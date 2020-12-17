Gordo: Steen retires as one of the all-time great Blues' leaders

Meanwhile Steen became a mainstay on some excellent Blues teams. He played 765 games here, a notable number for a franchise that suffered insane roster upheaval over the years. He ranks fifth on the all-time scoring list with 496 points

Earlier in his Blues career Steen was a Top 6 forward. He scored 33 goals in 2013-14 and he scored 20 or more goals in three other seasons.

In the latter stages of his career here, he embraced a checking role on the third and fourth lines.

During the team’s Cup run, he helped elevate the team’s fourth line into a second shutdown line that allowed coach Craig Berube to sustain pressure on opposing scorers.

Steen was always one of the players Berube or Armstrong would check in with to gauge the state of their team. He set a great example with his commitment to hockey’s dirty work and he could lead with his voice as well.

Above all else, he was a trusted teammate.

“He does a lot of things behind the scenes that I didn’t know about, that other people didn’t know about, as far as mentoring young players, holding them accountable and giving them a shoulder to cry on, for lack of a better term,” Armstrong observed.