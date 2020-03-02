Gordo's area hoops rankings: Illini, SLU rise to their crunch-time challenge

After another good, bad and ugly week of college basketball in our area, teams created some clarity heading toward postseason play.
Illinois kept itself firmly in the NCAA Tournament bracket with two more victories. The Illini locked in a top-half finish in the Big Ten Conference with tough games at Ohio State and at home against Iowa looming before the conference tournament.
The Illini have an opportunity to earn a higher NCAA seed, but they face no risk of losing their Big Dance ticket altogether. Coach Brad Underwood has delivered his breakthrough season and brought relief to the anxious Illini fan base.
SLU went on the road to score its biggest victory of the season by knocking off Rhode Island, a team that has been in the NCAA Tournament discussion all season. That pushed the Billikens’ critical NET ranking from 66th to 57th with games at George Mason and at home against St. Bonaventure ahead of the Atlantic 10 Tournament.
With bubble teams from power conferences taking hits left and right, the Billikens still have time to build their case for an at-large NCAA Tournament berth.
Missouri State has shown new life heading into this week’s Missouri Valley Conference Tournament at Enterprise Center. The talent-laden Bears scored a resounding victory over SIU Carbondale to avoid Thursday’s play-in round.
The Salukis, on the other hand, have lost the momentum they built with their midseason surge. But their commitment to defense will give them a fighting chance in the MVC Tourney.
Missouri’s faint hopes to build NIT credentials fading further with their loss at home to Mississippi State. The Tigers failed to score another quality victory and push to the high side of .500.
SIU Edwardsville and SEMO wrapped up disappointing seasons that left them out of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament bracket. SEMO, in particular, will once again have to take a long look at the state of its basketball program.
Here is how the area’s Division I basketball programs stack up:
Illinois (20-9): The Illini continued their late surge in Big Ten play by winning 74-66 at Northwestern Thursday night and edging Indiana at home 67-66 Sunday to extend their winning streak to four games. Alan Griffin scored 24 points in 20 minutes off the bench against Northwestern with the help of six three-point baskets. That offset a tough shooting night for Trent Frazier, who missed eight of nine shots from behind the arc. Not surprisingly, Ayo Dosunmu took over late in the victory over the Hoosiers. He scored five of his 17 points in the last 88 seconds of the game.
SLU (21-8): The Billikens played some of their best basketball last week and that was timely. First they handled A-10 doormat St. Joseph’s 76-63 Wednesday night with Javonte Perkins (21 points, five rebounds), Hasahn French (19 points, eight rebounds) and Jordan Goodwin (17 points, 11 rebounds) doing their thing. Then came the massive 72-62 victory at Rhode Island Sunday to push their winning streak to three games. Goodwin (17 points, 10 rebounds), Perkins (17 points, five rebounds) and French (12 points, 14 rebounds) came up big again. And freshman Terrence Hargrove Jr. is finishing strong; he has 35 points in his three games.
Missouri (14-15): It wasn’t pretty, but the Tigers beat undermanned Vanderbilt 61-52 Wednesday night for their only SEC road victory of the season. Jeremiah Tilmon and Mark Smith returned to active duty in limited roles, combining to score just five points in 23 minutes. Xavier Pinson (17 points, five rebounds) and Reed Nikko (career-high 14 points, five rebounds) did the heavy lifting. But then Mississippi State derailed the Tigers’ late-season push with a 67-63 victory in Columbia. Pinson and Dru Smith combined for 39 points, but they also missed 23 shots between them as the Bulldogs’ team defense made it tough for them to reach the time. Mizzou’s desperate need to recruit two proven scorers for next season was glaringly apparent.
Missouri State (15-16): The Bears head into the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament with four victories in their last six games, including their 84-59 drubbing of SIU Carbondale Saturday. Forward Kabir Mohammed, playing in his first game since Feb. 5, led the way with 15 points, seven rebounds and two steals. He had been shelved by a foot injury and illness and the Bears missed his grit and energy. Prior to that the Bears took hard fall at Valparaiso, losing 89-73 with another poor defensive effort. Gaige Prim scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, but the Bears allowed the Crusaders to make half of their 22 three-point attempts while shooting 58.6 percent from the floor overall.
SIU Carbondale (16-15): The Salukis are staggering into “Arch Madness” after losing five of their last six games. They suffered another home loss, this time to hot-shooting Indiana State 77-68 Wednesday night. Freshman guard Lance Jones scored 16 points, but fouled out after just 24 minutes. Then they closed out their regular season with the loss at Missouri State. Jones scored a career-high 28 points, but he also turned the ball over seven times. The absence of Aaron Cook, the MVC’s top point guard, to a season-ending broken took its toll on the Salukis down the stretch.
SIU Edwardsville (8-23): The Cougars earned another road OVC road victory by handling Tennessee Martin 90-75 Thursday night. Senior forward Brandon Jackson moved into the starting lineup and responded with 21 points, five rebounds and two blocked shots. Then they finished a tough season by taking a 70-52 beating at home against Eastern Illinois. Senior guard Tyreese Williford went out on a high note with 17 points and five rebounds.
SEMO (7-24): The Redhawks lost their final two games of the season to finish in the OVC basement. They rallied at home but fell short 72-70 to Eastern Illinois Thursday night. Senior forward Quatarrius Wilson led the way with a season-high 19 points plus eight rebounds. Then they went to Tennessee Martin and took an 87-78 tumble despite 19 points from Skyler Hogan.