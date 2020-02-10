Gordo's area hoop rankings: Mullins has Salukis climbing fast

4. Missouri (11-12)

Any conference victory will be precious this season, but there were some extra positives from the Tigers’ 83-79 overtime victory over Arkansas at home. Earlier this season, would you have expected Reed Nikko and Mitchell Smith to combine for 19 points and 22 rebounds in a single game? Both were having trouble getting on the court at all. Here is another plus: After playing just four empty minutes in MU’s ugly 68-51 loss at Texas A&M, freshman forward Tray Jackson produced nine points, four rebounds and one spectacular blocked shot in 15 minutes against the Razorbacks. Jackson was a key recruit for coach Cuonzo Martin and the Tigers should spend the remaining schedule to expedite his development.