Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk can finally relax.
The Board of Curators will rubber-stamp his contract with new football coach Eliah Drinkwitz first thing in the morning, then the new guy will take his bow a news conference/pep rally.
Drinkwitz appears to be a high-ceiling coaching prospect, somebody who will generate buzz at the program that badly needs it. The Tigers have a fan base one-half the size of the traditional SEC powers and they will remained doomed to second-tier league status unless that changes.
Sterk's people can get back to work on selling tickets for the next season and soliciting more donation dollars. With any luck, Mizzou sports will resume trending in the right direction.
That would be nice reversal after what Sterk and his staff have experienced through since late November.
First the NCAA upheld its ludicrous sanctions against the football, baseball and softball teams and cost the school upwards of $10 million in shared SEC bowl revenue. That the Notoriously Corrupt Athletics Association waited all season to reject Mizzou's appeal made the punishment all the more onerous.
Meanwhile brand-name basketball programs continue buying high-end recruits with little risk of meaningful punishment. That maddening reality just rubs more salt into Truman's open wounds.
Sterk fired football coach Barry Odom, after the Tigers edged Arkansas to finish 6-6, and started absorbing stiff-arms from some of the industry's more attractive coaching candidates.
Then Mizzou's basketball team absorbed a shocking 68-60 loss to lowly Charleston Southern in a mostly empty Mizzou Arena, raising serious questions about the program's status under coach Cuonzo Martin. That loss will rank among the worst losses in any sport in any era of competition at the school.
(And while we are at it, the Missouri women losing to UMKC Sunday makes the list too. That was a weird and ill-timed shout-out to former Mizzou men's coach Kim Anderson.)
After Sterk settled on some middling candidates to replace Odom, word got out that members of the Board of Curators were unimpressed with the likes of Blake Anderson, Jeff Monken and Skip Holtz. Whoever leaked out that information cost the athletic department a lot of money.
Sterk tried to make a sensible hire at sensible dollars and got shot down. After that rebuke -- the administrative equivalent of a tire iron to the kneecap -- Sterk had to drive a Brinks truck back into his coaching search.
Drinkwitz was in no rush to leave a great situation at Appalachian State. He could have kept building his coaching stock by piling up victories. He could have waited for a prime Power 5 conference opportunity.
But then Missouri offered up Ed Orgeron money. How could a guy with one season of head coaching experience turn that down?
The six-year, $24 million contract put Drinkwitz right into the SEC mainstream. If he pans out, the contract investment will pay nice returns and make it bit more difficult for rival schools to steal him away.
If Drinkwitz flops, then at least the school will go back into the marketplace with a history of investing in coaches. Candidates will have to respect the school's commitment.
So there would be that.
On the basketball front, the Tigers managed to win at Temple Saturday to end their startling free fall. That non-loss and the hoopla over the Drinkwitz hire should take some focus off Martin as he tries to avoid an utter catastrophe in Year 3 of his regime.
Odom's demise served as a harsh reminder that losing momentum in a key revenue sport won't cut in this conference. Odom did a lot of good at his alma mater while leading the program back from the fallout from the Great Hunger Strike of 2015.
In fact, he had a hand in the entire school making its comeback. His willingness to tackle the issues head on set a strong example for the school's new administration. His work in the St. Louis community helped the larger university.
And Odom got fired anyway.
Ah, but now it's time to move upward and onward. Odom is continuing on with his career, Drinkwitz is preparing to tackle myriad problems and Sterk has escaped the darkness.
Last week's curators rebuke hobbled him, but Sterk can stand tall Tuesday when he formally introduces his new football coach.