Here is a look at who's hot and who's not for the Cardinals:
TRENDING UP
Tommy Edman, INF: Again, he is in no hurry to return to Triple-A Memphis. The lively Edman made the most of his spot start at third base Wednesday night by getting two hits in four at-bats during the 2-0 loss to the Oakland A's at Busch Stadium. He is 8 for 19 (.421) in his first 12 games at the big-league level. Manager Mike Shildt needs to ride this hot streak as long as it lasts.
Adam Wainwright, SP: He struck out nine batters and walked one Wednesday night. He located his fastball and his Uncle Charley had some bite. Wainwright allowed two solo homers, but he worked into the seventh inning to give his team a chance. You can't ask much more of him at this stage of his career. Wainwright (5-7, 4.35 earned-run average) has posted a 2.96 ERA in his last four starts.
Giovanny Gallegos, RP: He relieved Wainwright in the seventh and pitched through the eighth, keeping the score at 2-0. Gallegos (2.50 ERA in 31 appearances) has pitched 13 scoreless innings this month, striking out 15 batters, walking nobody and allowing just eight hits. So don't blame him for this team's current malaise.
Marcell Ozuna, OF: He managed to reach base twice (double, walk) Wednesday while most of his teammates were struggling. Ozuna is 7 for 17 in his last five games with four walks, two doubles, two homers, three runs scored and five RBIs. He is batting .306 in June with a .366 on-base percentage.
Mike Mayers, RP: He began his comeback from the injured list by throwing a scoreless relief inning for Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday night during a 17-11 loss to Nashville. He needed just six pitches to get those three outs. Mayers pitched eight times (0-1, 5.40 ERA) for the Cardinals earlier this season before shutting down.
TRENDING DOWN
Paul DeJong, SS: He went hitless for the fifth time in his last eight games, going 0 for 4 with two strikeouts Wednesday night. DeJong went 4 for 34 with eight strikeouts during that downturn as his batting average plunged to .263. He has driven home just two runs in his last nine games. DeJong is batting .222 in June after hitting just .200 in May.
Paul Goldschmidt, 1B: He struck out three times Wednesday night and hit a meaningless single. Goldschmidt is 6 for 34 in his last nine games with just two extra-base hits and two RBIs. His on-base plus slugging percentage slipped to .759, down from .922 last season in Arizona and .967 two years ago. Goldschmidt is batting .195 this month with a paltry .624 OPS.
Matt Carpenter, 3B: He came off the bench to make another out Wednesday. Since his three-hit game back on June 17, Carpenter has delivered four hits in his last 30 at bats. He is hitting .211 this month after batting .237 in May, .193 in April and .170 last September. Can you spot the trend here?
Ryan Helsley, RP: Like Mayers, he is on the comeback trail from injury. Like Mayers, he started that comeback Wednesday night for Memphis. Unlike Mayers, he failed to retire anybody. The four batters he faced reached base (three walks, double) and they all scored. So he's going to need more work.