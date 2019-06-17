Here is a look at who's hot and who's not for the Cardinals:
TRENDING UP
Paul DeJong, SS: The man really loves hitting at Citi Field. He smacked the decisive solo home run in the eighth inning as the Cardinals edged the Mets 4-3 on Sunday afternoon in New York. DeJong went 7 for 17 in the four-game series with three homers, five runs scored and five RBIs. That pushed his batting average back up to .278 and his slugging percentage up to .506. He has six homers in 46 at-bats at that stadium and he has hit nine homers in 20 games against the Mets.
Carlos Martinez, RP: He earned a six-out save finishing off the Mets, working around one bloop single into a right field. Manager Mike Shildt was running low on relievers, so he held seldom-seen closer Jordan Hicks in abeyance in case the game extended into extra innings. Martinez (1-0, two saves, 3.09 earned-run average) also earned the relief victory in the Thursday/Friday suspended game in New York. So his three scoreless innings during this series were highly productive.
Dakota Hudson, SP: He met the "quality start" standard for the seventh consecutive time, although this game was more of an adventure. He allowed the three Mets runs Sunday while scattering eight hits and three walks over six innings. A couple of double--play grounders helped his cause. Hudson (3.55 ERA in 15 starts) hasn't allowed more than three runs in a start since back on April 15.
Randy Arozarena, OF: He is taking another stab at hitting in the Triple-A Pacific Coast League after enjoying more success for Double-A Springfield. Arozarena, 24, went 3 for 4 for injury-depleted Memphis Sunday with a walk, two doubles, a run scored and a RBI during an 11-8 loss to Las Vegas. He is 7 for 22 in five games for the Redbirds after hitting .309 with a .422 on-base percentage in 28 Texas League games this season.
Austin Warner, SP: He has been one of the few bright spots for Springfield, which has been bereft of top prospects this season. Warner (4-5, 3.77 ERA) held Corpus Christi to two runs in 6 2/3 innings in Sunday's 8-6 victory. He allowed five runs and struck out 19 batters in 18 2/3 innings in this last three starts. He has earned an invite to the Texas League All-Star Game.
TRENDING DOWN
Harrison Bader, OF: After his three-hit game in the Thursday/Friday game back home in New York, he went hitless with five strikeouts in 10 at bats during the final three games of the Mets series. Bader is batting just .200 since June 2 (8 for 40) with one homer and five RBIs. Tommy Pham he is not.
Jose Martinez, OF: His three-run homer Friday night -- his first long ball since May 12 -- did not ignite his bat. Martinez went 0 for 3 with a walk Sunday, leaving him 3 for 22 (.136) this month after hitting just .241 in May.
Matt Carpenter, 3B: He went hitless in four at bats and struck out once Sunday as his batting average dipped back down to .218. Carpenter went 3 for 21 in his last six games, albeit with four walks, two doubles and three RBIs. The Cardinals are still waiting for the sort of power surge he produced through the middle of last season.
Marcell Ozuna, OF: He is cooling off again, so he will be eager to see some more bad pitching this week when Miami comes to town. Ozuna came off the bench to make another out Sunday, leaving him 2 for 15 with five strikeouts in his last five games. And he has just two RBIs in his last eight games.