Gordo's area hoops rankings: Illini end slide, solidify Big Dance credentials

The uptick for the Bears continued with a strong effort at Bradley on Wednesday night, but they ultimately fell 83-79 in overtime. Lamont West continued his stretch-run surge with 20 points in 37 minutes. With Tulio Da Silva sidelined with the flu, Josh Hall stepped up with 17 points and nine rebounds. Da Silva returned for a home date against Loyola on Saturday and the Bears rolled 74-62. Keandre Cook (21 points) and Gaige Prim (16 points, nine rebounds) did the heavy lifting. Coach Dana Ford has made some critical adjustments, such as starting senior guard Ross Owens for stability and bringing the free-wheeling Cook off the bench. Owens went from not playing at all for the Bears to logging heavy minutes — and that seemed to settle the team.