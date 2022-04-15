Gordo: This Tarasenko resurgence? I absolutely did not see that coming

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.

Q: If Vladimir Tarasenko wants to stay should we expect a contract extension this summer? If I were Army I would extend the offer, if his agent refuses then time to trade him regardless of his assumed desire to stay. We can't lose him without compensation.

A: All of Tarasenko's body language suggests that he wants to stay. He is healthy, playing well and winning. He is on a dynamic line with two guys who pass him the puck as much as possible. He has lots of friends on the team and he has been a fully engaged teammate. Much has changed since last summer. If he stays and signs another contract here, he will get his statue next to the other franchise icons.

If the Blues believed they had a contender for 2022-23 (and I expect management would feel that way), then they could use Tarasenko as a rental player if he doesn't sign an extension. Contenders pay a high price to rent players with expiring contracts for the stretch run. This would be a full-season rental, something the team has done many times before with players on expiring deals. In the salary cap world, teams never lose high-paid veterans for nothing. If the player leaves as a free agent, that creates a lot of salary cap space to use elsewhere.

Q: So, Vladi secures legendary status in Blues history with St. Louisan Trent Frederic serving as the perfect foil. During a remarkable comeback year, Tarasenko punks and then dumps the Bruin agitator before going on to score two goals -- including the game winner. Meanwhile, Timmermann acknowledges his bad take (from 2021) that this team cannot excel with Tarasenko. It's time you do the same.

A: Given Tarasenko's history of pouting, the offseason maneuvering by his agent to force a trade seemed to create an untenable position for No. 91 and the team. Vladimir had been a high-maintenance player in the past. So this looked like a disaster in the making.

But GM Doug Armstrong didn't flinch. Rival teams didn't make strong trade offers for Tarasenko so he didn't move him. Rather than mope about his fate, Tarasenko showed up to camp in a great frame of mind. Not only did he work hard and produce, he assumed a leadership role as well and stayed upbeat through the campaign.

I absolutely did not see that coming. The same goes for a lot of folks in around the team. To Tarasenko's credit, he proved all of us doubters wrong. This is one of the best sports stories of the year in these parts.

Q: Do you see Berube going back to alternating goalies now that Binnington has looked good in his last two starts? If the staff has decided on Husso to start the playoffs how much do you see him playing up till then?

A: My best guess is that Craig Berube is ready to go into the playoffs starting Ville Husso, the goaltender who got them there. But he wants to get Jordan Binnington ready, too -- and that's easier to do now that Binnington is playing well again. If he starts Husso to start the playoffs, there isn't a ton of pressure on him because he knows that the team has a Cup-winning goaltender to call on if needed. It's not like Husso would go into the postseason believing that his team's postseason fortunes all fell on him. THAT would be pressure. He could go in taking his best shot knowing that he had seasoned support.

Now, if Binnington starts the playoffs and struggles, now Husso would have to come into an adverse situation with all the pressure on him. That would be a lot to put on a young goaltender.

Q: Have you noticed Kyrou looking lost on the ice? He seems to be in between on where to be and what to do instead of just relax and let his natural abilities shine.

A: Jordan Kyrou has been out of sorts for a while now while moving in and out of the lineup and battling illness. He needs to settle back in and especially upgrade his defensive play or he could losing playing time in the postseason.

Q: How do you assess the Blues defensively now?

A: This is the question with this team. The Blues have tremendous offensive depth, so they are more than willing to go up and down the ice trading chances. We're seeing that over and over for long stretches of games. Of course, it's hard to win playing this way in the postseason. Given the makeup of the defensive corps and the dearth of elite checking forwards, perhaps their best defense will be a good offense -- but one that pins opponents into the zone rather than one that exchanges rushes with the opponent.

Q: The Padres w Luke Voit come into town late next month. How big of a reception will he receive and do you see him staying healthy and being an integral bat during and after Tatis's absence?

A: Voit, like any ex-Cardinal of any significance, will hear nice applause. His role as a DH in San Diego could last for a while if the team is able to clear out overpaid hitters like first baseman Eric Hosmer (who is off to a fast start) and outfielder Wil Myers as part of a lineup overhaul. Voit could be good value for his per-dollar production.

So far Voit has done OK, but nothing great. That ballpark is no fun for hitters.

Q: Young shortstop Masyn Winn is off to a fine mini-start in High-A this year, and in just five games he already has two triples and three stolen bases. I know prospects aren't your specialty, but can you tell me exactly how fast this guy is?

A: Coming out of high school, he was getting down the first base line in less than 4 seconds. As he adds bulk, he may lose a bit of that speed. But scouts still rate him as a plus-plus runner. He can throw mid-90s fastballs and produce exit velocities over 100 mph off of his bat.

So what can't he do?

Q: Dennis Gates appears to be off to a fast start. With that said, I wanted to give you a chance to tamp down my enthusiasm, since it’s well known that you hate Mizzou.

A: Well, Dennis Gates filled his biggest need by landing point guard Sean East today. So he has landed two of the top JUCO prospects in the country and one of the top players in the transfer portal. He also got a four-star recruit to re-commit to Missouri, which was huge. I'm not sure the other two Horizon League transfers he added can make a big impact in the SEC, but that's about the only negative I can muster at this time. He hired a big-time assistant coach and he is working hard to revive the fan base.

Q: Mizzou has a lot of redundancy on the roster now in terms of mid-sized wings who don't shoot it well. Re-landing Shaw, getting a PG, that's to the good, of course, but I still foresee a lot of problems scoring points for this team with no real deep threats.

A: Noah Carter is a scorer with the strength to muscle into the lane, but he is not a consistent 3-point threat. The same goes for Kobe Brown. And Ronnie DeGray III. Mohamed Diarra comes advertised as a good perimeter shooter for a big, but we'll have to see about that. Sean East has been a OK outside shooter at lower levels. Perhaps the team's best spot-up shooter from behind the arc is Boogie Coleman, who to this point has stayed out of the transfer portal.

Q: Do you think Brad Underwood can maintain the (regular season) success of the past three years? Illinois lacks the cache of numerous other schools, and by extension will always lack the dough connected with N.I.L. contracts. Relatedly, do you think Brad has a March Madness problem? At Stephen F. Austin he did a great job at tourney time -- but he had underdog motivation on his side. He won't ever have that at Illinois, not really.

A: Are we putting Brad Underwood on the hot seat here? Boosters definitely want to see deeper postseason runs. The last two tourneys were a letdown. How soon fans forget all those years of missing the Big Dance altogether. Underwood will need his good young players from this season to take a big step in 2022-23. He will need to keep recruiting well (hello, Skyy Clark!) and he will need to score well in the transfer portal once again.

