SLU coach Travis Ford is going to have some fun coaching this season.
He has lots of work to do to build a consistently strong team game, but he has plenty of material to work with for a change.
Ford has two go-to veterans, low-post bulwark Hasahn French and all-purpose guard Jordan Goodwin. He has developing sophomores in Fred Thatch, K.C. Hankton and Demarius Jacobs.
He has impact freshmen in point guard Yuri Collins, big Jimmy Bell and long-range shooter Gibson Jimerson.
Mix in grad transfer guard Tay Weaver and JUCO transfer Javonte Perkins and you have an interesting blend of potential and experience.
This newfound depth allows Ford to push key recruits Terrence Hargrove Jr. and Madani Diarra to earn their playing time this season. It also protects against foul trouble, which the Billikens experienced during their 81-70 victory over Valparaiso on Saturday night.
Earlier in the week, Ford exploited his depth as SLU beat Florida Gulf Coast 89-67. In these two victories, 10 Billikens played 20 or more minutes and six of them hit multiple three-point shots.
SLU fans aren't used to seeing this much player rotation and so much offense. Last season the Billikens topped the 80-point mark just four times — and the year before that they did it just once.
Here is how the region's Division I teams stack up this week:
1. SLU (2-0)
While Ford expects great things from Goodwin — who scored 40 points and pulled 18 rebounds in the two victories — he was pleased to see Jacobs step up as a shooting guard. After scoring just eight points in 19 games as a freshman last season, Jacob scored 27 points this week. He turned the ball over just once in 54 minutes and he went 3 for 8 from three-point range. He can't replace the graduated Javon Bess, but he can become one of the players capable of filling some of the void.
2. Missouri (2-0)
While the season-opening 82-42 rout of Incarnate Word allowed coach Cuonzo Martin to empty his bench, the tougher test from mid-major power Northern Kentucky helped the Tigers become better prepared for Tuesday's game at Xavier. Mark Smith reestablished himself as the go-to guard with 19 points and six rebounds in the 71-56 victory over the Norse. He is officially recovered from foot surgery.
Mitchell Smith had his breakout game (10 points, seven rebounds), showing how a big man can flourish in the "positionless basketball" Martin is attempting to install in Boone County. Mitchell could start at center next season, so he should be highly motivated to maintain a spot in the rotation this season.
3. Illinois (2-1)
The Illini needed overtime to outlast Nicholls State 78-70 at home in their season opener, which was a bit nerve-wracking for coach Brad Underwood. Their 83-71 victory at Grand Canyon in Phoenix wasn't easy, either. Then Illinois rolled down the road to Tucson and fell 90-69 to No. 21 Arizona. When power forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili gets in foul trouble — as he did against the Wildcats, scoring just five points before departing the game — the Illini get into trouble. On the plus side, guards Andres Feliz (19 points per game) and Ayo Dosunmu (15 per game) are off to good starts.
4. Missouri State (1-1)
If the Bears want to build the resumé for an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament, it can't lose to mid-major rivals like Arkansas-Little Rock at home. But they did, falling 67-66 to open their season. They started slowly against Alabama State, too, before closing out a 59-50 victory thanks to Keandre Cook's 31-point outburst. The rest of the Bears missed 11 of 12 shots from three-point range during that offensive struggle. But getting guard Ford Cooper Jr. and forwards Gaige Prim and Jared Ridder healthy could make a world of difference for the Bears.
5. SIU Carbondale (2-2)
The Salukis are missing former Mizzou and Bradley guard Ronnie Suggs (calf strain) and Nebraska transfer Karrington Davis (Achilles tendon surgery) in the first week, so the challenge for first-year coach Bryan Mullins was that much greater. Freshman forward Marcus Domask (44 points) and graduate transfer center Barret Benson (41 points) shouldered a big load at the Sunshine Slam over the weekend as the Salukis beat Texas-San Antonio 72-60, but lost to Delaware 56-54 and Oakland 61-52 at Kissimmee, Fla.
6. SEMO (1-1)
The Redhawks didn't exactly ease into their non-conference schedule; they opened with an 83-65 loss at Vanderbilt. They were tied at the half 32-32, but the Commodores hit the accelerator on them in the second half. Senior center Quatarrius Wilson (12 points, 13 rebounds) and forward Chris Harris (15 points) held up well against the SEC competition. Then Harris hit the decisive three-pointer as the Redhawks edged Purdue Fort Wayne 79-78 in their home opener. Harris, a JUCO transfer from John A. Logan College, scored 16 points and grabbed five rebounds coming off the bench.
7. SIU Edwardsville (1-1)
The Cougars opened the season with an easy game, beating Quincy 61-52, and a tough game, losing at Iowa 87-60 while earning some bill-paying dollars. Among their early bright spots was sophomore guard Kenyon Duling, a JUCO transfer from Cowley County (Kan.) Community College. He played 19 minutes off the bench in each game and scored 18 points overall with 4-for-7 shooting from three-point range. Sophomore guard Cameron Williams (27 points, eight rebounds, six assists) appears ready to build on his strong freshman campaign.