Gordo’s most memorable stories from 2021: Remembering Plager, Gruden’s emails, Drinkwitz’s challenge

The sports world more or less got back to normal in 2021 despite the lingering pandemic.
Fans came back to the games and full scheduling resumed. We got back to covering personalities, teams, games, playoff races and industry challenges.
The year featured the usual ups and downs, such as the Blues returning to the playoffs but exiting quickly and Missouri basketball returning to the NCAA Tournament and exiting quickly.
The Cardinals staged a 17-game winning streak, slipped back into the playoffs ... and exited quickly. Such was the theme of '21.
So it was a good but not great year for local sports. Here were my favorite columns.
1) Remembering Bob Plager. The Blues icon passed away earlier this year and it was a crushing blow to the sports community. I first met Bob back in 1986 after arriving to cover the Blues. I shared his post-playing journey from scouting, coaching, media work and, well, Bob just being Bob. Read my column here.
2) Jon Gruden's emails. The NFL is a mess. It has failed to evolve as our society evolved. Back in his broadcaster days, Gruden gave us a look at how NFL guys really think with some ugly emails. Read my column here.
3) Eli Drinkwitz reaches tipping point at Mizzou. The Tigers were on the brink of implosion after their defensive collapse. The whole program was ready to fall in during Year 2 of the Drinkwitz regime. I spelled out the challenge ahead, which he eventually met. Read my column here.
4) Mike Shildt reached the same tipping point with the Cardinals. Like Drinkwitz, he eventually rallied his team. But then he got fired anyway. Back in June I wrote about his battle to preserve the team culture, which he eventually did. Read my column here.
5) It's always fun to see a ballplayer, especially one from our area, play his way off the fringe of big league baseball and make it big. That's just what Luke Voit did. And then bad stuff happened to him, which is also part of baseball. Read my column here.