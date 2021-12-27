Gordo’s most memorable stories from 2021: Remembering Plager, Gruden’s emails, Drinkwitz’s challenge

The sports world more or less got back to normal in 2021 despite the lingering pandemic.

Fans came back to the games and full scheduling resumed. We got back to covering personalities, teams, games, playoff races and industry challenges.

The year featured the usual ups and downs, such as the Blues returning to the playoffs but exiting quickly and Missouri basketball returning to the NCAA Tournament and exiting quickly.

The Cardinals staged a 17-game winning streak, slipped back into the playoffs ... and exited quickly. Such was the theme of '21.

So it was a good but not great year for local sports. Here were my favorite columns.

1) Remembering Bob Plager. The Blues icon passed away earlier this year and it was a crushing blow to the sports community. I first met Bob back in 1986 after arriving to cover the Blues. I shared his post-playing journey from scouting, coaching, media work and, well, Bob just being Bob. Read my column here.