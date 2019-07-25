Here is a look at who's hot and who's not for the Cardinals:
TRENDING UP
Paul DeJong, SS: He hit a pair of two-run homers and a solo shot to power the Cardinals to their 14-8 victory over the Pirates Wednesday night in Pittsburgh. DeJong is 6 for 12 in the last three games with three doubles to go with those homers and five RBIs. After posting a .655 on-base plus slugging percentage in June, he has pushed his July OPS up to .840 with this outburst.
Paul Goldschmidt, 1B: He hit a homer in each of the first three games of the Pittsburgh series and drove in eight runs in the process. That's the Paul Goldschmidt the Cardinals spent big to acquire from Arizona and locked into an extension. After driving home just 12 runs in May and June combined, he has 21 RBIs thus far in July. After hitting .181 with a .582 OPS last month, Goldschmidt is hitting .269 this month with a .960 OPS.
Yairo Munoz, INF-OF: He went 3 for 5 with two doubles, two stolen bases, three runs scored and a RBI during Wednesday night's onslaught. That was his second three-hit performance in his last four games. He and fellow handyman Tommy Edman (two walks, single, runs scored Wednesday) have raised the bar for slumping third baseman Matt Carpenter for when he comes off the injured list.
Kolten Wong, 2B: He, too, is enjoying an epic road trip. Wong had two doubles, a walk, a run scored and a RBI Wednesday night. Lost in the all the offense was another crazy fielding play; he went to his right, well past second base, to deny a would-be single and flip the ball back to DeJong for the forceout at second base. He is 9 for 21 with three walks, three runs scored and three RBIs in his last six games. Wong, who his just .218 on April and .170 in May, is batting .360 in July with an .891 OPS.
Andrew Knizner, C: He is settling in with Matt Wieters as Yadier Molina's co-replacement behind the plate. Knizner walked twice, hit a two-run homer and scored twice Wednesday night. He is 4 for 16 in his last four starts with two doubles, that homer and three RBIs. Knizner is showing why the Cardinals had the confidence to move promising young catcher Carson Kelly in the trade to get Goldschmidt.
TRENDING DOWN
Matt Carpenter, 3B: While Edman and Munoz were doing their thing for the Cardinals, Carpenter went hitless in four at bats and struck out twice for the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds during their 5-2 loss to the New Orleans Baby Cakes. He is 0 for 6 with a walk and a run scored during his rehab assignment.
Harrison Bader, OF: He did not take full advantage of his late-game opportunity to take swings against a position player. Bader grounded out against Pirates utility man Jose Osuna as his batting average settled on the Mendoza Line at .200. So his offensive frustration mounts.