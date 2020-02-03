Gordo's area hoops rankings: Illini hang tough, Billikens, Salukis roll on

2. SLU (17-5)

Injuries reduced the Billikens’ margin for error this season, but they keep finding ways to win. They went to Philadelphia to bank two more Atlantic 10 victories, prevailing 77-76 in overtime at La Salle on Wednesday and 78-73 at St. Joseph’s on Saturday. In the latter game, Javonte Perkins scored 33 points to offset a rare off-night by Jordan Goodwin (three points, 1-for-7 shooting from the floor). Guard Demarius Jacobs appeared to be back to full strength while contributing 27 points in those two victories; Jacobs scored just 10 points in his previous three appearances. The A-10 will be a multi-bid conference this season for the NCAA tourney and SLU is staying in that hunt. If only the Billikens had beat Dayton, which is No. 5 in the latest NET rankings, when the game was there for them . . .