’t play, guys just have to chip in a little bit extra,” Illini center Kofi Cockburn said. “Guys have to rebound a little bit more. Guys have to make sure they elevate each other and make the extra pass. Ayo is a great piece for us, but I think we still have enough tools around us to be successful. It’s all about connecting. When one guy is down or not performing, the other guys pick him up. It’s about elevating each other each and every day.”
Here is how the area’s Division I basketball programs stack up:
1. Illinois (16-9)
Before suffering his last-second injury against the Spartans, Dosunmu played a typically strong all-around game. He had 17 points, nine rebounds and three steals in the heartbreaking loss. Dosunmu sat out Saturday’s game at Rutgers and the result was predictable – the Illini fell 72-57 to the resurgent Scarlet Knights. Alan Griffin stepped into the starting lineup and delivered 14 points and six rebounds, but the diminished Illini suffered their fourth straight loss in the rugged Big Ten. Trent Frazier missed eight of nine shots from three-point range to undermine coach Brad Underwood’s shift to smaller-lineup looks.
2. SLU (18-7)
The Billikens had a week off to recover from their loss at Atlantic 10 leader Dayton and regroup. They put that time to good use, preparing to put an 84-69 beating on visiting La Salle. Usual suspects Javonte Perkins (24 points), Jordan Goodwin (18 points, 11 rebounds, four assists) and Hasahn French (nine points, 10 rebounds, four assists, three steals) led the way. This week they gain an opportunity to strengthen their case for a NCAA Tournament at-large berth with games at UMass and at home against VCU.
3. Missouri (12-13)
It took most of the season, but the Tigers finally came to life offensively. First they took a good run at LSU before falling 82-78. Reed Nikko and Mitchell Smith combined for 23 points and 14 rebounds while Tilmon stayed back in Boone County. Then the Tigers blasted No. 11 Auburn 85-73 with guards Dru Smith and Xavier Pinson each scoring 28 points. They got just enough from the supporting cast to finish off the victory. Struggling shooter Torrence Watson hit a timely three-point shot to maintain momentum and gangly Parker Braun threw down a couple of monstrous dunks down the stretch.
4. SIU Carbondale (15-12)
While the Tigers were finally heating up, the intrepid Salukis went stone cold. Their seven-game winning streak ended with a thud during their 55-38 loss at Valparaiso. They missed 23 of 28 shots from behind the three-point line and senior Eric McGill (13 points, six rebounds) was their only standout. Then they returned home to Carbondale and started slowly against Bradley, falling behind by 21 points before rallying furiously. They fell short, losing 69-67, despite 28 second-half points from freshmen Marcus Domask and Lance Jones.
5. Missouri State (13-14)
Uh-oh, the rest of the Missouri Valley Conference better take note: the highly talented Bears are finally coming together. They buried Drake 97-62 with the run-and-gun performance their fans waited for all season. Keandre Cook came off the bench to hit five three-point shots and score 19 points. After playing just four minutes against SIU Carbondale, Lamont West came off the bench to score 15 points in 27 minutes. West kept rolling at Indiana State, scoring 22 points in a 71-58 victory. The Sycamores had been unbeaten at home, so that was a big breakthrough for the Bears.
6. SIU Edwardsville (7-20)
The Cougars' bid to reach the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament lost steam Saturday with their 75-71 loss at SEMO. They won back-to-back games before heading to Cape Girardeau, but fell just short against the Redhawks despite 16 points from Zeke Moore. On Thursday Mike Adewumni poured in 25 points at Eastern Illinois in a 76-74 victory. Moore (16 points) and Shamar Wright (12 points) also had strong games. Wright, a freshman forward, has 34 points in his last three games.
7. SEMO (7-20)
The Redhawks finally eased their suffering with a two-victory week. They delivered their season highlight Thursday night while rallying past Tennessee Martin 74-72 at home. Alex Caldwell scored seven points in the final 36 seconds and Skyler Hogan scored the winning basket to cap his 21-point performance. Then Hogan (17 points) and Caldwell (15) led the way again Saturday against SIU Edwardsville as SEMO won for the third time in four games.