Here is a look at who's hot and who's not for the Cardinals:
TRENDING UP
Paul Goldschmidt, 1B: He had to have mixed feelings about saying farewell to Pittsburgh. Goldschmidt hit a homer in all four games as the Cardinals swept the Pirates. He was 6 for 16 in the series with two walks, six runs scored and nine RBIs. Goldschmidt was 2 for 3 with a walk and a solo homer in Thursday afternoon's 6-3 victory. He has 22 RBIs in July with a 1.025 on-base plus slugging percentage.
Kolten Wong, 2B: He joined the Cardinals power surge with a solo homer Thursday. He is 10 for 25 with three walks, four runs scored and four RBIs in his last seven games. Wong, who his just .218 on April and .170 in May, is batting .352 in July with an .919 OPS.
Paul DeJong, SS: After a weeks-long run production slump, DeJong has resumed driving home runners. His sacrifice fly in the Pirates finale gave him 13 RBIs in his last eight games. That exceeds the total (11) he had from May 23 through July 17. DeJong is hitting better down in the order and, of course, the Cardinals are putting more runners in scoring position ahead of him.
Miles Mikolas, SP: He delivered his third straight quality start, holding the Pirates to their three runs in six innings. Mikolas (7-10, 4.19 earned-run average) managed this upturn against at the expense of woeful Pittsburgh and Cincinnati, but it's a still on a nice run. He has allowed three runs or fewer in six of his last seven starts and he worked at least six innings in five of those.
John Gant, RP: After struggling earlier this month, he appears to be locked in again. Gant (14 holds, 2.55 ERA) needed just eight pitches to retire the Pirates in the seventh inning. He has thrown three scoreless innings in his last three relief appearances, walking nobody and allowing two hits.
Andrew Miller, RP: In a flawless game for the bullpen, he got four of the final nine outs. Miller (3-4, three saves, 16 holds. 3.60 ERA) has two saves and four holds in his last six appearances. He has posted a 2.08 ERA this month while holding opponents to a .161 batting average. His ability to be more than a lefty specialist is critical in the wake of Jordan Hicks' elbow injury.
Junior Fernandez, RP: He threw two scoreless innings Thursday and picked up the victory at the Triple-A level as the Memphis Redbirds edged the New Orleans Baby Cakes 3-1. Fernandez (1-0, 0.59 ERA) has excelled in middle relief since moving up from Double-A Springfield -- where he was 1-1 with five saves and a 1.55 ERA. At worst he is becoming a bigger trade chip as the Cardinals shop for starting pitching.
Adolis Garcia, OF: He smacked a three-run homer in that game, his 23rd of the season. Garcia ran his RBI total to 74 overall and 22 for the month. He is batting just .245 this season, but he is hitting .280 in July with a 1.027 OPS. He is a classic all-or-nothing hitter for the modern game.
TRENDING DOWN
Harrison Bader, OF: He came off the bench to strike out again Thursday as his nightmare continued. Bader's batting average slipped below the Mendoza Line to .199. He is hitting .155 in July after batting .167 in July. With Yairo Munoz getting regular turns in the outfield, it's not hard to envision a lengthy stint in Memphis for Bader to get him back on track offensively.