Gordo's area hoops rankings: Illini end slide, solidify Big Dance credentials

With potential mid-level NCAA Tournament seeds taking big hits across the college basketball landscape, Illinois could move up in the bracket with a strong finish.
The schedule sets up well for the Illini. They should build some momentum heading into the Big Ten Tournament.
SLU, Missouri, SIU Carbondale and Missouri State hope to do the same. While Mizzou is an extreme longshot to win the SEC Tournament — despite victories over league powers Auburn and Florida — the Billikens, Bears and Salukis appear to have a fighting chance in their conference tourneys.
On Friday night, SLU manhandled VCU, a team which had been considered a bubble team for an at-large berth to the NCAA Tournament. And don’t forget that the Billikens played tough against Atlantic 10 power Dayton in both of their meetings this season.
The Billikens won the A-10 Tournament last season and they could do it again. Travis Ford can coach.
Missouri State, the preseason Missouri Valley Conference favorite, has won three of its last four games. Victories at Indiana State and at home against Loyola got the full attention of the other Valley contenders.
SIU Carbondale won eight of 10 games before running into headwinds at Northern Iowa in a nationally televised game Sunday. But the Salukis beat the Panthers at home earlier this season and also scored victories over Loyola and Missouri State.
Here is how the area’s Division I basketball programs stack up:
1. Illinois (17-9)
He’s back! Guard Ayo Dosunmu returned after missing one game with a knee injury to score 24 points as the Illini delivered a massive 62-56 victory at No. 9 Penn State. That snapped their four-game losing streak in the rugged Big Ten and gave them a chance to rebuild momentum this week with games at home against Nebraska and on the road against Northwestern. With big man Georgi Bezhanishvili struggling offensively, coach Brad Underwood used a lot of four-guard looks effectively against the Nittany Lions.
2. SLU (19-8)
The Billikens came out flying at UMass on Tuesday night before fading to a costly 67-63 defeat. Jordan Goodwin (22 points, 14 rebounds, four assists) and Javonte Perkins (19 points off the bench) did their thing, but Hasahn French fouled out after a quiet (five points, two rebounds) 27 minutes. French bounced back during the 80-62 victory over VCU Friday night at home with 18 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks shots. Perkins (25 points) and Terrence Hargrove Jr. (11 points) produced off the bench.
3. Missouri (13-14)
The Tigers slogged through familiar struggles against Ole Miss at home Tuesday night. Dru Smith, Javon Pickett, Torrence Watson and Kobe Brown combined to miss 14 of 15 shots from three-point range. But Xavier Pinson refused to lose, scoring 32 points to singlehandedly will Mizzou to a messy 71-68 victory. Parker Braun (!) came off the bench to chip in (six points, seven rebounds, four blocked shots) in a career-high 24 minutes. The Tigers took a good run at Arkansas Saturday with better offensive balance – Brown (17 points, 10 rebounds) was at his best – but they missed too many shots at the rim. So they fell to the smaller Razorbacks 78-68 despite their 36-23 rebounding edge.
4. SIU Carbondale (16-13)
The Salukis took full advantage of Evansville’s visit Thursday night by putting a 70-53 beating on the downtrodden Aces. Freshman Marcus Domask (19 points, seven rebounds) and senior Eric McGill (18 points, four rebounds) led the charge as usual. Then they threatened the Panthers with a 22-3 run that vaulted them to an eight-point halftime lead. But Northern Iowa made full use of its huge home-court advantage to pull away to a 64-52 victory. That Panthers ran double-teams at Domask and held him to four points.
5. Missouri State (14-15)
The uptick for the Bears continued with a strong effort at Bradley on Wednesday night, but they ultimately fell 83-79 in overtime. Lamont West continued his stretch-run surge with 20 points in 37 minutes. With Tulio Da Silva sidelined with the flu, Josh Hall stepped up with 17 points and nine rebounds. Da Silva returned for a home date against Loyola on Saturday and the Bears rolled 74-62. Keandre Cook (21 points) and Gaige Prim (16 points, nine rebounds) did the heavy lifting. Coach Dana Ford has made some critical adjustments, such as starting senior guard Ross Owens for stability and bringing the free-wheeling Cook off the bench. Owens went from not playing at all for the Bears to logging heavy minutes — and that seemed to settle the team.
6. SIU Edwardsville (7-22)
Surging Austin Peay came to town and buried the Cougars 78-60 Thursday night. Zeke Moore (10 points) was their only double-figures scorer. Then the Cougars pushed perennial Ohio Valley Conference power Murray State to the brink of an upset Saturday afternoon at Edwardsville before faltering in the final minute of a 59-58 loss. Tyreese Williford (14 points, seven assists, two steals) had a strong overall effort after missing 25 of 31 shots from the field during his previous four games. If only he had gotten the ball for a corner three-pointer in the waning seconds of the game when he broke open on an inbound play . . .
7. SEMO (7-22)
The Redhawks played a strong game at Jacksonville State on Thursday night but fell short 65-58. Alex Caldwell turned the ball over five times, but on the plus side he had 13 points, four rebounds and three assists. Then they went to Tennessee Tech on Saturday and fell 71-62 despite getting 16 points and 12 rebounds from Quatarrius Wilson. The Redhawks became more competitive late in the OVC season, but it was too little too late to salvage another nightmarish season.