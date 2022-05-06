Gordo: Shipping DeJong to Memphis would be a drastic measure

Here are some of the highlights from our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch subscribers.

Q: Jeff, what prevents the Cardinals from sending DeJong to Memphis to get is bat straightened out? Obviously, Jeff Albert isn't able to help him. Maybe he just needs a change of scenery and a different voice?

A: That is a drastic step for a player with this much big league service time, but drastic situations require drastic action. At some point Paul DeJong may no longer get regular at bats -- and when that happens, it will be hard to improve.

Then again, it's fair to wonder if there is any hope for improvement at this point.

Q: “We have to get DeJong going.” Mo, April 2023

Yes or no?

A: Well, Paul DeJong IS under contract for 2023 and he does have a buyout for 2024. So we'll see. The Cardinals ate pretty much all of Dexter Fowler's remaining money to move him for his last contract year. So if DeJong doesn't earn a spot in 2023, there is some precedent for moving on from him. (Then again, the team kept Matt Carpenter for whatever reason when he wasn't hitting last season. And unlike Carpenter, DeJong at least can field well.)

Q: DeJong now batting 114 . Wonder how long his playing time goes on.

A: If Edmundo Sosa had stayed healthy, he would have gotten some more at-bats for sure. He did fine as the Plan B shortstop last season. DeJong's only homer came back on April 9. After starting the season 3-for-13, the has gone 5-for-54. If .200 is the Mendoza Line, what is .100?

Q: For all the people calling for the firing of Albert, and or getting rid of DeJong, don't hold your breath. Mozeliak will NEVER admit to making a mistake, and in either of these two instances, firing Albert or getting rid of DeJong would be doing just that.

A: Paul is still an excellent fielder, but his hitting downturn has been lengthy. It started back in 2019, when he earned 4.1 Wins Above Replacement but hit .193 with runners in scoring position. He hit 30 homers but drove in just 78 runs.

Q: Let's just do a YTD review of Mo's free agency signings:

Matz - he's been fine, no better than a 4/5 starter. But it would look a lot better with less years

Pujols - as advertised vs lefties, being overused and exposed vs righties

Dickerson - Fail

Brooks - Fail

VerHagen - Fail

Wittgren - excellent

So Mo's HR signing is the shortest pact of the 5 and a reliever. And fans wonder why this organization always falls short in the playoffs.

A: Dickerson was a low-cost stopgap signing, buying Gorman some time that Gorman is using well.

Brooks was a depth signing. He provided depth when the rosters were expanded.

VerHagen got hurt -- so it's too early to write him off.

A few weeks ago fans were wailing about the deplorable state of the team's pitching. Now the Cardinals have the fourth-best team ERA in the majors. Dakota Hudson and Jordan Hicks are back from major repairs and throwing well. Ryan Helsley and Andrew Pallante have become excellent home-grown pitching options. Juan Yepez has come up from Memphis to add more offense.

Q: Jeff, was at Cardinals game last night in the Bay. Announced attendance was only 22,000 which likely included 1-2 thousand Cardinals fans. Seems like attendance is down most everywhere other than the bedrock franchises like LAD and Stl. Oakland is getting 2-3 thousand. Curious what you’re hearing or seeing on attendance.

A: Oakland is a special case because that stadium is a landfill with seats -- yet the franchise jacked up prices to an insane level. Oh, and the team is headed into a tank-and-rebuild period.

Overall, baseball is dealing with post-pandemic spending habits, the stupid lockout as well as some typically bad spring weather. There are 13 teams averaging better than 30,000 average attendance. We'll need to get deeper into the season to see if there is a major trend here.

Q: The Blues PK that has been so good is suspect w the loss of Borts, Scandella and Leddy. And the mediocre Wild PP all of a sudden is playing aggressive and confident. Will any of the three D be returning?

A: Robert Bortuzzo and Nick Leddy are out for Game 3 and Marco Scandella is a "game time decision" that seems a likely no. Both Calle Rosen and Steven Santini have played limited roles during their NHL opportunities, so expecting either to excel on the penalty kill is asking a lot. Craig Berube will shelter them as much as possible, which means that Colton Parayko, Justin Faulk and Torey Krug will play massive minutes and Niko Mikkola will do more penalty killing that The Chief would like.

Q: Considering the Blues may lose 3 starting defensemen tonight, who would you pick from the following list to start (in their prime):

Pronger

Chase

Tony Twist

Al McInnis

Bob Plager

Barclay Plager

Ryan Reaves (if retired)

Barret Jackman

Rob Ramage

Bob Gassoff

Scott Stevens

Garth Butcher (what a name for a defenseman, heh?)

A: That's easy: Chris Pronger, Al MacInnis and Scott Stevens. But somebody would have to tell Scott that terminating opponents with crushing, head-high open-ice hits is frowned upon these days.

Q: I would like to see what Bob Gassoff could do in today's NHL. Just the idea of having to face Gasser would scare most forwards today, I'm told his fingers were as thick is bratwursts! Rest in peace Bob Gassoff!

A: And Bob Plager's hip checks were no joke. But like with Scott Stevens, those two would be in constant trouble with the NHL's Department of Player Safety.

Q: What happened to the Cards ability to draft and develop pitchers? Has that gone by the wayside I trying to draft more athletic types with high ceilings vs college pitchers with higher floors?

A: The Cardinals drafted and developed current hurlers Jack Flaherty, Dakota Hudson, Jordan Hicks, Ryan Helsley, Andrew Pallante, Kodi Whitley and Jake Woodford. That's pretty good volume. Former college pitchers Michael McGreevy and Gordon Graceffo are moving in behind Matthew Liberatore and Zack Thompson (another pitcher picked out of college) as the top pitching prospects. So the team is still doing what it does.

Q: You've been selected to clean-up the mess (my opinion) that is NIL, the transfer portal and "pay to play" in the NCAA. What are the first three changes you make?

A: The NCAA should try to set a limit on how much individual athletes can earn and still play college sports. That would cause the SEC and other leagues to split off to form pro-style leagues in football and basketball, but so be it. There would still be a place for college sports.

In that new pro-league format, schools would pay the salaries and regain control of compensation. Having middlemen doing all the paying is a huge problem.

As for the transfer portal, I'd leave it the way it is. One transfer with no wait, then sit a year for subsequent transfers. It got a little crazy at first, especially since players got an added year of eligibility due to the pandemic. It will settle down to a degree. A lot of these players are disappointed to see how little interest they get in the marketplace.

Q: If all the Post Dispatch writers had a sports skills competition, bowling, golf, three point shootout, home run derby, fastest skater, etc. Who wins? My money is on Hochman!

A: Derrick played baseball and BenFred played football and they are still in pretty good shape. But newcomer Daniel Guerrero has youth on his side. Jim Thomas was a good athlete, but he's got some years on him. I'm not a good athlete and I've also got years on me.

