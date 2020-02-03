Gordo's area hoops rankings: Illini hang tough, Billikens, Salukis roll on

Some pundits believe the Big Ten could get 12 teams into the NCAA Tournament — every conference team except Nebraska and Northwestern.
That seems like a stretch, but that projection underscores that the league is even deeper than usual. That makes Illinois’ strong showing in league play all the more impressive.
The Illini started the Big Ten 8-2 to climb into the conference lead. They hadn’t been atop the conference standings that late in a season since 2006.
Their seven-game conference winning streak ended Sunday with a 72-65 loss at Iowa, but they have a chance to build on their Big Dance credentials with their next two home games — Friday against Maryland and next Tuesday against Michigan State.
Their breakthrough season for coach Brad Underwood continues. Meanwhile, Travis Ford keeps winning at SLU and SIU Carbondale is looking more dangerous by the week under first-year coach Bryan Mullins.
Here is how the area’s Division I basketball programs stack up:
1. Illinois (16-6)
Guard Andres Feliz came off the bench to score 17 points in a 59-52 home victory over Minnesota on Thursday. Feliz poured in 17 points again with a strong all-around game at Iowa, but the hulking Hawkeyes held the Illinois tag team of Kofi Cockburn and Giorgi Bezhanishvili to 13 points combined in that game. Alan Griffin returned from his two-game suspension — Xavier Pinson’s buddy had stepped on an opponent during the Purdue game — and hit a couple of three-pointers at Iowa. The Illini will need his offense and energy off the bench as the conference grind intensifies.
2. SLU (17-5)
Injuries reduced the Billikens’ margin for error this season, but they keep finding ways to win. They went to Philadelphia to bank two more Atlantic 10 victories, prevailing 77-76 in overtime at La Salle on Wednesday and 78-73 at St. Joseph’s on Saturday. In the latter game, Javonte Perkins scored 33 points to offset a rare off-night by Jordan Goodwin (three points, 1-for-7 shooting from the floor). Guard Demarius Jacobs appeared to be back to full strength while contributing 27 points in those two victories; Jacobs scored just 10 points in his previous three appearances. The A-10 will be a multi-bid conference this season for the NCAA tourney and SLU is staying in that hunt. If only the Billikens had beat Dayton, which is No. 5 in the latest NET rankings, when the game was there for them . . .
3. SIU Carbondale (13-10)
The surprising Salukis ran their winning streak to five games last week. First they beat Missouri Valley Conference power Loyola 68-63 at home Wednesday night, with senior guard Eric McGill scoring 27 points and center Barret Benson offsetting Ramblers postman Cameron Krutwig with 13 points, nine rebounds and two blocked shots of his own. Then SIU Carbondale won 79-72 at Drake on Saturday behind freshman forward Marcus Domask’s 28 points. Mullins has the Salukis at 7-3 in league play and headed for a top-half seed in the “Arch Madness” conference tournament at Enterprise Center. Didn’t experts pick this team to finish in the MVC basement?
4. Missouri (10-11)
The Tigers rallied dramatically to edge Georgia 72-69 Tuesday at home, with the Big Fisherman, Reed Nikko, starring at both ends of the court. Nikko scored a career-high 13 points and made the game-saving block at the defensive end as time wound down. But Mizzou had no chance at South Carolina on Saturday afternoon with guard Mark Smith (strained back) joining center Jeremiah Tilmon (stress reaction, foot) on the injured list. The 76-54 horror show illustrated all that is wrong with the Tigers offensively: The returning players have plateaued at a mid-major skill level, this team can’t execute a half-court offense to save itself and the Tigers commit CYC-caliber turnovers in bunches.
5. Missouri State (10-13)
The Bears don’t defend well and they hike up lots of bad shots at the other end. So despite having some experienced, high-end talent on their roster with wing player Keandre Cook and big men Gaige Prim and Tulio Da Silva, they continue to underachieve. Missouri State suffered a 95-66 beating at Northern Iowaon Wednesday, then the Bears returned home Saturday to lose to Indiana State 78-68. The Bears, who were preseason favorites to win the league, are 4-6 in MVC action and heading the wrong way fast. The loss of point guard Tyrik Dixon to season-ending shoulder surgery only makes things worse.
6. SIU Edwardsville (5-18)
The Cougars returned to the Ohio Valley Conference road to suffer losses at Austin Peay (82-58) and Murray State (74-55). Guard Tyreese Williford poured in 22 points in his latter game, but his teammates went 10 for 47 from the floor. Cam Williams (26 points, eight rebounds, four steals in the two games) was solid on that trip but Zeke Moore (14 points in two games) was not.
7. SEMO (4-19)
The suffering continues unabated for the Redhawks. They stayed on the road to lose at Morehead State (90-74) and Eastern Kentucky (70-57). Point guard Alex Caldwell poured in 29 points against Morehead, but he was held to four points in the latter game.