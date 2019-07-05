Here is a look at who's hot and who's not for the Cardinals:
TRENDING UP
Tommy Edman, INF: His unlikely heroics continued Thursday with his two-run single in the seventh inning as the Cardinals rallied past the Mariners 5-4 in Seattle. This decisive hit came after his three-run pinch homer lifted the Cardinals to their 5-2 victory Wednesday night. Here is some perspective: Those five RBIs in two games are as many as Paul Goldschmidt has delivered since May 29. Let that sink in for a minute.
Matt Wieters, C: The Cardinals expected more offense from their back-up catcher slot this season after adding this former All-Star as a free agent. And lately that's what they have received. After struggling from the right side of the plate all season, the switch-hitting Wieters smacked a couple of homers from there. He went 3 for 9 with a walk, the two homers and three RBIs in his last three games.
Daniel Ponce de Leon, RP-SP: He came in pumping gas Thursday and he breezed through 2 2/3 innings in relief of starter Michael Wacha. Ponce de Leon (1-0, 2.35 earned-run average) struck out three batters, walked one batter and allowed no hits while picking up the victory.
Andrew Miller, RP: He moved runners to second and third base with a wild pitch in the eighth inning, then he escaped trouble with two strikeouts to keep the score at 5-4. Miller (12 holds, 3.81 ERA) hasn't allowed a run in his last six outings, a span of 3 2/3 innings. He appeared in all three games at Seattle and got six outs -- five by strikeouts. Now THIS is the Andrew Miller the Cardinals have been hoping to see.
Carlos Martinez, RP: Finally he is getting some repetitions in the closer's role. He finished off Wednesday night's victory in a non-save scenario, then earned the save Thursday with a scoreless ninth inning. Martinez (three saves, 2.37 ERA) has allowed just two earned runs 11 2/3 innings in June while striking out 13 batters and walking just two. He has retired four batters this month without allowing a run.
Jose Martinez, OF: Back in the designated hitter role for one more game in an American League ballpark, Martinez went 2 for 4 with a double. He is 8 for 24 in his last six games with two doubles, two homers and four runs scored.
Justin Williams, OF: He hasn't done much since arriving from the Tampa Bay organization in the unfortunate Tommy Pham trade. Williams, 23, hit .217 for Triple-A Memphis last season. He broke his hand in December by punching a television, then he hit just .193 in 17 games for Double-A Springfield when he finally returned. But now Williams is finally making progress. He hit a pair of two-run homers for Memphis on Thursday during a 5-4 loss to Iowa. He is 4 for 8 with a walk, three runs scored and five RBIs since his promotion.
TRENDING DOWN
Paul DeJong, SS: He was hitless in four at bats Thursday afternoon in Seattle. Since June 17, DeJong has gone 8 for 57 with just three runs scored and two RBIs. His batting average slid from .281 to .256 during that slump. DeJong is 2 for 12 in July after hitting just .200 in May and .218 in June.
Michael Wacha, SP: His inconsistency continued with a rough Thursday outing. Wacha walked two batters and allowed four runs on six hits -- two of them homers -- while lasting just 3 1/3 innings. He has allowed six homers in his last four starts. In 14 starts this season Wacha has worked six or more innings just five times. That is no way to campaign for his next contract.