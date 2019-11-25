Earlier this season, Ohio Valley Conference powerhouse Belmont went on the road and rolled over Boston College 100-85. Belmont also stepped all over High Point 90-51 last Monday night.
Then SLU had a much tougher time against winless High Point before closing out a 67-55 victory. So the Billikens knew they would have their hands full with Belmont on Saturday.
That degree of difficulty added value to their 60-55 victory.
The Billikens held top Bruins shooters Adam Kunkel and Nick Muszynski to 3-for-20 shooting, which was no small task.
That's the sort of defensive effort that pleases coach Travis Ford, who is trying to whip a largely new roster into shape. He had nine players play 10 or more minutes in a hard-fought game, which is unusual for him.
Next up for SLU is a game at Boston College -- a potential resumé-builder for the Billikens -- and a home game against regional rival SIU Carbondale.
Here is how the region's Division I teams stack up this week:
1. SLU (5-1)
We all know Hasahn French is a load, but those 21 points and 24 rebounds he recorded against Belmont? That's crazy. The man is averaging a double-double this season (15.0, 10.5) to keep the Billikens atop our regional rankings.
Also notable against Belmont: Javonte Perkins scored 10 points in 19 minutes after playing just two minutes against Valparaiso. Individual production fluctuates on the SLU bench, but Ford usually gets the depth scoring he previously lacked.
2. Illinois (5-1)
Last week's ultra-soft schedule gave coach Brad Underwood a chance to empty his bench again and again while getting everybody going offensively. The Illini stepped on Hawaii (66-53), The Citadel (85-57) and Hampton (120-71) at home. Super-sized center Kofi Cockburn feasted on the lesser competition, scoring 53 points and grabbing 44 rebounds with his three double-double performances. So how long will it take Mizzou center Jeremiah Tilmon to get in foul trouble against Illinois in the Braggin' Rights game next month?
3. Missouri (4-1)
The Tigers banked a productive 75-56 victory over Wofford, then regressed during a messy 70-52 victory over Morehead State. The redeeming value from these games was Mark Smith's 40 points and 13 rebounds. The junior guard appears fully recovered from his chronic foot injury. But the rest of the team missed 16 of 17 shots from three-point range against Morehead State. And in just nine minutes combined, Mitchell Smith and Reed Nikko matched the five points Tilmon scored in 27 minutes. How is that possible? On the other hand, Tilmon did score 16 points against Wofford while doing a little bit of everything, including nailing a three-pointer.
4. MISSOURI STATE (3-4)
Bears fans finally saw why JUCO transfer Gaige Prim was considered such a big get for their program. Prim's 19 points, five rebounds and three steals led the Bears to a 71-69 victory over St. Joseph's at the Charleston Classic. Then he scored 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds in a 75-74 loss to Buffalo. Missouri State's four losses (Little Rock, Xavier, Miami and now Buffalo) have come by a total of nine points. By closing out games better, the Bears could have built a case for an at-large berth to the NCAA Tournament. But they didn't.
5. SIU Edwardsville (2-4)
The hard knocks continue for first-year coach Brian Barone, whose Cougars fell 71-56 at South Dakota and 68-64 to Northern Illinois at home. On the plus side, former SLU and Tulsa forward Zeke Moore scored 30 points, dished eight assists and grabbed six rebounds in those losses. JUCO transfer Mike Adewunmi has 49 points and 34 rebounds in his last four games.
6. SIU Carbondale (2-4)
Senior point guard Aaron Cook is doing his best for first-year coach Bryan Mullins. He produced 16 points, three assists and zero turnovers in a 79-66 loss at Murray State. Cook is averaging 15 points per game after scoring at a 10.5 clip as a junior. Northwestern transfer Barret Benson, a 6-foot-10 center, is averaging 12 points per game but he has already fouled out twice.
7. SEMO (2-2)
After falling at home to Citadel 74-69, the Redhawks barely held off Division II Missouri S&T 72-71 in Cape Girardeau. Their 14 missed free throws contributed to their woes. Sophomore forward Sage Tolbert set season highs with 16 points and nine rebounds and sophomore guard Alex Caldwell hit the decisive three-point shot in the waning seconds.