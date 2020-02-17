Gordo's area hoop rankings: Injuries impact conference races

Injuries have helped define the college basketball season in the St. Louis region. In this neck of the basketball woods, the neck is pretty sore.

When Missouri lost center Jeremiah Tilmon (foot) and guard Mark Smith (back), the Tigers lost whatever hopes they had to finish in the upper half of the SEC -- although the remaining group is finally finding player combinations that click.

SIU Carbondale has fared surprisingly well despite losing star guard Aaron Cook (hand), but SLU has clearly suffered from the loss of shooter Gibson Jimerson (foot).

Illinois nearly suffered the biggest loss of all when star guard Ayo Dosunmu crumpled to the floor after Michigan State’s Xavier Tillman threw down a game-winning dunk Tuesday as the Spartans won 70-69 in Champaign.

At first glance, that injury appeared to be season-ending. So imagine the relief of Illini fans when Dosunmu was upgraded to “day to day” after medical examinations of his knee.

He means everything to that team.