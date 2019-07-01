Here is a look at who's hot and who's not for the Cardinals:
TRENDING UP
Carlos Martinez, RP: He did the heavy lifting in relief Sunday as the Cardinals rallied for a 5-3 victory over the Padres in San Diego. Martinez (2-0, 2.55 earned-run average) cleaned up after John Gant in the eighth inning by coaxing an inning-ending double play with the bases loaded. Then Martinez pitched two more scoreless innings to earn the hard-fought victory. He has allowed just one run in his last nine innings spread over five appearances.
Yairo Munoz, INF-OF: With left fielder Marcell Ozuna shelved for several weeks with his finger fractures, there are at-bats available in this lineup. Munoz can play all over the infield and outfield. And he can hit -- as he reminded us by going 4 for 7 with a walk, a double, a stolen base and three RBIs in San Diego to lift his batting average to .319. Munoz's two-run single in the sixth inning Sunday started the Cardinals' comeback.
Miles Mikolas, SP: He hit the "quality start" metric by holding the Padres to their three runs during his six innings, pitching well after allowing Manny Machado's two-run homer in the first inning. Mikolas (4.34 ERA in 17 starts) has allowed just four runs in 17 innings during his last three starts. He struck out 12 batters and walked only two during that span.
Dominic Leone, RP: He tagged in for Tyler Webb in the 11th and got the final two outs to earn his first save of the season. Leone has allowed one run (a solo homer Saturday's 12-2 loss) in 3 2/3 innings in three appearances since returning from Triple-A Memphis.
Randy Arozarena, OF: He extended his Pacific Coast League hot streak by going 4 for 5 with a homer, two runs scored and two RBIs for Memphis during the Redbirds' 10-6 victory over New Orleans on Sunday. After hitting .309 with an on-base plus slugging percentage of .938 in 28 games at Double-A Springfield earlier this season, Arozarena, 24, is hitting .370 with a .988 OPS in 18 games for Memphis.
TRENDING DOWN
Tommy Edman, INF: OK, so he did hit a homer during the three-game series at San Diego. He did score twice while drawing starts at third base and second base. But Edman went hitless with three strikeouts in five at bats Sunday and he finished 1 for 14 during his series-long reality check against the Padres. Welcome to the big leagues!
Harrison Bader, OF: He got the start in center field and went hitless (with a hit by pitch) in three plate appearances before exiting Sunday's game. Bader has just two hits in his last 37 at bats with zero RBIs during that span. He's batting just .159 in June with 21 strikeouts. He has officially entered Peter Bourjos territory, which can be a perilous journey indeed.
Tyler O'Neill, OF: He, too, could get some at-bats with Ozuna on the shelf until well after the All-Star break. But O'Neill went 1 for 8 with one walk and six strikeouts in his first two games back from Memphis as an injury replacement. Either he will learn to hit curveballs or he is gong to spend lots of time back in the minors.
Paul DeJong, SS: He is going to the All-Star Game because the Cardinals had to send somebody. It's a rule. DeJong went 1 for 5 with a run scored Sunday, leaving him 4 for 33 with one RBI in his last eight games.