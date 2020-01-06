Gordo's area hoops rankings: Conference play brings road woes for Illinois, SLU, Mizzou

We knew this region’s major college basketball teams faced heavy lifting in conference action -- and that burden was illustrated last week when they resumed playing league road games.
Feel the pain:
- Illinois traveled to Michigan State and took a 76-56 beating from the 14th-ranked Spartans in a Big Ten battle.
- SLU went to suburban Pittsburgh and suffered a 73-58 loss to Duquesne in their Atlantic 10 opener.
- Missouri began SEC play by traveling to Kentucky and the results at Rupp Arena were predictable. After a promising start, the Tigers faded a 71-59 defeat.
- Missouri State stepped up with a sturdy effort at Loyola, but the Bears lost 62-58 to the former Missouri Valley Conference Cinderella.
The most impressive conference road performance of the week came from the most unlikely candidate: SIU Edwardsville, which upset Ohio Valley Conference power Belmont 79-69.
Prior to that game, the Cougars were 1-10 against Division I programs this season. Belmont won its previous eight games against the Cougars by an average of 17 points and the Bruins were 55-3 on OVC home games.
So keep an eye on these guys. If they can get to the OVC Tournament, who knows.
Here is how the area’s Division I basketball programs stack up:
Illinois (10-5): Once again the Illini big men came up small, this time at Michigan State. Super-sized center Kofi Cockburn and power forward Giorgi Bezhansihvili combined for just 11 points on 5-for-22 shooting. The Illini missed 53 of 75 shots overall and 25 of 28 from three-point range. They rebounded at home and walloped Purdue 63-37 Sunday night with Alan Griffin scoring 16 points and pulling 12 rebounds off the bench. Their defense held the Boilermakers to 25 percent shooting from the floor. That decisive conference victory vaulted them to the top spot in the regional rankings.
SLU (12-3): Not much went well for the Billikens against Duquesne. Terrence Hargrove Jr. was effective off the bench, producing 11 points and six rebounds. Tay Weaver came off the bench to go 3 for 6 from three-point range, but the rest of the team missed 14 of 17 shots from beyond the arc. Oh, and the Billikens’ poor defensive play left coach Travis Ford fuming. Fortunately SLU rallied late in overtime Sunday to escape with an 83-80 victory over UMass at home. Demarius Jacobs saved the day, scoring seven of his 18 points in the OT. Hasahn French had 19 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and one critical free throw at the end.
Missouri (8-5): Coach Cuonzo Martin threw the kitchen sink at Kentucky – and when we say kitchen sink, we mean “JUCO oddity Axel Okongo made his major college debut.” The big fella made a first-half cameo appearance as the fouls added up on Mizzou. Freshman guard Mario McKinney saw his most significant action of the season. But the Tigers rely heavily on dribble drives to create offensive and doing that against Kentucky’s length is not easy. Dru Smith was the big offensive performer with 11 points, so, yeah, it was an offensive struggle.
Missouri State (7-8): After a disappointing non-conference showing, the Bears opened Missouri Valley Conference play by routing Evansville 65-52 with solid performances from Tulio Da Silva (14 points, six rebounds) and Lamont West (13 points, six rebounds). Then came the near-miss at Loyola with Gaige Prim scoring 14 points off the bench. This week the Bears finally looked more like a team that could prevail at “Arch Madness.”
SIU Carbondale (7-8): The Salukis got senior guard Eric McGill back from an illness and his strong all-around game (12 points, six rebounds, three assists) helped them past Illinois State 67-55. Freshman forward Marcus Domask (16 points) and graduate transfers Barret Benson (13 points, seven rebounds) and Ronnie Suggs (13 points) also had strong games as SIU Carbondale evened its MVC record at 1-1.
SIU Edwardsville (4-11): First-year coach Brian Barone scored his breakthrough victory at Belmont. This was notable since Belmont won at Boston College 100-85 earlier this season and lost by just five points at SLU. Zeke Moore (17 points), Tyreese Williford (14 points, six rebounds, four assists), Cam Williams (14 points, 10 rebounds) and Brandon Jackson (12 points) led the upset effort. The Cougars took a good run at Tennessee State too, leading the game inside of 2 minutes left, but they lost 79-74 despite getting 22 points from Moore and 21 from Mike Adewumni off the bench.
SEMO (4-11): The Redhawks’ suffering continued with losses at Austin Peay (78-63) and Murray State (81-59) to open OVC play. Austin Peay outrebounded SEMO 41-21 while Murray State shot 60.4 percent against the Redhawks. Sophomore point guard Alex Caldwell scored 30 points in those two losses.