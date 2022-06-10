Gordo: Solving the mystery of Jake Woodford's disappearance

We take questions from Post-Dispatch subscribers during our weekly chat. Here are some of the highlights.

Q: Why do you think Marmol and the Cardinals front are not using Jake Woodford? He was solid in Sept starts, solid in spring, and other than his last outing, has been good this year?

There are two issues with Jake Woodford:

1) The Cardinals say his slider has regressed since last season and the analytics back that up. They want him to reestablish that pitch to its 2021 level.

2) He's paid the price for some bad timing in terms of when he was sent down, how quickly he was eligible to be recalled from Memphis, and when the Cardinals needed a starter. At times that has not synced up this season.

The Cardinals used the doubleheader provision to add him as the 27th player in Chicago and use him against the Cubs. I expect to see him back as either a regular call-up or as a doubleheader call-up Tuesday if he is healthy and good to go.

Q: Help me understand why our team, the Cardinals, is sending out Johan Oviedo and Packy Naughton and to an only slightly lesser degree of futility, "VanWittgren" and can look us, the fans in the eye and say "we are trying to make the playoffs." When will they take a flyer on a Kuechel type guy or even trade for Bumgardner or somebody-I mean anybody, to try and be a legit 4 or 5 starter?

A: A lot of teams need pitching right now and not a lot of guys are getting traded, so that tells you where the market is today. I believe the Cardinals did find something in Andre Pallante, who certainly has a live arm. Jake Woodford has done OK when he has gotten the chance and Zack Thompson at least looks the part. But like the Royals are finding out again this season, banking on young pitchers is a dicey proposition.

Q: What is your view of Brewers with regard to injuries? I sure would like to build a 5 game lead over the next two to three series!!

A: Milwaukee doesn't have a deep offense, so the Brewers are glad to get Willy Adames, Hunter Renfroe and Omar Narvaez back. Freddy Peralta could miss the bulk of the season with his shoulder injury and it may be a bit before Brandon Woodruff (high ankle sprain, hand circulation) gets back to the rotation, so Milwaukee will need to start scoring more. Playing the Washington Nationals this weekend ought to help that process.

Q: Most of the Memphis pitching call ups have badly disappointed at the major league level. The pitching shortage was predicted as far back as spring due to injuries and limited depth by almost everyone except Bill DeWitt and his POBO. Yet, at this point, is there much outside the organization for the team to explore that could pay immediate dividends?

A: Pitching staffs have been crushed across baseball, so there hasn't been much on the waiver wire. Normally the Cardinals could target a guy like Chi Chi Gonzalez, who triggered an opt-out with his Twins contract after having some Triple-A success, but Minnesota is so depleted that the organization may find a way to keep him.

There isn't much on the trade market now. Teams that are in tank-and-rebuild mode know that trade prices tend to rise closer to the trade deadline.

Q: How do you rate Ollie's handling of the bullpen so far?

A: He's done fine. The problem with the Cardinals is half of their relief pitchers are not very good. He is trying to protect his top reliever, Ryan Helsley, in his comeback from injuries and he's had to put his No. 4 reliever, Andre Pallante, in the starting rotation. You could argue that pitched Nick Wittgren into the ground, but he didn't have much choice but to give him the Matt Bowman Treatment.

Q: Due to his contract and the fact that DeJong is not lighting it up at AAA, what kind of return could they get for him? Is there any chance he gets a shot at reclaiming a roster spot on the Cardinals or has that ship sailed?

A: DeJong could still hit his way back to the big leagues. And the Cardinals would love to see that, since if would give them more depth and trade leverage. But if he doesn't hit his way back, then teams won't be lining up to take on his remaining contract to get his steady defense and periodic power. So there would not be much trade value.

Q: The Tigers have a budding ace in Tarik Skubal. I doubt the Tigers would want to part with him. On the other hand, the Cards have a number of ML ready prospects that could jump start their rebuild. The Cards also likely to lose 2 or 3 of their starters after 2023 due to free agency or retirements. What would you be willing to give up for a pitcher like that?

A: Skubal has a ton of promise and he's been great this year, but if the Cardinals are going to deal top prospects, they need to get somebody with a longer track record like Frankie Montas. The Cardinals already have young pitchers with prospect pedigrees (Matthew Liberatore, Zack Thompson, Michael McGreevy, Gordon Graceffo) in development for future needs.

So I'm not trading Jordan Walker, Nolan Gorman or Masyn Winn for Skubal. And I don't know why the Tigers would trade Skubal at this point in their rebuild.

Q: Seems like the Blues have too many forwards and defensemen for next year’s roster, even with 2-way contracts. Who, considering age and cap hit, seems most vulnerable?

A: I don't see much crowding. Assuming the Blues re-sign David Perron, that's 12 forwards under contract at the NHL level. I assume Jake Neighbours will push for a spot next season, so that's 13. Tyler Bozak would make 14, but it's iffy for him to get another deal. Logan Brown is in that group, but he will need a strong camp to avoid the waiver wire. As noted earlier, Ivan Barbashev could be a trade chip.

On defense, I'd plug Scott Perunovich into the group given his skill and low cost. The Blues love Nick Leddy, but signing him would likely require an offloading of Marco Scandella. Calle Rosen has a two-way deal, so he will spend time in the AHL.

Q: I think 6 NHL teams need head coaches: Flyers, Bruins, Jets, Red Wings, Stars, Knights. Do any of these guys get one of those jobs? Cassidy, DeBoers, Trotz, Julien, Tortorella. Which one of those teams is more likely to take a chance on an up-and-coming assistant, like Ott?

A: Dallas seems be looking long and hard at Peter DeBoer. Winnipeg should hire Barry Trotz, a Manitoba guy, but other teams are pushing there. Barry will be in the NHL next season if he wants it. Philly is an interesting job because the Flyers want to win now and I just don't see it with that roster. Maybe Torts would be the fit for a quick kick in the pants. Of the Blues assistants, I'd bet on Jim Montgomery getting another shot at head coaching. I'd like to see Ott get his shot, but he has a lot of competition out there in the market.

Q: Is this Mo's worst off-season since he took over at GM?

A: Well, he returned almost an entire roster from a 90-win team and he had front-burner prospects like Juan Yepez, Nolan Gorman, Brendan Donovan, Andre Pallante, Matthew Liberatore and Zack Thompson pushing for jobs. So there wasn't a lot needed for the roster. He needed to fortify the bullpen and so far it seems he came up short there. Bringing back Albert Pujols was a brilliant marketing move that Bill DeWitt Sr. appreciates. Corey Dickerson was a stopgap signing and it looks like that gap did not need stopping for long. Obviously Mozeliak hopes that Steven Matz gets healthy and Drew VerHagen cuts down on those extra-inning homers allowed. But for all the horror fans complain about week after week after week after week, the team is a half-game out of first place.

