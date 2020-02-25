Gordo's NHL trade deadline recap: Kreider re-signs with Rangers; Islanders, Hurricanes upgrade

• The lslanders got center Jean-Gabriel Pageau from the Senators for first-and second-round picks plus a conditional third-rounder. Pageau is a handy third center who can win faceoffs and chip in with some points, but that was a huge price to pay. The Islanders tried to justify that deal by keeping him out of free agency with six-year, $30 million contract.

• Oilers GM Ken Holland was the long-time GM in Detroit. So he went to the Reds Wings well to add defenseman Mike Green and forward Andreas Athanasiou, who struggled with injuries and poor defensive play (minus-45 in 46 games!) this season. But Athanasiou can really skate and he pumped in 30 goals last season. Holland spent two second-round picks and veteran forward Sam Gagner to get him, outbidding the Blue Jackets. Injuries have taken a toll on Green over the years, but he can still move the puck and Edmonton needed help after losing Oscar Klefbom to injury. For good measure, Holland spent a fifth-round pick to get forward Tyler Ennis out of Ottawa.