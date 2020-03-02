Gordo's area hoops rankings: Illini, SLU rise to their crunch-time challenge

The Salukis, on the other hand, have lost the momentum they built with their midseason surge. But their commitment to defense will give them a fighting chance in the MVC Tourney.

Missouri’s faint hopes to build NIT credentials fading further with their loss at home to Mississippi State. The Tigers failed to score another quality victory and push to the high side of .500.

SIU Edwardsville and SEMO wrapped up disappointing seasons that left them out of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament bracket. SEMO, in particular, will once again have to take a long look at the state of its basketball program.

Here is how the area’s Division I basketball programs stack up:

Illinois (20-9): The Illini continued their late surge in Big Ten play by winning 74-66 at Northwestern Thursday night and edging Indiana at home 67-66 Sunday to extend their winning streak to four games. Alan Griffin scored 24 points in 20 minutes off the bench against Northwestern with the help of six three-point baskets. That offset a tough shooting night for Trent Frazier, who missed eight of nine shots from behind the arc. Not surprisingly, Ayo Dosunmu took over late in the victory over the Hoosiers. He scored five of his 17 points in the last 88 seconds of the game.