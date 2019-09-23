Here is a look at who's hot and who's not for the Cardinals:
TRENDING UP
Tommy Edman, INF-OF: With offensive catalyst Kolten Wong sidelined by his strained hamstring muscle, the Cardinals need more from everybody. Edman went 2 for 4 with a key stolen base in Wong's No. 2 slot in the batting order Sunday. He scored the winning run as the Cardinals beat the reeling Chicago Cubs 3-2 and completed their four-game sweep at Wrigley Field. Edman is 9 for 19 during his five-game hitting streak with a double, a triple, a homer, six runs scored and two RBIs. He has reached base safely in his last dozen games and scored 10 times during that span.
Andrew Miller, RP: He brought lots of big-game experience to the Cardinals and he drew on that over the weekend -- winning one game, earning a hold and saving Sunday's thriller while workhorse closer Carlos Martinez finally got a break. Miller hasn't allowed an earned run in five innings over his last five outings.
Matt Carpenter, 3B: Wong's injury allowed Carpenter to rejoin the everyday lineup and contribute more to the late Cardinals push. And he delivered. Carpenter is 5 for 13 with two walks, two doubles, one game-winning homer and two runs scored. He is batting .333 in September with a .432 on-base percentage and an on-base plus slugging percentage of .988.
Tyler Webb, RP: He also had a big weekend in Chicago, working three of the four games as the lefty specialist. Webb retired six batters without allowing a hit or a walk and he banked Sunday's victory by ending an eighth-inning Cubs threat. He also got four outs in Saturday's 9-8 marathon victory and he earned a hold Friday night.
Miles Mikolas, SP: The Cardinals needed more from him down the stretch and he delivered. Mikolas held the Cubs to one earned run in 7 2/3 innings Sunday afternoon. He has limited opponents to three runs or fewer in his last six starts. Mikolas has a 3.34 ERA in five September starts after posting a dismal 5.72 ERA in five August starts.
Paul DeJong, SS: He still isn't making consistent hard contact, but he smacked homers in back-to-back games at Wrigley to help power the sweep. DeJong has three homers, a double, five runs scored and five RBIs in his last eight games.
Ivan Herrera, C: He is off to a 3-for-9 start with a double and a RBI in two games for the Glendale Desert Dogs in the Arizona Fall League. Herrera, 19, hit .286 with an .805 OPS at Class A Peoria this season before moving up to advanced Class A Palm Beach and hitting .276 in 18 games.
TRENDING DOWN
Marcell Ozuna, OF: He did hit a homer during the Wrigley Field Sweep, but otherwise he failed to contribute offensively from the critical clean-up spot. Ozuna is 1 for 23 with nine strikeouts in his last six games. He is batting .128 in September with twice as many strikeouts (20) as hits. This is not how you campaign for big money on your next contract.