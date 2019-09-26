Here is a look at who's hot and who's not for the Cardinals:
TRENDING UP
Tommy Edman, INF-OF: While most of the front-line Cardinals took a day off during a costly 9-7 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon, the ever-energetic Edman went 2 for 4 with two runs scored from the leadoff spot. Edman is 15 for 34 during his eight-game hitting streak with a double, two triples, two homers, 11 runs scored and three RBIs. He has reached base safely in his last 15 games and scored 15 times during that span.
Jose Martinez, OF: OK, so his fielding in right field will always be a problem. But he did his best to keep the Cardinals battling Wednesday, going 3 for 5 with a double, a triple, two runs scored and two RBIs. This came a few days after his pinch-hit triple at Wrigley Field helped the Cardinals complete their sweep of the Chicago Cubs. Two triples in three games for the lumbering Martinez . . . what were the odds of that?
Randy Arozarena, OF: He went 2 for 4 with his first big-league homer, two stolen bases (one at home!), two runs scored and two RBIs. Arozarena also threw out a runner at third base, so don't blame this loss on him. He went 2 for 5 in this season despite have just one previous at bat since Sept. 8.
Tyler Webb, RP: With the bullpen tapped out after the previous marathon, Webb stretched past his lefty special role to get five outs. That kept the Cardinals alive until their less experienced relievers buckled. Webb has pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings in his last six appearances, allowing no hits or walks along the way.
TRENDING DOWN
Michael Wacha, SP: Manager Mike Shildt has handled Michael Wacha gingerly down the stretch, routinely pulling him from starts early. What happened Wednesday helped explain why -- Wacha exited with a sore shoulder after just 1 2/3 innings. He allowed two runs on four hits and two walks. Wacha has worked five or more innings just twice since June 28 while turning some of his outings into bullpen starts. Have we seen the last of him in a Cardinals uniform?
Junior Fernandez, RP: Circumstances have forced this unseasoned prospect into some high-leverage scenarios. The results have been, well, disastrous. Fernandez (0-1, 5.91 ERA) retired just one batter Wednesday and allowed four runs as the Cardinals suffered a seven-run cave-in. He didn't get any defensive help, but still. In Fernandez's last four outings he allowed five runs on five hits in 2 1/3 innings.
Genesis Cabrera, RP: Like Fernandez, he is an intriguing prospect with a great arm. But like Fernandez, he has been forced into high-pressure scenarios before he's ready. Cabrera allowed three runs (two earned) while retiring just one Diamondback during this fiasco. In his last four outings he has allowed four runs on five hits and three walks in 4 1/3 innings.