Skeptics wondered if the Blues would suffer a Stanley Cup hangover this season after their epic championship run and even more epic celebration.
They haven't. Instead, some of their immediate Western Conference rivals are the ones looking groggy and bleary-eyed.
While the Blues haven't been as good this season as their record suggests -- their goal differential heading into Tuesday's game was just plus-1 -- they have found ways to win.
Other alleged contenders on this side of the league are still searching.
The Colorado Avalanche started well and went bad. The Dallas Stars started bad and got well. And the San Jose Sharks started bad and stayed bad, to NHL-wide puzzlement.
We are used to seeing the Sharks in the hunt. They defeated the Blues during the 2016 Western Conference finals and the Blues returned the favor last spring during a hard-fought series.
The Sharks started this season 4-10-1 with largely the same crew. Their dismal 5-2 loss to the upstart Vancouver Canucks Saturday night was their fifth in a row.
“No one in this league feels sorry for the San Jose Sharks. No one,” Sharks captain Logan Couture told reporters after that fiasco. “We’ve made the playoffs so many times in the last bunch of years. No one out there is saying, ‘We feel bad for them.’ We’ve got to get ourselves out of this, and it’s going to be us in this room that’s going to do it.”
That won't be easy. The Sharks have a terrible goaltending tandem in Martin Jones and Aaron Dell. They are allowing 3.73 goals per game, four-most in the NHL this season, and they have a minus-20 goals differential.
Jones has four more contract years after this season with a $5.75-million salary cap hit. Wish general manager Doug Wilson good luck working around that.
Compounding the crisis is the eight-year, $92 million contract Wilson gave defenseman Erik Karlsson. So far, so bad: Karlsson has plus-minus rating of minus-13 in his first 14 games.
He is a turnover waiting to happen on the ice.
After scoring 30 goals last season, winger Timo Meier has just two goals and a minus-6 rating in 15 games. Worse yet, 900-year-old Joe Thornton has no goals, just four assists and a minus-8 rating. Couture has one goal in 15 games.
“I think everyone’s looking in the mirror right now and everyone’s disappointed in how they’re playing,” Couture said. “I can only speak for myself. When I go home from the rink, I think back on the game I played and right now I’m not happy. I’m counted on to do a lot for us, and right now, I’m not.
“So, it’s difficult. It’s something that being here in San Jose, we’ve never gone through. I’ve never personally gone though it… There’s no blame game going on in the room at all. Everyone looking at their own game. Individually, we all need to be better.”
After coming this close to beating the Blues in last spring's playoffs, they inexplicably started this season 1-7-1. That unexpected struggle made coach Jim Montgomery even more anxious than usual.
But the Stars turned their season around with a 6-1 surge -- holding opponents to a single goal five times during that span.
"It's just finding a way to win," goaltender Ben Bishop told reporters after a 4-1 victory over Montreal Saturday night. "We were starting to play well and not necessarily getting results. The last few games, not only are we kind of finding our game, but also finding a way to win at the end of the game or in the third period instead of finding a way to lose."
That sounds familiar, doesn't it?
The Stars still have work to do, because power forward Jamie Benn (one goal in 16 games) and puck-rushing defenseman John Klingberg (three points, minus-11) have been shells of their former selves. Newcomers Joe Pavelski and Corey Perry combined for just four goals in their first 25 games with their new team.
The oddsmakers loved the Avalanche coming into this season. Most gave them similar odds as the Blues to win the Cup. The Avalanche backed up the bookmakers' confidence by rolling to a 7-0-1 start.
Then disaster struck. First they lost star winger Mikko Rantanen (68 power-play points over the past two seasons) to a freakish lower-leg injury against the Blues at Enterprise Center.
Then captain Gabriel Landeskog (34 goals in 73 games last season) shut down with a lower-body injury that plagued him all season. His absence is expected to extend months, not weeks.
The Avalanche slipped into a 1-4-1 tailspin heading into their games against the Stars Tuesday night and the loaded Nashville Predators Thursday.
“We didn’t come out with any type of fire. Right now, we’re just coming out to play hockey," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar complained in the midst of this slump. "We’re not coming out to win hockey games. That’s what I see.”
Meanwhile the Blues kept winning despite the long-term loss of goal scorer Vladimir Tarasenko to a shoulder injury. The stole an overtime game in Detroit and did the same in Minnesota -- weathering the storm as Wild winger Zach Parise noted.
So far the whole Stanley Cup experience has made the Blues better, not worse, during the early stages of the season.