Gordo's NHL trade deadline recap: Kreider re-signs with Rangers; Islanders, Hurricanes upgrade

Monday was go time for NHL general managers. The trade deadline arrived and contenders fortified their rosters.
Perhaps the big news was a non-trade — the Rangers locked Chris Kreider into a new contract and took the potential unrestricted free agent off of the trade market. He got the term he wanted (seven years) while the Rangers got the annual cap hit ($6.5 million) management could live with.
That signing helps explain why some forwards on the market fetched such high prices. Kreider has been the top target of many teams, including Boston and Colorado.
He had been linked to the Blues, too, until the team had to acquire defenseman Marco Scandella to replace Jay Bouwmeester. Also, increased offense from emerging forwards Zach Sanford and Jordan Kyrou along with Vladimir Tarasenko's push to return from shoulder surgery convinced general manager Doug Armstrong to end his quest for a Top 6 forward.
Tarasenko could return in mid-March, which is a much better outcome than many expected.
Here are Monday's notable trades:
• The Hurricanes landed former 75-point scorer Vincent Trocheck from Florida in a semi-blockbuster. He has two years left on his contract with a modest $4.75 million cap hit. They gave up Erik Haula, Lucas Wallmark, Chase Priskie and Eetu Luostarinen to get that offensive upgrade. Carolina also added defensemen Sami Vatanen (from the tanking Devils, for a conditional fourth-round pick and two prospects) and Brady Skjei (from the Rangers, for a first-round pick) to bolster its depleted blue line. Whew!
• The lslanders got center Jean-Gabriel Pageau from the Senators for first-and second-round picks plus a conditional third-rounder. Pageau is a handy third center who can win faceoffs and chip in with some points, but that was a huge price to pay. The Islanders tried to justify that deal by keeping him out of free agency with six-year, $30 million contract.
• Oilers GM Ken Holland was the long-time GM in Detroit. So he went to the Reds Wings well to add defenseman Mike Green and forward Andreas Athanasiou, who struggled with injuries and poor defensive play (minus-45 in 46 games!) this season. But Athanasiou can really skate and he pumped in 30 goals last season. Holland spent two second-round picks and veteran forward Sam Gagner to get him, outbidding the Blue Jackets. Injuries have taken a toll on Green over the years, but he can still move the puck and Edmonton needed help after losing Oscar Klefbom to injury. For good measure, Holland spent a fifth-round pick to get forward Tyler Ennis out of Ottawa.
• The Capitals acquired 900-year-old winger Ilya Kovalchuk from Montreal for a third-round pick. Kovalchuk, actually 36, came to life with the Canadiens (13 points, 62 shots in 22 games) after laboring in Los Angeles. Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan kicked the tires of Kovalchuk back in December. "We talked about it quite a bit,” he said, “but it was tough to get a read where he was at, his game, because of the experience in LA and then at that point in time it would be tough for us to fit him in for the cap."
• Speaking of old guys, the Penguins spent a conditional third-round pick to rescue Patrick Marleau from the Sharks' collapse. He is playing for $700,000 this season and he still has good wheels, so several contenders were in on this bidding. The Penguins also added forwards Evan Rodrigues and Conor Sheary from the Sabres for forward Dominik Kahun.
• The Sabres also acquired rugged winger Wayne Simmonds from New Jersey for a fifth-round pick that can become a fourth-rounder. He will provide some badly needed toughness and leadership.
• The Vegas Golden Knights added more reliable support for goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury by securing Robin Lehner from the Chicago Blackhawks for a second-round pick and goaltender Malcolm Subban.
• The Avalanche got depth forward Vladislav Namestnikov from the Senators for a fourth-round pick. That should fortify Colorado's bottom six forwards group at a modest cost. With goaltender Philipp Grubauer injured, the Avalanche also added insurance by acquiring goaltender Michael Hutchinson from Toronto for defenseman Calle Rosen.
• The Flyers got depth forwards Nate Thompson from Montreal for a fifth-round pick and Derek Grant from Anaheim for a fourth-round pick and Kyle Criscuolo.
• In what GMs like to call a "hockey trade" -- just player for player -- the Bruins sent Danton Heinen to Anaheim for Nick Ritchie in a swap of forwards.
• After missing out on Athanasiou, the Blue Jackets acquired forward Derek Shore from the Ducks. Perpetual prospect Sonny Milano went to Anaheim in the swap.
• As expected, the Blackhawks traded offensive defenseman Erik Gustafsson. He moved on to Calgary, where the Flames have taken some big injury hits on defense, for a third-round pick. The Flames also added defenseman Derek Forbort from the Kings and sent defenseman Brandon Davidson to the Sharks.
• The Lightning spent a first-round pick to get forward Barclay Goodrow from the Sharks.
• Remember when Louis Domingue starred against the Blues for the Devils? That got the attention of the Canucks, who added him for the depth. Jakob Markstrom is dealing with a knee injury, so Domingue will back up Thatcher Demko.
• The retooling Canadiens also sent Nick Cousins to the Golden Knights for a fourth-round pick.
So what didn't happen?
The Wild tried to offload Zach Parise and his onerous contract on the Islanders. New York GM Lou Lamoriello has an affinity for Parise dating to their Devils days.
Parise carries a $7.53 cap hit through 2025. The Islanders would have ditched Andrew Ladd and his contract (about $14 million over three years) in this swap.
“The fact that nothing happened today is fine," Wild general manager Bill Guerin told reporters. "Zach is a big part of the Minnesota Wild and we’re excited to still have him.”