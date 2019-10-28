The Blues must defend their Stanley Cup this season without their top goal-scoring winger. That won't be easy, despite the team's impressive forward depth.
Vladimir Tarasenko will likely miss the rest of the regular season due to left shoulder surgery. The club reported that he will be reevaluated in five months, so there's a chance he could return for the playoffs — assuming the Blues make the bracket without him.
The Blues have other forwards who can score, but none of them are as dangerous as Tarasenko.
He is one of two NHL players with five straight seasons of at least 30 goals. Last season he scored 46 points in 39 games after Jan. 1 and then tallied 11 goals in 26 playoff games.
His collaboration with Jaden Schwartz and Brayden Schenn was off to a fabulous start this season at even strength. He was flourishing in the team's revamped power play, which looked much stronger this season.
Tarasenko had 10 points in his first 10 games and his overall play was drawing good reviews.
So now what?
Coach Craig Berube has two solid offensive tandems with Schenn and Schwartz on one scoring line and Ryan O'Reilly with David Perron on the other. The Blues will need more from each of those veterans with Tarasenko gone.
This would be a great time for second-year forward Robert Thomas to take the Next Step in his career and become a Top 6-caliber scorer. He has the tools to deliver that sort of impact and he learned plenty from his first tour of NHL duty.
Then there are the young forwards who have flashed Top 6 skill without producing consistently in that role: Zach Sanford, Sammy Blais and Robby Fabbri.
Blais was off to a solid start before suffering a thumb injury. Sanford has come to life after a listless training camp, but Fabbri is still struggling to realize the promise he showed before suffering two knee injuries.
Beyond them, top forward prospect Jordan Kyrou is still trying to work his way back from knee surgery. If he ever gets back to full speed and learns to meet Berube's 200-foot demands, he could add some scoring punch at some point this season.
Power forward prospect Klim Kostin also figures to see NHL duty this season, although his game more resembles Pat Maroon than Tarasenko. Kostin showed well at the prospects tournament, training camp and preseason play and he's eager to graduate from the AHL.
Berube could also try plugging a grinder onto his top lines, as he has done in the past. Oskar Sundqvist, Alexander Steen and Ivan Barbashev have all played up in the lineup for stretches.
While general manager Doug Armstrong lacks salary cap flexibility at the moment, Tarasenko's move to long-term injured reserve could allow for a late-season addition.
So there are many places this team can look for more offense. Collectively they can try to compensate.
With Tarasenko gone, many players will get more opportunity. With Tarasenko gone, perhaps several young forwards will accelerate their development.
Perhaps this team could emerge stronger from this challenge, assuming the season isn't lost and Tarasenko returns for the playoffs.
But that's a really big perhaps. There is no easy way to replace an ever-dangerous, high-volume shooter who can score from just about anywhere in the offensive zone.
You saw that when the Blues fell 3-0 in Boston and you'll see it again and again this season.