Gordo's NHL All-Star blog: Brady Tkachuk joins brother Matthew at the party

The Tkachuk Hockey Story is adding another fun chapter this weekend.
Former Blues star Keith Tkachuk is one of the greatest American-born hockey players of all time. And now his sons Matthew and Brady will both play in the NHL All-Star Weekend in the town they grew up in.
Matthew, a Calgary Flames winger, had already been named to the event. He came to town early to see family and friends.
“I’m so excited to go back. It’s the rink where I grew up,” Matthew told Fox 2 Wednesday during a visit to Chaminade, his old high school. “Going to the rink almost every day with my dad, I skated once that ice before their practice . . . This is a homecoming game for me. I’m really looking forward to it.”
Brady was named as a replacement Wednesday night for injured Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews, who bowed out of the event with a sore wrist.
Previously, Brady planned a family reunion in St. Louis during the All-Star break. But now the latest Tkachuk family get-together will be even more special.
Imagine the excitement this weekend as Keith and Chantal watch both of their boys perform on this big stage.
“I’m not as excited as my wife,” Keith told the Ottawa Sun after the news broke. “She’s jumping around like a crazy madman right now.”
This amazing hockey story added another fun chapter.
“Anytime you can have both your boys be part of something great like this, where they’re right up there amongst their peers, it’s a great thing,” Keith told the Sun. “You never know what can happen down the line and to do it in your hometown is pretty damn special.”
The Tkachuks had just convened a big family gathering in Ottawa when the Flames played the Senators and Matthew and Brady went head to head. Big things were planned for this weekend – and Chantal’s plans just got bigger.
“She has never been this happy, especially coming off last week, when we were all together,” Keith said. “It’s been a great ride for us and she loves planning things and this just another way to get everybody together and have a little fun.”
SPICING UP THE SKILLS COMPETITION
ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski offered a host of ways to make the NHL Skills Competition more interesting. Here was just one of them:
The NHL dumped its Puck Control Relay because it finally learned the difference between “difficult painful” and “difficult fun.”
Painful: Having players look like helpless beer leaguers as they struggle to carry pucks through light-up gates.
Fun: Having players control the puck while being pummeled by those giant jousting Q-tips from “American Gladiators,” wielded by opposing teams' All-Stars. This is exactly how it used to be in the slot every night before the slashing crackdown.
Sticking with the “Gladiators” theme, this could be a creative way for the goalies to get more involved in the competition. It's universally accepted that the best American Gladiators event was the one with the tennis ball cannons. Who among us doesn't want to see Jordan Binnington manning a Gatling gun and spraying Dunlop Pro Tours at the skaters? And don't give me the, “hey, that's dangerous” bit. These people step in front of Shea Weber slap shots.”
THE GAME HAS CHANGED
The last time the NHL All-Star Game was held in the STL, back in 1988 at The Arena, players were just starting to gain some economic leverage. Many work stoppages later the industry is in a much different place, as Ken Campbell of the Hockey News noted:
This is a really, really expensive bunch of players. All told, the four rosters combine for a cap hit of $246,280,142, with another $72,465,326 on the sidelines for a total of $318,745,468. Remember that when you’re watching – if you’re watching – this weekend. The skills competition will almost certainly find a way to be confusing and tedious as it always does and the actual games will be hot death to watch.
Come on, Ken, it’s not to going to be THAT bad. But it’s worth pointing out that the ’88 All-Star Game here was actually a good hockey game – a 6-5 overtime victory for the Wales Conference.
Mario Lemieux had a hand in each goal and he rode off with the MVP truck. He and wingman Mats Naslund put on quite the show at the old barn.